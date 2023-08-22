Back-to-School shopping is in full swing, with most kids in the U.S. either back in the classroom, or about to be. Despite the lingering effects of inflation, consumers aren’t shying away from big spending on the annual occasion. The National Retail Federation has predicted that Americans will spend a record $41.5 billion, up from the $36.9 billion expected to be dished out on Back-to-School in 2022.

This spending storm prompts the question, How can you save? It’s smart to start with arguably America’s favorite warehouse club, Costco. Here are 7 Costco deals to take advantage of for back-to-school savings.

Frito-Lay Fun Flavor Mixes Variety Pack

If you’re the type of caregiver who sends your kid off to school with a prepared lunch everyday, and don’t mind additive-laden snacks, consider this box of 54 mini-chip bags. Judging from the image on the box, you’ll get regular Doritos, Ranch Doritos, regular Frito-Lay potato chips, barbecue-flavored Lays potato chips and Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream Potato Chips. It’s $5 off right now and costs $18.99.

Clif Bar Variety Pack

Little kids may not be the best candidates for Clif Bars, but teenagers — especially athletes — could be the perfect target for these energy-infusing snacks. Right now at Costco, you can get a 2.4 oz. box of Clif Bars (26-count) for $25.99. This makes each bar cost about a buck.

3-Piece Workstation Set

Though Ikea was the best place to get furniture associated with back-to-school or just-starting-school? Think again! Costco is selling the North Haven 3-piece Workstation Set by Springhill Desights for $2,999.99 – $1,000 off the original online price. And that includes shipping, set up and package removal, which is pretty clutch. It features an aged ivory finish, birch and oak veneers, full extension gliding drawers and brass Pull hardware.

MacBook Air

A MacBook Air could easily set you back a grand, but you won’t have to pay that much at Costco, where a 13.3-inch MacBook Air for the slashed price of $749.99. This laptop computer features an Apple M1 Chip, 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU — 8GB Memory — 256GB SSD and is available in the shade Space Gray. AppleCare+ is available for purchase separately and is generally recommended.

Post-It Notes

Post-It Notes are great for when you need to note something in a rush — that could be anything from a note on the fridge laying out your meal plan for that week, or keeping track of ideas in a textbook. At Costco, you can get a pack of 24 100-sheet Post-It Self-Stick Notes in assorted colors. This massive pack goes for $18.99.

Expo Low Odor Dry Erase Markers

Do you keep a whiteboard in your home to write down kids’ busy schedules, etc.? You’ll notice that those markers tend to run out fast. At Costco, you can get a pack of 18 Expo Low Odor Dry Erase Markers for $17.99 — and a buck a marker ain’t bad.

Uni-ball Pens

Is your kid a pen snob? Then you’ll be pleased to give them this count of 12 uni-ball 207 Retractable Gel Pens with medium point of 0.7mm in assorted colors. Costco sells these for $12.39 a pack.

