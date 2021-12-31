7 Cryptos With Market Caps Below $1 Billion That Will Do Well in 2022

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

I wanted to write an article on seven cryptocurrencies that have market values below $1 billion that are poised to do well in 2022. The idea is that these seven cryptos will move five to 10 times higher during the year as investors “discover” these new blockchains and their associated uses.

One point to make here is that there is no guarantee that any of these 7 cryptos will move significantly higher. However, I will try to point out some of the unique characteristics of each one that might make it substantially higher.

Another point of interest here is that Coinmarketcap.com ranks all cryptos based on their market value. The number 95 rank is just under $1 billion as of Dec. 31. So, all of these cryptos will be close to 95 and higher ranking in terms of market value. There are over 94 other larger cryptocurrencies than these seven cryptos.

So, without further delay, here are the top seven cryptos with market caps below $1 billion:

Moonriver (CCC: MOVR-USD )

(CCC: ) MetisDAO (CCC: METIS-USD )

(CCC: ) OriginTrail (CCC: TRAC-USD )

(CCC: ) MyNeighborAlice (CCC: ALICE-USD )

(CCC: ) Dusk Network (CCC: DUSK-USD )

(CCC: ) Qredo (CCC: QRDO-USD )

(CCC: ) Aleph.im (CCC:ALEPH-USD)

7 Cryptos Below $1 Billion: Moonriver (MOVR-USD)

Source: Visual Generation / Shutterstock.com

Market Cap: $510.4 million

Moonriver is an Ethereum-compatible, smart-contract parachain on Kusama (CCC:KSM-USD). Kusama is a $2.4 billion market cap crypto that provides a public pre-production environment for Polkadot (CCC:DOT-USD).

Kasuma’s parachain auctions were seen as a “canary” network prior to Polkadot starting its own parachain auctions and leasing out space on its mainnet. Kusama parachain auctions have raised 2.4 million KSM, Kasama’s native token, contributed to crowd loans by more than 49,000 unique addresses. This included Moonriver, which is also part of the Moonbeam network system.

Their website explains how the system works like this:

“Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.“

It describes itself as a “community-led sister parachain” on Kasuma. Now that the Polkadot parachains are live as well, expect that Moonriver could end up on that parachain as well. Once it moves over, expect MOVR crypto to soar.

OriginTrail (TRAC-USD)

Source: Yevhen Vitte/Shutterstock.com

Market Cap: $456.3 million

OriginTrail is known as the world’s first decentralized knowledge graph. Its purpose is to organize humanity’s most important assets and make them discoverable and verifiable using its decentralized network.

The OriginTrail website says that its network allows the worlds’ data assets to be structured, linked, persistent and understandable. It calls this a Decentralized Knowledge Graph (DKG). Knowledge graphs are just like what they sound like – a physical graph of a collection of interlinked descriptions of entities.

OriginTrail combines both blockchains and knowledge graphs. It is based on Metcalf’s law of networks, where the value of a telecom network is proportional to the square of the number of users in the system.

So as the number of users in the decentralized network expands, the value of the knowledge in that network expands exponentially.

From an investment standpoint, if the OriginTrail network takes off, the value of OriginTrail’s crypto tokens, TRAC tokens, could also take off exponentially.

7 Cryptos Below $1 Billion: MyNeighborAlice (ALICE-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

Market Cap: $391.3 million

My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer, multiverse game. It allows anyone to buy and own virtual islands, using ALICE crypto tokens. If it takes off, expect to see ALICE crypto tokens rise as well.

One of the best places to follow what is going on with this interesting multiverse is on its Medium site. For example, this article updates ALICE enthusiasts on what happened during November with the My Neighbor Alice site.

Recently, for example, ALICE has been handing out free Alice seed NFTs (non-fungible tokens) on the Binance network.

Expect to see the ALICE crypto take off over the next year, as its cool name, freebies and game popularity take off.

Dusk Network (DUSK-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

Market Cap: $365.5 million

Dusk Network is a financial network site. It calls itself “the privacy network for financial applications.” The purpose of the network is to allow businesses to tokenize financial instruments, such as debt securities, as well as automate costly processes.

