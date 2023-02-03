7 Date Night Dining Deals That Could Save You Money This Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is near. But it's not too late to plan something fun with your sweetie. If you're on a budget, that's okay. You don't have to spend much money to plan an exciting evening together. Some restaurants have dining deals, which could help you save money. Here are a few date night dining deals you may want to consider this Valentine's Day.

1. Applebee's

You and your honey can enjoy a budget-friendly meal at Applebee's. The chain's 2 for $24 deal includes two entrees and one appetizer to share. Offers like this prove you can enjoy a tasty dinner without spending too much money. Prices may vary slightly depending on where you live.

2. Chili's

While Chili's doesn't advertise a meal deal for couples, they have another deal-worthy find on the menu. Its 3 for Me promotion will get you a beverage, appetizer, and entree. Prices start at $10.99 per person, so you can leave feeling full without going broke.

3. Panda Express

Panda Express has a money-saving deal for couples who prefer to celebrate at home in their pajamas this year. The eatery has a $35 meal deal. You can choose two sides and three entrees. A takeout date night like this is sure to be a win.

4. TGI Fridays

Another affordable option for a Valentine's Day date night is dinner at TGI Fridays. The chain has a Friday Feast $28 deal, which includes one appetizer, two entrees, and one dessert.

5. Dunkin'

Want to stay home to binge-watch your favorite shows instead of going out for dinner this Valentine's Day? Why not surprise your sweetie with some sweet treats from Dunkin'? Through Feb. 12, Dunkin' Rewards members can score a half-dozen classic donuts for $3 by activating the offer in the brand's mobile app. You can't go wrong with donuts!

6. California Pizza Kitchen

From Feb. 9 through Feb. 14, California Pizza Kitchen will have its Valentine's Day Sweet Deal for Two. Couples can enjoy one appetizer, two entrees, and one dessert for $40 or $50, depending on what menu items they order. You can even dine on heart-shaped pizzas.

7. Noodles & Company

Can you think of a better way to show that you're "tortellini" in love with your partner than with a bowl of delicious noodles? I can't. The best part is that a trip to Noodles & Company won't drain your checking account. The brand has its 7 Delicious $7 Dishes menu, which features dishes like Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, Pesto Cavatappi, and Pasta Fresca.

More ways to save on food and drinks this Valentine's Day

Look for local dining deals: Local restaurants may advertise special promotions.

Local restaurants may advertise special promotions. Get drinks during happy hour: Sipping on drinks during happy hour could help make the evening more affordable.

Sipping on drinks during happy hour could help make the evening more affordable. Plan a lunch date: Instead of dining out for dinner, visit your favorite restaurant during lunch hours to order off the lunch menu and take advantage of lower prices.

Instead of dining out for dinner, visit your favorite restaurant during lunch hours to order off the lunch menu and take advantage of lower prices. Put restaurant rewards programs to use: If you frequent specific restaurants often, join their rewards programs to earn rewards on your spending.

Don't disregard your personal finance goals this Valentine's Day. It's possible to have fun together without overspending. Even if you're on a limited budget, you can plan a memorable experience and celebrate your love with your honey.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.