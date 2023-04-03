7 Costco Brand Items To Stock Up on in April

Spring has sprung, and with blooming flowers come new deals to stock up on from Costco's Kirkland brand.

Whether you're planning for tons of summer get-togethers, or simply just want to change up your new snack routine, Kirkland has something for you. Here's a look at the best Kirkland items to buy this April.

Kirkland Signature Variety Snack Box

Price: $35.99

This box contains 51 pieces of delicious snacks. The assortment contains a mix of granola bars, trail mix, blueberries, almonds, cashews and peanuts. These are perfect for having around the house or bringing to a party.

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Summit Roast K-Cup Pods

Price: $32.99 for 120

For the coffee lover, this is one of the best deals you'll find at Costco right now. These medium roast K-Cup pods are selling for $6 off the usual price of $32.99.

Kirkland Signature Men's Shearling Scuff Slipper

Price: $19.99

Just because it's getting warmer doesn't mean your feet don't still get cold in the mornings. These lightweight slippers have a shearling lining and are currently on sale for $8 off the original price of $27.99.

Kirkland Signature Men's Jean

Price: $9.99

A pair of jeans for under $10? It's a deal that's unheard of in most stores, but it's available right now in Costco. This pair of men's heavy-duty denim jeans has double-seam stitching, a reinforced belt loop and provides a relaxed fit for maximum comfort. Best part: they're usually $13.99, so you're getting a steal.

Kirkland Signature Elegant Plastic Plates

Price: $12.49 for 50

These disposable plates give a bit of a classier touch to your party than regular old paper plates. Get them now for $3 off what they usually sell for.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Breasts

Price: $21.99 for 6.5 lbs

This is a new item you'll want to take advantage of. These boneless and skinless breasts are 99% fat free, and the chicken was raised without any antibiotics.

Kirkland Signature Daily Facial Towelettes

Price: $16.99 for 180

These facial wipes take off makeup and excess oil for super clean skin. They're enhanced with prebiotics to nourish skin. Right now, they're selling for $3 off the usual price, so stock up while you can.