The Dusk Network uses a new type of transaction validation system, other than proof-of-work, to approve financial instrument transactions. It is known as Proof of Blind Bid. The goal is to allow transactions to settle within 15 seconds of being initiated.

More importantly, it allows smart contracts to be processed on a private basis, i.e. using distributed ledger technology (DLT) — i.e., blockchain technology — but keeping details secret between parties. Most blockchain technology is based on everyone knowing everyone else’s business. Dusk Network DLT transactions are processed on the blockchain quickly and keep users’ details private.

This fills a much-needed niche in business transactions. If this network takes off, expect to see DUSK crypto rise significantly as well over the next several years. In fact, one analyst predicts that over time its ecosystem could be worth over $100 billion.

7 Cryptos Below $1 Billion: MetisDAO (METIS-USD)

Source: Marko Aliaksandr/ShutterStock.com

Market Cap: $327.8 million

Metis’ goal is to make building DApps (decentralized apps) and DACs (decentralized autonomous companies) on its platform very easy. It wants to help novices do this very quickly, in terms of minutes. It calls itself a “layer 2” protocol, in that it is built on other underlying blockchains, mainly Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD).

Most of its announcements and news are on Medium.com, where it describes its new staking features and metaverse blockchain features. The ability of people to begin staking their METIS crypto started in late November. That should help the crypto to do well over the next year as the supply of its crypto tokens is tied up in staking contracts.

Qredo (QRDO-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

Market Cap: $237 million

Qredo is a London-based blockchain network that specializes in cryptography. It was built by veteran cryptographers, cybersecurity leaders, and blockchain technologists, according to its website. As a result, it expects to close transactions on a highly secure basis in a quick fashion.

In Q1 2021 Qredo closed an $11 million seed round, after having first raised $2.9 million in angel money (“pre-seed” as it is now known) in Q1 2019. In Q1 2021 it launched blockchain software support for transitions using Qredo in Tether (CCC:USDT-USD) and USD Coin (CCC:USDC-USD).

Recently in Q3 2021, Qredo raised an additional $16 million in a private sale to strategic investors. One of its core and unique features is its ability to keep bank transactions secure by providing Tier-1 bank security. It also allows sophisticated trading strategies, such as accessing ‘cross-chain’ liquidity pools, trading collateralized derivatives and executing cross-chain atomic swaps.

This Qredo blockchain is now live as of Nov. 2020. It is focused on institutional investors and their high-level trading requirements. As its network and blockchain gain credence, expect Qredo tokens to take off.

7 Cryptos Below $1 Billion: Aleph.im (ALEPH-USD)

Source: LuckyStep/ShutterStock.com

Market Cap: $86.3 million

This is a smaller decentralized financial (Defi) app and blockchain network that is poised to take off this year, as its staking and defi apps gain popularity. The company claims that its core focus is to “decentralize” the Internet. It does this by enabling “Web2 and Web3 apps to remove the centralized parts of their stack, transitioning to a fully decentralized architecture.”

From a practical standpoint, Aleph.im has a number of use cases. These include document certification, smart contracts, real-time Dapps (decentralized apps), social-app censorship resistance and know-your-client (KYC) metadata analysis.

One of its unique features is that it can be used on numerous blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Polkadot, Solana (CCC:SOL-USD), Polygon (CCC:MATIC-USD) and others.

Lastly, here is one thing that I find quite interesting. Aleph.im is actually a company, not a blockchain token. But you can buy it on crypto sites as if it is a blockchain token. So, in effect, you are buying part of a company.

It’s not clear yet to me if that means you are buying a token, a share, or an LP interest, or some other sort of decentralized participation in the economics of the value of the company. That could also be highly risky, as you might not have ownership in anything (so buyer beware here). I suspect that over time this might become more clear, especially if the company does an air-drop of related tokens or securities.

On the date of publication, Mark R. Hake held a long position in ALEPH-USD crypto. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Mark Hake writes about personal finance on mrhake.medium.com and Newsbreak.com runs the Total Yield Value Guide which you can review here.

