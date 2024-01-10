7 Cryptos to Make You the Millionaire Next Door: 2024 Edition

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

With the crypto market showing signs of life again, I believe now is an opportune time to get involved before the next bull market takes off. While cryptocurrencies remain far below their all-time highs reached in 2021, recent momentum suggests they could reach those lofty peaks again, if the economic backdrop becomes more favorable and monetary policy loosens. Major stock indexes are testing highs, signaling speculative assets like crypto could follow suit.

Picking the right cryptocurrencies today, before the market potentially enters another intense period of hype and speculation, can set you up for life-changing gains. The safest route is sticking with established, big-cap cryptos with real-world utility and demand. I’m thinking specifically of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD). But for those willing to take on outsized risk for outsized rewards, smaller cap altcoins could deliver the “millionaire-maker” returns so many investors are chasing. Here are seven candidates to explore.

DIONE (DIONE-USD)

Source: Proxima Studio / Shutterstock.com

DIONE (DIONE-USD) is an ambitious project aiming to integrate its blockchain technology with renewable energy projects like solar and wind farms. The idea is that energy generation would help secure DIONE’s network, while rewarding token holders. Of course, realizing such a complex decentralized green energy ecosystem poses monumental challenges, and there’s plenty of work to be done before any of this thesis plays out in the real world.

However, on the positive side, DIONE’s tokenomics seem to be solid. There’s minimal inflation risk with this project, since 95% of its total supply is already in circulation. Avoiding excessive dilution down the line gives DIONE a leg up on many newer cryptos. The project roadmap also appears well-conceptualized, even if executing an initiative of this scale requires flawless coordination.

After pulling back in December, DIONE has shown signs of bottoming and reversing higher in January. I think the current dip offers an opportunity for investors to open a small position.

TRIAS (TRIAS-USD)

Source: edel/Shutterstock

TRIAS (TRIAS-USD) caught my eye a while back when its market cap sat tiny at $35 million. Fast forward to today, and TRIAS has exploded higher, now valued at over $142 million after a 5x price surge from its bottom. But even after this parabolic move, I still believe TRIAS warrants a spot on watchlists as a long-term holding.

Here’s why: TRIAS’ technology focuses on enabling reliable decentralized applications that connect devices across networks. Its cornerstone is the Leviatom architecture of trusted execution environments, which facilitates vast on-chain activity. On this foundation, TRIAS consolidates strengths like the Prometh dApp framework, while its MagCarta consensus powers network integrity.

By unifying versatile capabilities into a cohesive platform, TRIAS aspires to drive the seamless adoption of interconnected decentralized apps so many investors are seeking. So, I anticipate much more upside ahead if a bull market does indeed arrive.

WOO Network (WOO-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

WOO Network (WOO-USD) offers traders and institutional investors access to deep liquidity pools at lower cost through its ecosystem of CeFi and DeFi platforms. Utilizing the native WOO token for fees and staking unlocks additional discounts and perks for traders and users.

Lately, my interest in WOO has grown as trading activity and volumes pick up – potentially foreshadowing another crypto bull market ahead. No doubt, WOO has plenty of risks, being a smaller altcoin. Its inflation rate approaching 51% could mute upside if usage stalls. Plus, WOO’s market cap is already near its 2021 peak.

Still, I’m intrigued by recent volume surges as speculative interest returns to altcoins. If retail and institutional capital accelerates back into crypto, demand for WOO’s trading and liquidity services could surge. For risk-tolerant traders willing to stomach volatility, WOO commands consideration as a moonshot bet for those who believe the good times will return to crypto.

Storj (STORJ-USD)

Source: storj.io

Storj (STORJ-USD) has constructed an intriguing cloud storage solution, essentially incentivizing a globally distributed network of users to share excess drive space. Those supplying storage capacity earn STORJ tokens in return, while platform users can store files securely for very affordable rates compared to centralized legacy options.

