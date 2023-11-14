7 Cryptos that Could Skyrocket Next

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The crypto market is arguably the toughest to gauge, which complicates the decision-making around cryptos to buy. From facilitating financial transactions to powering smart-contract blockchain applications, including decentralized data storage and cloud computing, the promise surrounding the industry remains massive.

The first half of 2023 was heartening for crypto investors, with industry heavyweights enjoying remarkable rallies. Crypto juggernauts in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) posted double-digit gains, rebounding emphatically from the daunting crypto winter of 2022.

Yet, each success in the digital realm offers savvy investors a chance to identify and avoid underperforming assets. Hence, this strategic approach can effectively unlock the true potential of these cryptos to buy that can take your portfolios to new heights.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin is the face of the burgeoning crypto market, and hence, first on this list of cryptos to buy. Bitcoin recently broke the critical $35,000 threshold. Currently trading around $37,000, it has rebounded amazingly well from a December low of $16,000 last year. This stellar rebound led to a 122.8% increase in Bitcoin’s value year-to-date (YTD).

Moreover, its recent price increase is largely due to expectations that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will approve its first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). This potential development, along with the belief that the U.S. Federal Reserve’s adoption of a more dovish policy, has increased the attractiveness of riskier assets. Reflecting this optimism, analysts foresee Bitcoin’s price surpassing $50,000 soon. Moreover, Standard Chartered upgraded its Bitcoin forecast to fall in the $100,000 and $120,000 range by the end of 2024.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, has been on quite the run this year, with its price now above $2,000. This recent upswing reflects a broader trend in the cryptocurrency market, with Ethereum’s price soaring 31.8% in the past month. Consequently, Ethereum’s market capitalization shot up to an impressive $247.75 billion, with a YTD increase of 72%.

Moreover, analysts remain optimistic about Ethereum’s future trajectory. A recent report from Standard Chartered made headlines with its bold prediction that Ethereum’s price could increase five-fold by 2026’s conclusion, attributing this growth to its expanding use in blockchain smart contracts and gaming. They forecast Ethereum reaching about $8,000 in the next two years, indicating potential for massive long-term expansion. It’s tough to deny Ethereum’s stature in the digital currency landscape with its laundry list of use-cases which continue to add new layers to its growth story, and is definitely among cryptos to buy if you can.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL-USD) has gained immense recognition in the cryptocurrency world for its high throughput and low transaction costs. These features position it well for adoption in decentralized finance (DeFi) and decentralized applications (dApps). Due to these capabilities, Solana is a promising contender in the expanding world of digital currencies, offering a blend of efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Despite previous challenges, including its association with the troubled FTX, Solana has demonstrated remarkable resilience. In the past six months, it has surged over 149%, pushing its market capitalization to a staggering $21.47 billion.

Moreover, Solana has shifted to a bullish market trend, breaking past its previous lower highs. Its venture into the mobile crypto market with the Saga phone marks a significant stride in enhancing its decentralized presence and attracting new users. Currently, Solana’s price stands at a solid $51, further solidifying its position in the cryptocurrency landscape.

Render Token (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR-USD) is making its mark in the decentralized cryptocurrency world by connecting artists, studios, and miners. It addresses the increasing demand for Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) resources in sectors including gaming, artificial intelligence (AI), and medical imaging. As a blockchain-powered solution, Render Token is revolutionizing GPU computing across various industries.

Moreover, with the global GPU market expected to reach $400 billion by 2032, Render Token’s model of decentralized GPU power rental is timely. It utilizes blockchain and smart contracts to facilitate GPU power rental, compensating users in RNDR tokens. Impressively, it has witnessed a whopping 454% price surge YTD, reflecting its strong market trajectory.

Furthermore, in a world facing rising chip demand, the Render Network is important in providing essential resources for artists and researchers. Its recent partnership with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) further boosts its credibility. Hence, with the AI expansion and chip shortages, Render Token’s demand should rise, underscoring its promising future in the market.

The Graph (GRT)

The Graph (GRT-USD), rapidly becoming known as the “Google of blockchains,” is dedicated to streamlining data handling in decentralized networks. Its key advantage is a strong, open-source, decentralized protocol, ensuring safe and effective data exchange. This method enhances transparency and trust, distinguishing The Graph in the blockchain domain.

Moreover, currently trading at 13.5 cents, it represents an investment in the emerging AI and blockchain revolution. Over the past year, its price has soared by an impressive 91%, and its market capitalization has reached $1.19 billion, reflecting growing investor interest.

With AI-powered APIs, it is driving the development of dApps across various sectors, including finance and social governance, showcasing its vast potential. Despite the inherent volatility in the crypto market, The Graph is demonstrating its resilience and potential. Its pivotal role in powering AI-driven blockchain applications establishes it as a key influencer, poised to make a transformative impact across various industries.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX-USD) is emerging as a trailblazer in the blockchain space, with a strong focus on scalability and DeFi. Strategic partnerships, transaction growth, and continuous innovation underscore its growing influence in the crypto landscape. Notably, Avalanche is redefining industry standards with its advanced security and unique subnets accommodating both public and private blockchains.

Moreover, its recent partnership with Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) cloud computing division marks a major step forward. This collaboration broadens its reach to various clients like corporations, institutions, and governments, even during the crypto market downturn. This alliance, along with Avalanche’s effective real-world applications, solidifies its standing as a significant player in the DeFi sector.

Furthermore, 2023 has been a year of recovery for Avalanche, with its price climbing to $15.41, marking a 38% increase YTD. This growth has propelled its market capitalization to an impressive $5.48 billion, further cementing its status as a key player in the evolving world of cryptocurrencies.

XRP (XRP-USD)

XRP (XRP-USD), though last on this list of cryptos to buy, stands out in the crypto sphere, embodying both caution and optimism. The scrutiny of Ripples Lab by the SEC has had a debilitating effect on XRP. However, with Ripple’s legal win, its back in the thick of things, validating its existence and fueling a surge in XRP’s price.

Despite these challenges, XRP has shown resilience, gaining 34% in the last month and over 70% this year. This rise has pushed its market capitalization to a solid $35.2 billion. Such a recovery highlights the cryptocurrency’s enduring appeal and growing investor confidence.

Adding to XRP’s allure is the speculation about Ripple potentially launching an Initial Public Offering (IPO). This step could legitimize XRP and strengthen other blockchain assets. It also provides retail investors a way to participate in the crypto market indirectly. This development could be a key milestone for cryptocurrency acceptance and integration.

