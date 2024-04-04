7 Cryptos That Can Turn $1,000 Into $1 Million This Year

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Cryptocurrencies can be among the most lucrative investments around when you know where to look, but they can also carry substantial risk, as we’ve witnessed during the recent correction in crypto prices. However, I don’t believe the party is over just yet. There are still plenty of reasons to be bullish on crypto going forward, from upcoming Bitcoin (BTC-USD) halvings to the start of altseason. This has led to this list of cryptos that can turn $1000 into $1 million.

While the crypto market has seen some turbulence lately, I expect more upside in the months ahead as interest rate hikes play out and Bitcoin’s supply gets cut in half. Moreover, we have yet to experience the full force of an altcoin rally, which can send many smaller altcoins absolutely soaring. Now is the time to position yourself in high-quality altcoins before they really take off.

In my view, the recent crypto correction represents a great buying opportunity. With Bitcoin poised to surge and altseason just around the corner, the stage is set for some cryptos that can turn $1,000 into $1 million this year.

Serenity Shield (SERSH-USD)

Serenity Shield (SERSH-USD) offers an innovative and much-needed solution for one of crypto’s biggest problems – secure storage and inheritance of digital assets and sensitive information. Serenity Shield lets users store and restore access to wallet keys using its patent-pending StrongBox DApp technology.

This is a game-changer in my view. Crypto investors often worry about what will happen to their assets if they lose their private keys or pass away unexpectedly. Serenity Shield finally provides a reliable way to ensure your heirs can inherit your digital wealth. This makes it one of those cryptos that can turn $1000 into $1 million.

StrongBox® allows people to securely transfer ownership of stored assets and data to specifically chosen successors. So if an accident or death occurs, your loved ones can recover access to your accounts and information.

SERSH enables the retrieval of data from a user’s StrongBox. Since it’s an SPL token on Solana, SERSH benefits from low fees and fast speeds. It solves a massive unmet need in crypto with an innovative solution. As adoption grows, I see multibagger growth ahead. It only has a market capitalization of $3 million right now.

Pyrin (PYI-USD)

Now here’s a smaller crypto project with big potential – Pyrin (PYI-USD). It’s quite similar to Kaspa (KAS-USD), which has a massive $2.9 billion market cap. But Pyrin adds smart contract functionality that Kaspa lacks.

As a decentralized Kaspa fork, Pyrin combines the BlockDAG and GhostDAG architectures with innovative smart contracts. This ensures scalable, instant transactions with low fees – a winning formula in crypto.

Pyrin also utilizes a groundbreaking “proof-of-work” system called PAIW that intelligently manages computing resources for greater efficiency. Plus, its fair launch and ASIC resistance help make Pyrin more decentralized and secure.

The built-in smart contract capability is what gives Pyrin a leg up on Kaspa, in my view. It opens up many more use cases like DeFi, DApps, NFTs, DAOs, and more that aren’t possible on the Kaspa network.

With a market cap of just $22 million, Pyrin has tremendous room for growth. As altseason kicks into high gear, innovative projects like Pyrin could surge in value.

Panda Swap (PANDA-USD)

As a brand new DEX on the fast-growing Solana (SOL-USD) blockchain, Panda Swap (PANDA-USD) presents a compelling early investment opportunity in my eyes.

The goal of Panda Swap is to become the top DEX and Uniswap (UNI-USD) of Solana. Given Solana’s success lately, this is an achievable vision in my view. Panda Swap already gained listings on CoinMarketCap, DexTools, and others. It’s clearly gaining traction fast.

Panda Swap’s market cap is already over $16 million. But considering the total crypto market cap is now over $1 trillion, this project remains in its infancy and could deliver significant upside.

As Solana continues gaining steam, we can expect its DeFi ecosystem to flourish. Panda Swap aims to be at the very center of this as Solana’s top DEX.

The recent success of Solana makes me very bullish on Panda Swap’s prospects. We could see this new DEX project surge dramatically in value as adoption picks up pace.

Ritestream (RITE-USD)

Ritestream (RITE-USD) has declined significantly in recent months, but I believe this is largely due to overall bearish sentiment in crypto rather than issues with the project itself. As the market recovers, I expect RITE to bounce back and reach a much larger market cap.

Ritestream aims to disrupt entertainment by enabling streaming and monetization of both real-world and web 3.0 content. Through its Crypto Knights launchpad, creators can launch NFT projects and communities. The platform also allows staking RITE for rewards like premium content access and allocations in new launches.

With a working app called Ritestream+ already released, the roadmap includes expanding the content catalog, adding governance features, and collaborating with major entertainment brands. The potential is certainly there. It’s one of those cryptos that can turn $1000 into $1 million.

Despite short-term price weakness, I remain bullish on Ritestream’s goals. The growth of web3 and blockchain-based entertainment is inevitable in my view, and that could boost RITE significantly if it gets more investor attention.

DevvE (DEVVE-USD)

DevvE (DEVVE-USD) is a layer-1 blockchain project that has declined back to its $1 launch price amid heavy selling by early investors. While concerning, this doesn’t negate its potential. I still see possible multibagger returns from DEVVE with its tiny $20 million market cap.

A core claim by DevvE is the ability to handle 8 million transactions per second. That’s an ambitious benchmark that would be a game-changer if achieved. However, the promised testnet to showcase this speed wasn’t showcased in March.

Until DevvE can empirically demonstrate its tech capabilities, skepticism is warranted. Its lack of delivery so far is worrying. I agree that DEVVE looks risky to buy at current levels before the testnet.

Yet, the upside potential remains enormous if DevvE can eventually execute. A working blockchain with that kind of speed and scalability could easily propel DEVVE’s market cap above $1 billion. This is a high-risk, high-reward scenario with still 10x or greater possible gains if things pan out.

Houdini Swap (LOCK-USD)

I’m very bullish on Houdini Swap (LOCK-USD) and its goal of connecting traditional finance to the blockchain world. It lets users easily transfer assets across blockchains while leveraging Monero (XMR-USD) for untraceable transactions.

Despite already surging 600% in 2025, I think LOCK still has plenty of upside from its current $30 million market cap. As adoption increases, Houdini Swap provides a much-needed bridge between old and new financial systems.

The recent partnership with AI solution PAAL (PAAL-USD) is also key, as it enhances privacy for users. With untraceable swaps in growing demand, I expect volumes on the Houdini Swap to surge dramatically higher in the years ahead. This makes it one of those cryptos that can turn $1000 into $1 million.

In my view, LOCK remains undervalued relative to its potential. I see it reaching well over $100 million in market cap as more assets flow through its anonymity-preserving architecture. This is a long-term play on the merging of traditional finance with crypto.

Node AI (GPU-USD)

As an AI computing crypto, Node AI (GPU-USD) has exploded 3,400% higher since launching in February. Despite now having a $210 million market cap, I believe GPU still has plenty of upside ahead.

Node AI lets users rent GPU-powered AI servers on-demand, or contribute their own unused computing power for rewards. With AI adoption surging, demand for GPU compute is enormous.

Considering competing project Render (RNDR-USD) has a $3+ billion market cap, I think Node AI can easily reach over $1 billion in the years ahead. My outlook is strongly bullish given the rapid growth of AI and machine learning.

While Node AI has already seen parabolic gains, its market cap remains small relative to the total crypto industry. As AI computing becomes more integral, I expect Node AI to capture a sizable share of this booming market. All in all, it’s one of those cryptos that can turn $1000 into $1 million.