I like Storj’s hybrid design that maintains centralized administration for coordination and support, while facilitating interactions in a decentralized peer-to-peer manner. This distinguishes Storj from the fully decentralized Filecoin (FIL-USD) network. I believe blending decentralization with usability oversight will drive faster mainstream enterprise adoption.

However, Storj’s biggest edge lies in its superior tokenomics. Filecoin is saddled with high inflation that continuously dilutes holders’ stakes. Its current inflation rate hovers around 50% annually. In contrast, the fixed Storj token supply experiences deflation via burns, with net inflation sitting at -3.63% annually.

So, not only does Storj remove barriers for real-world utility, but its compelling token design significantly boosts holders’ upside exposure. Considering Storj’s relatively modest $250 million market valuation and the still-nascent state of blockchain storage, substantial growth lies ahead as this technology starts supplanting legacy alternatives.

Golem (GLM-USD)

Source: PixieMe / Shutterstock.com

As cloud-based computing becomes increasingly crucial across various industries, Golem (GLM-USD) has constructed an open-sourced alternative marketplace connecting those needing temporary processing capacity with providers offering excess compute availability. Whereas Render Network (RNDR-USD) operates as a closed system controlled by a private company, Golem functions in a decentralized autonomous manner with interactions facilitated via Ethereum-based coordination.

Customers on Golem’s peer-to-peer network can directly access GPU power for purposes including rendering, machine learning model training, mathematical computations, and more. And with Render boasting a formidable $1.54 billion market cap, undervalued Golem (at just around $233 million) stands ready to capture tremendous spillover demand in this open environment.

Considering the exponential growth projected in cloud services and associated computing hardware, decentralized networks like Golem seem poised to flourish. And by welcoming the integration of customized software, Golem appeals to a wide array of potential applications, from video production firms to AI startups and more.

Nano (XNO-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

Nano (XNO-USD) utilizes a directed acyclic graph (DAG) ledger structure called Open Representative Voting (ORV) to offer fee-less, near-instantaneous cryptocurrency transactions with exceptional efficiency and scalability. The innate benefit over legacy proof-of-work networks is blatantly apparent to most crypto newcomers. There’s no costs, no wait times, and minimal environmental impact.

However, some dismiss Nano as merely a payment token without ample real-world utility. Yet in my eyes, if the narrative around cryptocurrency shifts from speculation toward everyday payments and remittances, Nano’s straightforward value proposition positions it for massive exponential growth. Plus, with its current $151 million market cap, just modest penetration as an alternative payment rail could buoy tremendous upside.

Listing on prominent centralized exchanges would expose Nano to millions of potential new users. Commercial adoption for purposes like gaming micropayments or cross-border transfers would also exponentially expand adoption. As crypto inches toward mainstream viability, eco-friendly pure payment tokens like Nano deserve consideration before the next wave of hype in this sector passes hits.

Aleph Zero (AZERO-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

Aleph Zero (AZERO-USD) represents an emerging Ethereum competitor. This layer-1 blockchain resolves several drawbacks of its predecessors. It utilizes novel techniques to achieve exceptional transaction finality at 0.6 seconds, while handling tens of thousands of transactions per second. However, this reliability and speed does come with compromises to decentralization.

Still, Aleph Zero directly address recurring issues with networks like Solana (SOL-USD) and Ethereum relating to throughput constraints, congestion, and frequent instability. And with its robust functionality deliberately catering to developers through EVM compatibility, NFT/token support, and multi-language SDKs, Aleph Zero lies ready to capture disillusioned builders if environments like Ethereum and Solana can’t rectify familiar troubles.

Considering Aleph Zero’s modest $451 million valuation, there exists immense unrealized upside if Aleph Zero garners an influx of developers and users as these individuals transition toward the next generation of blockchain ecosystems.

On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Omor Ibne Ehsan is a writer at InvestorPlace. He is a self-taught investor with a focus on growth and cyclical stocks that have strong fundamentals, value, and long-term potential. He also has an interest in high-risk, high-reward investments such as cryptocurrencies and penny stocks. You can follow him on LinkedIn.

