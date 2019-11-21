7 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

Editor’s note: InvestorPlace’s Earnings Reports to Watch is updated weekly. Please check back next week for our latest .

For the first time in several weeks, corporate earnings reports look disappointing. So far, investors have mostly shrugged off the bad news, but with a full slate of earnings next week, it’s not guaranteed they will continue to do so.

Indeed, it’s not yet clear the market will look past this week’s misses. Home Depot (NYSE:) stock fell for a second straight day on Wednesday after its second consecutive earnings miss. Recent growth favorite Pinduoduo (NYSE:) plunged 22% and might have cast a shadow on growth stocks and Chinese names; JD.com (NASDAQ:) and Alibaba (NYSE:) both weakened in response.

From a broad market perspective, from Kohl’s (NYSE:) and Macy’s (NYSE:) seem offset by another sizzling quarter from Target (NYSE:) and raised guidance from TJX Companies (NYSE:). But the reports seem to confirm the ever-widening divide between the haves and have-nots of retail. And there are many more of the latter on U.S. exchanges, at least for now.

Whether earnings drove the pressure or not (and there were external factors, including the impeachment inquiry and stalling progress on the trade front), the S&P 500 did decline, if modestly, on both Tuesday and Wednesday. The mixed reports this week, combined with major indices still near all-time highs, mean a surprisingly full earnings calendar ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday looks even more important.

Indeed, there are earnings reports next week that could move entire sectors, if not quite the entire market. And the news won’t be limited to retail. Next week might be a short week, but investors still need to pay close attention to these key earnings reports.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Earnings Report Date: Monday, Nov. 25, after market close

The entire cybersecurity sector will be closely watching the fiscal first-quarter report from Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:) on Monday afternoon. The sector has rallied nicely of late, with the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSE:) bouncing 15% from its early October lows, while PANW has gained over 25% since mid-August.

Heading into next week’s report, both PANW stock and the exchange-traded fund are facing resistance that has held multiple times this year. A big report from Palo Alto could lead to a breakout in its stock, and bring peers along for the ride.

Anything less, however, and recent optimism could reverse. The simple bull case for cybersecurity stocks on the whole, not just PANW, might look much less attractive. And the relatively sideways trading that has marked both Palo Alto Networks’ stock and the HACK ETF would return.

Best Buy (BBY)

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, Nov. 26, before market open

Best Buy (NYSE:) stock could use a big third-quarter report on Tuesday morning. Shares have had a lid on them going back to early 2018. As with PANW, a move through resistance could lead to a breakout. That’s true fundamentally as well: with BBY trading at a reasonable 12x forward earnings, more positive growth expectations could lead to both increased earnings and a higher multiple.

So an impressive report on Tuesday morning could drive momentum behind BBY stock. The most optimistic scenario is something akin to what Target has delivered in proving it’s a legitimate, permanent competitor to retailer leaders Walmart (NYSE:) and Amazon (NASDAQ:).

But investors with no position in BBY stock still should keep an eye on commentary from Best Buy management on Tuesday morning’s conference call. Best Buy is a bellwether in consumer electronics and, more broadly, in the high-dollar items for which confident consumers will spend up.

So Best Buy’s outlook will be an important indicator ahead of a holiday shopping season that could disappoint. Notably, there are between Black Friday and Christmas this year, a potential headwind for a period that accounts for 20% of retail spending.

Meanwhile, economic growth, as measured by gross domestic product, has slowed in recent quarters. The presidential election looms. It’s possible that a retail sector that needs a big holiday season may get something less than it expects. If Best Buy management predicts that will be the case, investors across retail probably should believe them and react accordingly.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, Nov. 26, before market open

Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:) needs a strong third-quarter report on Tuesday morning. DKS stock actually has done rather well in recent years: shares touched a two-year high earlier this month. But those highs are colored by a plunge in the stock back in 2017; DKS stock still trades about 35% below late 2016 highs.

A simply solid earnings report can keep the gains going. Anything better can lead to a nice pop. DKS, too, has faced repeated resistance in recent months. With 28% of the float sold short, better-than-expected results can drive a short squeeze, adding fuel to the rally. Of course, that short interest and the rising share price also leaves substantial downside if earnings disappoint, as investors in Kohl’s stock learned this week.

