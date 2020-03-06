7 Dividend Stocks That Aren't Overly Exposed to Coronavirus

David Katz, chief investment officer at Matrix Asset Advisors, says these stocks aren’t overly exposed to coronavirus and have limited downside: AbbVie, CVS Health, Kellogg, AT&T, Viacom, Verizon Communications, and Wells Fargo.

David Katz, chief investment officer at Matrix Asset Advisors, says these stocks aren’t overly exposed to coronavirus and have limited downside: AbbVie, CVS Health, Kellogg, AT&T, Viacom, Verizon Communications, and Wells Fargo.

Many dividend yields have spiked due to the stock selloff surrounding the coronavirus fears. It’s a mixed bag for investors.

On the plus side, a nice yield can offer protection and steady income in a downturn.

However, the reason these yields are higher than they were recently is that the underlying stock prices have sold off, in some cases by double digits, and more selloffs can’t be ruled out given the uncertainty of the coronavirus situation.

But as one fund manager recently pointed out to Barron’s, higher-yielding stocks can be a trap because “you are either not going to get the capital appreciation or the dividend is not safe.”

Where to turn for equity income?

David Katz, chief investment officer at Matrix Asset Advisors in White Plains, N.Y., recently put together a list of dividend payers that he thinks make sense in these times.

“If you are very risk-averse, you can likely buy a basket of stocks with few or no issues that are not overly exposed to the coronavirus, or the economy, and whose downside is very limited,” he says.

They include pharmaceutical firm AbbVie (ticker: ABBV), which yields 5.2%; health-care conglomerate CVS Health (CVS), 3.1%; food company Kellogg (K), 3.6%; and telecom and media firm AT&T (T), 5.6%.

The other three companies on Katz’s list are broadcaster and entertainment company Viacom (VIAC), Verizon Communications (VZ) and Wells Fargo (WFC). Their respective yields were recently at 4.4%, 4.3%, and 5.2%.

Katz says that in this market, capital losses are an important short-term consideration, especially if an investor’s portfolio includes more economically sensitive businesses like energy.

Since the close on Feb. 21 through midafternoon trading on Thursday, four of these stocks had held up relatively well. AbbVie was down about 5%, ahead of the S&P 500’s result of minus 6.2%. Kellogg’s stock had fallen about 2%, AT&T was down more than 3% and Verizon was off about 2.5%.

The worst performer was Viacom, whose stock fell some 23% over that period. CVS was down 10%, and Wells Fargo dropped about 19%.

Katz, however, maintains that the seven-stock portfolio has “a great likelihood of reasonable appreciation in the upcoming nine to 15 months.”

That remains to be seen.

Still, those dividend yields are appealing, especially with the 10-year U.S. Treasury at ultra-low levels, most recently 0.93%.

Write to Lawrence C. Strauss at lawrence.strauss@barrons.com

