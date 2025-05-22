Personal Finance

7 In-Demand Manufacturing Jobs That Offer Salaries Up to 6-Figures

May 22, 2025 — 01:02 pm EDT

The manufacturing industry predicts an employment boom over the coming decade — provided it can fill the jobs needed to keep from going bust. 

A joint study from the Manufacturing Institute and professional services giant Deloitte found that American manufacturers will need to fill 3.8 million positions between now and 2033 — but the manufacturing world is rapidly evolving. The report found that pandemic-driven shifts have put a premium on candidates with specific sets of digital skills. 

The following seven jobs are poised to become the sector’s most in-demand occupations, and employees who can fill them shouldn’t have to look hard to find hiring managers competing for their labor — and they’re good jobs. All but two pay six-figure salaries and each one is slated for massive, double-digit-percentage growth.

Statisticians 

Demand for statisticians, in general, is projected to grow by 12% through 2033, regardless of the sector. That’s three times the 4% projected growth rate for all occupations over the same period. 

Data Scientists

  • Median annual salary: $112,590

Like statisticians, data scientists are in high demand economy-wide, not just in manufacturing — but this time, the projected growth rate is an eye-popping 36% through 2033. That’s three times the projected demand increase for statisticians, which is three times higher than the national average.

Logisticians

  • Median annual salary: $80,880

The median pay for logisticians who work in manufacturing is $83,720 — a bit higher than what the position pays the median worker across all sectors. This job is also poised for sky-high growth through 2033 — 19%, in this case.

Engineers

  • Median annual salary: Varies

Several kinds of engineers can find a home in manufacturing, and their salaries can vary widely according to type, skill, specialty and background. For example, the median mechanical engineer earns $102,320 a year, but the median computer hardware engineer makes $155,020.

Computer and Information Systems Managers

  • Median annual salary: $171,200

The median computer and information systems manager who works in manufacturing earns $174,790 — just above the median across all sectors. However, with a projected growth rate of 17% through 2033, it’s one of the most in-demand jobs, no matter the industry.

Software Developers 

  • Median annual salary: $133,080

Manufacturing is one of the top sectors for software developers, and the median earner makes $134,910 — slightly more than the median for all fields. Like the others, high demand is not limited to manufacturing. The occupation’s overall projected growth rate is 18% through 2033.

Industrial Maintenance Technicians

  • Median annual salary: $63,760

Manufacturing has a high concentration of industrial maintenance technicians, and the sector pays a little more than the median across all industries — $64,360, to be exact. Like all other occupations on this list, the job outlook is strong and then some — the projected growth rate is 15% through 2033.