DKS earnings may also move other stocks. Key supplier Under Armour (NYSE:, NYSE:UAA) plunged after earnings, and Dick’s management no doubt will be asked about its holiday plans for that struggling brand. More broadly, the retail stocks stuck in the middle between Amazon/Walmart/Target and the ever-increasing number of smaller, nimble, niche players need some good news. A big report from Dick’s could help not only the likes of Under Armour and Nike (NYSE:), but other mid-sized retail stocks looking for any help they can get.

VMWare (VMW)

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, Nov. 26, after market close

Cloud software play VMWare (NYSE:) faces a key earnings report on Tuesday afternoon. Second-quarter earnings beat expectations, but guidance for this quarter looked a bit soft. And dual acquisitions of Pivotal Software (NYSE:) and Carbon Black further . VMW stock fell to an eight-month low not long after the report.

But VMW stock has rallied nicely since, gaining nearly 30%. And so the pressure is on the Q3 release. A big report cements VMWare’s role in the cloud ecosystem and likely keeps the rally going. But as August trading shows, any weakness can be punished.

Wall Street could play a role as well. The average price target sits only modestly above current levels. A big report likely leads to a round of higher target prices and upgrades. Those upgrades would help not only VMW, but Dell Technologies (NASDAQ:), which owns over 80% of the company.

HP Inc. (HPQ)

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, Nov. 26, after market close

It’s not hyperbole to say that fourth-quarter earnings from HP (NYSE:) will impact the very future of the company. HP this week turned down a buyout offer from Xerox (NYSE:). On Thursday, Xerox said it would consider a hostile takeover instead.

With the backing of Carl Icahn and the potential to to $26, as one analyst estimated, XRX is a real threat despite being significantly smaller than HP. In that context, the fourth quarter report is enormously important. It’s unlikely that HP management will comment on the actual offer. But earnings will have much to say.

HPQ stock already stumbled to a two-year low in October after for fiscal 2020. A weak quarter and, in particular, any change in that outlook would make HPQ shareholders much more interested in the mostly cash Xerox offer. It certainly opens the door for Xerox to raise its bid, and undercuts the ability of HP’s board and management to argue that a premium to the current share price still undervalues the company.

If HP wants to stay independent, it needs to prove to its shareholders it can drive value on its own. Tuesday’s report would be a good place to start.

Box (BOX)

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, Nov. 26, after market close

Enterprise cloud provider Box (NYSE:) also needs to prove it can create value on its own. As I detailed at the beginning of this year, the thesis behind BOX stock has been an argument over whether the company would be bought out by a competitor or run out by all of them.

Lately, investors have leaned toward the latter outlook. In August, BOX touched its lowest levels in almost three years. A strong second-quarter report drove a nice bounce, but gains have faded heading into Tuesday’s Q3 release.

A second straight beat could drive big gains. At less than four times revenue, BOX is relatively cheap by the standards of growth plays in tech. Profit margins remain thin, but Box has room to grow its bottom line nicely if the top line cooperates.

Another quarter of evidence that Box can compete with giants like Alphabet (NASDAQ:, NASDAQ:GOOGL) would jump start takeover speculation, and likely lead to a second consecutive post-earnings rally. A miss, however, negates the optimism created by the Q2 report, and potentially means BOX heads back to August lows around $12.

Deere (DE)

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, Nov. 27, before market open

Somewhat quietly, Deere (NYSE:) stock touched an all-time high earlier this month. And from a broad standpoint, there’s still an attractive bull case here.

Deere has managed to drive growth in an environment that hardly seems positive. Farm income has remained stagnant, the trade war has disrupted operations, and the strong dollar has pressured international sales. Yet Deere still is creating earnings and revenue growth. It’s not difficult to wonder what the company would be capable of with some level of cooperation from external factors.

That said, external factors seem likely to stay negative for the time being. And DE stock does look a bit risky ahead of Wednesday morning’s release. Shares trade just above the average Wall Street price target, and have pulled back about 3.5% in recent sessions. Given Deere’s cyclical nature, sentiment as much as the numbers themselves could determine how the market reacts to Q3.

The good news is that Deere has a nice setup here. The modest pullback potentially reined in expectations. And Street estimates don’t expect much from the third quarter: EPS is actually projected to decline 7% year-over-year.

There’s room for Deere to deliver a solid beat-and-raise quarter followed by higher analyst targets. And if the market is willing to stay patient during trade uncertainty and ahead of the looming election, DE stock is cheap enough to rally nicely off that type of report.

As of this writing, Vince Martin is long call options of Dell Technologies and long put options in VMWare.







