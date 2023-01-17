7 Cryptos That Will Make You Rich in 10 Years

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Despite the recent market conditions, there is still a lot of potential in cryptos. Despite a more than 50% drop in crypto values last year, the long-term bull case for digital assets remains firmly intact.

The technology that powers these digital assets will undoubtedly be used more universally, providing stability, security, and transparency to numerous transactions worldwide. The long-term potential for cryptocurrency investment and the article covers the best cryptos that will make you rich in 1o years.

When deciding which cryptos to wager on, it’s imperative to consider the upside and the risks involved. Some cryptos are riskier than others; therefore, finding a balance between growth and safety is critical.

Perhaps the most compelling argument to invest in cryptos is that they have shed a ton of value this year. Markets have taken a monumental beating as the Fed continues to wage its battle against rising inflation and interest rates.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Source: Sittipong Phokawattana / Shutterstock.com

Given its 13-year price history, Bitcoin’s (BTC-USD) relative stability rivals that of the conventional stock market and helps to provide a sense of security for those looking to invest in digital currency.

This also implies greater liquidity for BTC, which may increase its global reach, making it more accessible to wider markets. Furthermore, the growing adoption of Bitcoin by mainstream financial institutions has only been hastened by the Bitcoin ETFs that have sprung up in recent years.

The current economy is showing clear signs of health and growth, with the most recent jobs report indicating a flourishing labor market. With Bitcoin’s expected halving event within its usual cycle, BTC’s value will likely shoot up in response if the Fed reverses course on its monetary policy in late 2023 or early 2024.

Ethereum (ETH)

Source: viktoryabov / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum (ETH-USD) is the most valuable and preferred blockchain network for developers, dubbed the “lifeblood” of everything useful in this sector.

Ethereum is unparalleled in creating decentralized applications (dapps) with its robust and scalable platform. It dominates crypto niches such as non-fungible tokens and dapps, holding more than a 50% market share in these markets. Hence, it’s arguably the top crypto in terms of real-world utility.

Ethereum made waves in the crypto sphere with the Merge upgrade last year. Even more exciting is the upcoming Shanghai upgrade, slated for some time in March. This upgrade will bring even more options to ETH enthusiasts.

These upgrades will surely be game changers and only add further value to those already holding Ether tokens. It’s no wonder Ethereum is being hailed as one of the most sought-after cryptos.

Cardano (ADA)

Source: Stanslavs / Shutterstock

Cardano (ADA-USD) is an exciting cryptocurrency platform for those looking to load up on a “millionaire-maker” digital asset.

The smart contract platform features a native currency, ADA, which allows users to build decentralized applications and create tokens. Plus, with the backing of its team made up of Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson and pertinent partnerships, it’s no surprise that Cardano is quickly becoming one of the most promising digital assets on the market.

Cardano is making a big move towards the world of DeFi by launching their Layer 2 scaling solution, Hydra. With a potential theoretical maximum speed of up to 10 million TPS, it would certainly make Cardano much more competitive than before.

With the addition of Djed as an algorithmic stablecoin, Cardano could become one of the leaders in decentralized finance. According to crypto analytics platform Santiment, Cardano outpaced its peers in development activity last year.

Solana (SOL)

Source: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Solana (SOL-USD) is a game-changer for the DeFi space. This groundbreaking layer-1 blockchain has previously enabled developers to create and deploy formerly-impossible solutions. Thanks to its lightning-fast transaction speeds, this new challenger has quickly gained traction in the Ethereum-dominated market, providing a better user experience.

With an innovative proof-of-history validation mechanism, Solana can handle thousands of transactions per second while keeping low costs and fees, allowing users to access the benefits of DeFi without breaking the bank.

Solana has proven to be a powerful DeFi platform for multiple projects. The amount of activity on the platform is already huge and impressive. In addition, it’s fast becoming an industry leader in the NFT space, with record-breaking trading volume happening this year.

What’s more, the technical infrastructure that Solana has built up over time is only strengthening their position in the market. As such, Solana could easily become the go-to protocol for DeFi and NFTs in the upcoming years.

Binance (BNB)

Source: Shutterstock

Binance (BNB-USD) is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies, with a market cap of over $45 billion.

The massive growth in its platform is mainly credited to Binance, which offers a world-class exchange platform that users leverage to buy, sell, and trade digital assets securely and efficiently.

Over the past year, the blowup of FTX has caused waves within the crypto community, with investors growing increasingly concerned about centralized exchanges. Despite this, the truth is that retail investors still rely heavily on exchanges like Binance as an integral part of gaining exposure to cryptos.

In other words, despite the rising demand for decentralization, Binance still plays a major role in bringing cryptocurrency access to everyday traders.

Binance’s BNB utility token is now being used to support web 3.0 decentralized apps on the BNB Smart Chain, and that’s just the start of some exciting times ahead for this burgeoning blockchain. As more developers choose this infrastructure, it’s possible to see a healthy expansion in BNB’s ecosystem.

Polkadot (DOT)

Source: Thichaa / Shutterstock.com

Polkadot (DOT-USD) saw its value skyrocket in value in 2021 and was one of the standout performers of that year, but it plummeted to multi-year lows as part of the crypto winter last year. Nevertheless, it remains one of the top crypto bets this year due to its burgeoning use cases.

Polkadot’s interconnectivity enables it to act as a bridge between multiple blockchain networks, thereby creating an extremely secure network for efficient data transfer.

This same underlying technology that allowed Polkadot to gain popularity among investors is still there and provides the potential for future growth. While DOT has recently had difficulty, the fundamentals remain strong.

It could be an excellent opportunity for potentially huge returns if investors stay patient long enough for its value to begin surging again. Moreover, with Europe’s largest telecom business, Deutsche Telekom, buying a large quantity of DOT tokens in 2021, the platform will continue garnering mainstream attention.

Chainlink (LINK)

Source: Stanslavs / Shutterstock.com

Chainlink’s (LINK-USD) ability to create secure, universal connections between various blockchains is extraordinary.

It has opened up an entire world of potential applications through its abstraction layer technology, bringing us closer to achieving interoperability between disparate blockchains for smart contract development. Its reliable and secure pathways make it easier to develop smart contracts without worrying about compatibility woes from blockchain-to-blockchain interactions.

Chainlink has established itself as one of the most important blockchain projects in revolutionizing how we use distributed ledger technology today.

Chainlink is a power player in decentralized finance, offering cutting-edge solutions for creating crypto products with added layers of security. This is thanks partly to its extraordinary advisory team including celebrity execs such as former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and ex-LinkedIn honcho Jeff Weiner.

The wealth of experience and knowledge brought to the table by Chainlink’s board members should open lots of doors to developing technology with real-world relevance and usability.

Disclosure: On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque held a LONG position in Ethereum and Solana. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines

Muslim Farooque is a keen investor and an optimist at heart. A life-long gamer and tech enthusiast, he has a particular affinity for analyzing technology stocks. Muslim holds a bachelor’s of science degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

The post 7 Cryptos That Will Make You Rich in 10 Years appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.