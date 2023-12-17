7 Different Types of ETFs For an Investment Portfolio

ETFs have become immensely popular as the main way for investors to gain exposure to a diversified basket of securities tracking a particular asset class, index or sector. In this article, we'll explore seven distinct types of ETFs, shedding light on their constructions, advantages, and considerations.

Key ETF Metrics for Investment Decisions

Before we get to the types of exchange-traded funds, let's take a brief look at the important metrics that ETF investors should monitor. According to Marco Santanche, an ETF strategist and author of Quant Evolution, there are a few important metrics that ETF investors should look at:

(1) Risk-Adjusted Return (Sharpe Ratio)

Definition: The risk-adjusted return evaluates an ETF's performance by considering both returns and volatility. It provides a comprehensive view of how well the fund has performed relative to the level of risk taken.

Importance: “The 5-year risk adjusted return is one of the important metrics I will look at,” says Santanche. “This metric provides investors with a comprehensive view of an ETF's performance, factoring in both returns and volatility. By adjusting for risk, investors can better assess how well the fund has performed relative to the level of risk taken. A high-risk-adjusted return indicates that the ETF has not only generated favorable returns but has done so with lower volatility.”

(2) Maximum Drawdown

Definition: Maximum drawdown measures the largest loss from a peak to a trough during a specific period, indicating potential downside risk.

Importance: As noted by Santanche, “Maximum drawdown helps investors gauge the potential downside risk associated with an ETF. A lower maximum drawdown implies a more stable investment, which can be particularly important for risk-averse investors.”

(3) Tracking Error

Definition: Tracking error assesses how differently the fund behaves compared to its benchmark, with a preference for lower values in passive indices.

Importance: A low tracking error is desirable for investors in passive indices, as it signifies that the fund closely aligns with its benchmark, minimizing unexpected deviations.

(4) Beta

Definition: Beta measures how much risk an investment adds to the underlying portfolio concerning direction and relative volatility.

Importance: “A beta close to zero with respect to a benchmark (e.g. S&P 500) means the ETF has minimal relationship with the S&P 500 index,” says Santanche. “This will be advantageous if the goal is to incorporate a market-neutral investment into the portfolio"

(5) Index Methodology

Definition: Index methodology refers to the set of rules and procedures that govern how an index is constructed, maintained, and calculated. It outlines the criteria for selecting and weighting the components of the index and provides a framework for periodic rebalancing.

Importance: For passive ETFs, understanding index methodology is crucial as it reveals how companies are weighted and considered. This knowledge helps investors identify concentrated portfolio holdings and manage risk effectively.

(6) Expense Ratio

Definition: Total expense ratio represents the total costs associated with managing and operating the ETF, expressed as a percentage of the fund's average net assets.

Read More: An Introduction to Asset Allocation

Importance: A lower TER is generally preferred as it indicates lower expenses for investors. Keeping expenses low is crucial for maximizing returns, especially in the long term, as higher fees can erode overall investment performance.

Different Types of ETFs

(1) Equity Funds

The majority of ETFs track equity indexes or sectors, providing investors with an inexpensive means to achieve diversification. These can range from entire stock markets to specific sectors, offering flexibility in building a well-rounded portfolio. Whether you prefer large-cap, mid-cap, or small-cap exposure, equity ETFs cater to diverse investment preferences.

(2) Fixed-Income Funds

Investing in fixed-income securities like bonds and bond ETFs is often recommended to reduce portfolio volatility and provide a steady income stream. With numerous bond funds available, investors can choose total bond-market ETFs for broad exposure to the U.S. bond market.

Read More: Fixed Income ETFs: A Comprehensive Guide

(3) Commodity Funds

Commodities historically exhibit low correlation with equities, making them an attractive diversification tool. Commodity ETFs can track the price changes of specific commodities like gold or oil, offering investors a way to diversify within their portfolio.

(4) Currency Funds

With increasing currency volatility and a shifting role of the U.S. dollar, investors seek options to hedge against a depreciating dollar. Foreign currency ETFs provide a hedge, insulating portfolios from currency depreciation.

(5) Factor ETFs

Factor ETFs, also known as smart-beta or strategic-beta ETFs, are a category of ETFs that follow a “factor-based” investing strategy. Unlike traditional market-capitalization-weighted indices, which give higher weights to larger companies, factor ETFs focus on specific factors believed to contribute to investment outperformance. Institutional investors have been using factors to manage portfolios for decades, and the availability of factor ETFs means retail investors can also access this investing strategy.

Read More: Factor Investing: A Deep Dive

(6) Real Estate Funds

Real estate investment trust (REIT) ETFs are attractive to income investors, offering substantial yields due to their requirement to distribute 90% of taxable income to shareholders. These funds provide exposure to specific real estate types or a broader real estate market.

(7) Specialty Funds

Overview: The landscape of ETFs includes niche options, such as inverse funds and leveraged funds, providing unique strategies for specific market conditions. Inverse funds profit when a particular index performs poorly, while leveraged funds aim to amplify returns through borrowing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.