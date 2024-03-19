7 Cryptos That Can 100X Once Bitcoin Reaches $100,000

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The crypto market has seen quite the rollercoaster ride this year. After starting off strong, we’re now witnessing a bit of a slide. As I mentioned in an article last week, I expected Bitcoin (BTC-USD) to undergo a correction before its upcoming halving event. Historically, pre-halving corrections have been common for Bitcoin. The price usually dips in the months leading up to the halving, before picking up momentum a few months after once the new supply crunch sets in.

However, this time could be different. While a minor correction has occurred, I believe Bitcoin can still trend upwards from here. Spot ETF inflows have already created a supply crunch, well in advance of the halving. Once the halving cuts mining rewards in half, it could propel Bitcoin to $100,000 or more.

In my view, now is a prudent time to take positions in Bitcoin and select altcoins ahead of this potential surge. Bitcoin itself remains an obvious buy, but coupling it with quality altcoins can unlock outsized returns during the altseason. I’ll be covering smaller crypto projects since, as the title says, I’m targeting very outsized gains. Here are the seven cryptos to look into right now.

Tatsu (TATSU-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

Tatsu (TATSU-USD) is a new AI-focused crypto ecosystem project with substantial long-term upside, in my view. It is the largest AI crypto asset on the Bittensor (TAO-USD) network, which itself has been surging lately, potentially providing tailwinds for Tatsu. Of course, Tatsu’s current scope pales in comparison to the sheer hype surrounding AI in the crypto space more broadly. However, if the overarching AI hype cycle persists, Tatsu could conceivably reach a $1 billion market capitalization or more before the current bull market concludes.

The Tatsu blockchain aims to host AI applications like chatbots, image generators, and text-to-speech models. Admittedly, the technology itself remains in its infancy. For now, these lofty goals are mostly conceptual. But Tatsu is a crypto after all, and such assets can skyrocket on speculative potential alone. Tatsu only recently listed on the Mexc exchange, so early backers are likely taking profits after this year’s parabolic rise. I’d advise waiting a few days for the dust to settle before initiating any positions.

The Root Network (ROOT-USD)

Source: MR Neon / Shutterstock

The Root Network (ROOT-USD) is a new Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for the open metaverse, enabling the interoperability of assets. With core protocols optimized for user experience and digital content, The Root Network aims to be the nexus bridging otherwise disparate metaverse worlds.

The Root Network prioritizes user experience and safety with built-in account abstraction features. For instance, its “any token gas” economy allows leading content brands to onboard users seamlessly and securely. The Root Network is EVM-compatible and built on Substrate, integrated with XRP Ledger and Ethereum (ETH-USD). This interlinkage enables content and accounts on those networks to access enhanced functionality and interconnectivity in the open metaverse.

With a current market capitalization of around $100 million, I believe The Root Network can climb much higher if metaverse hype persists. The metaverse is among the most cyclical of crypto sectors, and I think valuations could again reach feverish levels if the bull market continues.

Manta Network (MANTA-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

Manta Network (MANTA-USD) has plummeted from its high above $4 per token to the $2.65 level at the time of writing. In the near-term, caution is prudent as further downside is possible. However, for investors willing to stomach the volatility, MANTA could present a long-term buying opportunity at current levels.

With a market capitalization of $665 million, Manta is a more established crypto ecosystem. The modular platform enables developers to build and deploy Solidity-based dApps, leveraging Manta’s technology stack for faster speeds than Layer 1 platforms and lower gas fees than Layer 2 networks. As Ethereum doubles down on Layer 2 solutions, with founder Vitalik Buterin even suggesting deliberate gas fee increases, Manta’s value proposition could grow. For average users, Layer 2 projects remain too complex. But if Ethereum fees spike, Layer 2 may become the norm.

I’ve personally seen Ethereum gas costs as high as $65 per transaction recently. That’s exorbitant for basic ERC20 swaps, and presents a unique growth opportunity for projects like this.

Chirpley (CHRP-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

Chirpley (CHRP-USD) presents an intriguing niche opportunity in the influencer marketing space. This platform connects brands with influencers using AI matching algorithms, streamlining the collaboration process. With its CHRP utility token, Chirpley aims to simplify influencer campaign management and payments.

Given the project’s current tiny market capitalization of around $7 million, Chirpley offers substantial upside potential if adoption gains momentum – especially among crypto influencers. It is a very niche project. However, Chirpley has already surged more than 300% in the past year. This pump still puts the token’s price significantly below all-time highs near launch. This could be a positive, as early sellers likely exited positions long ago.

Recent growth appears more organic, driven by the platform’s utility. As a blockchain-agnostic project leveraging AI, Chirpley could attract significant hype. But with such a low market cap, risk management remains critical – I’d only recommend investing “fun money” into this project right now.

Kaspa (KAS-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

Kaspa (KAS-USD) is a far safer play in my view, with actual use cases underpinning recent price gains. KAS has surged nearly 500% since I first covered it at sub-3 cent levels. However, the parabolic rally has given way to a deep correction off its recent 18-cent peak. I believe this zone offers an attractive accumulation opportunity.

Kaspa’s unique BlockDAG architecture enables significant utility, though I’m skeptical it fully resolves the blockchain trilemma. Regardless, Kaspa demonstrably improves on the limitations of predecessors. And the market has rewarded its technical merits, even amid the latest pullback.

Kaspa checks many boxes for utility. While the upside appears more modest than speculative plays, KAS seems far less prone to extreme volatility spikes. Is a 100X possible? Not really, unless you hold for decades and the technology becomes ubiquitous. However, multi-bagger gains are certainly possible from here.

Nano (NANO-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

As covered during the crypto bear market, Nano (XNO-USD) offers feeless and sustainable P2P transactions – a niche with the potential to gain significant traction. From those depressed levels, Nano has posted a multi-fold recovery, recently doubling from its bottom. However, at a $192 million market cap, much greater upside appears possible this cycle.

As network congestion spreads, with gas fees nearing $100 for basic NFT transactions and more than $65 for swaps on the Ethereum network, Nano’s value proposition stands out. Its green and efficient architecture is tailor-made for frictionless payments and remittances.

Admittedly, Nano’s lack of marketing means there’s little hype around this project. But with proficient tech and a forthcoming network upgrade, I believe Nano can still capitalize on its speed and scalability catalysts. Despite already bouncing off its lows, Nano seems poised for an extended rally as the bull market progresses.

Stratos (STOS-USD)

Source: solarseven/Shutterstock

Stratos (STOS-USD) merits a spot on the watchlists of risk-tolerant investors as a newly-minted data center crypto project riding powerful tailwinds. As AI fuels surging data compute and storage demand, legacy providers are scrambling to keep pace.

Stratos offers a decentralized mesh alternative, engineered to overcome blockchain scaling limitations while retaining core benefits. A lot of upside remains if the project gains meaningful data center market share. It has been sliding lower at the time of writing, with a market cap of $53 million.

Other decentralized storage cryptos like Filecoin (FIL-USD) and Storj (STORJ-USD) have surged higher lately. Stratos could follow suit if it draws investor interest around its technical capabilities and first-mover advantage.

