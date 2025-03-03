7 Companies That May Go Public in the Next 2 Years

Initial public offerings (IPOs), were hot in 2024. Last year, 225 companies went public, an increase of 46% over 2023, according to Stock Analysis. This trend in the market shows signs of continuing and even accelerating, with lots of interesting IPOs being talked about for this year and beyond.

When it comes to the stock market, here are seven companies that may go public in the next two years.

Stripe

Possible IPO date: 2026

2026 Estimated valuation: $65 billion to $85 billion

Payment processor Stripe has been making noise about going public for some time, according to Payments Dive and many had expected an IPO in 2025. However, Stripe is now talking about arranging sales of stock by employees, according to Bloomberg. The arrangement would value the company at $85 billion and may add up to $15 billion to the firm’s valuation. The buyback would likely delay an initial public offering to 2026 or beyond, which would likely not surprise those who follow the company, as it has said it’s in no rush to go public.

StubHub

Possible IPO date: 2025

2025 Estimated valuation: $16.5 billion

StubHub is one of those companies that, upon hearing that it is considering an IPO, the casual investor might say, “What? I thought they were already public.” This major player in the ticketing space is reported to be working with Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan, according to U.S. News, but the company seems to be a little skittish about taking the plunge.

Medline Industries

Possible IPO date: 2025

2025 Estimated valuation: $50 billion

Medline is a medical supply company that offers hundreds of thousands of medical and surgical products, along with logistics and supply chain services. The company was founded in 1966 and now employs over 40,000 people.

Reuters reported that Medline confidentially filed for an initial public offering in December 2024. The amount to be raised has not been determined, but has been estimated at $5 billion and is based on a $50 billion valuation for the company.

1Password

Possible IPO date: 2026

2026 Estimated valuation: $6.8 billion (in 2022)

1Password is a Canadian company that is capitalizing on a common pain point: the conflict between using secure passwords to prevent cyberattacks and the ability to actually remember those passwords. 1Password is a password manager that makes it easier to keep your passwords secure without having to memorize them all.

Bloomberg reported that 1Password executives have said that the prospect of an IPO had been discussed but that an investment bank has not yet been retained. The company last raised money from private investors in 2022, at a valuation of $6.8 billion.



Deel

Possible IPO date: 2026 or 2027

2026 or 2027 Estimated valuation: $12.6 billion

Deel is a human resources software company that provides payroll, compliance, benefits and HR information systems to companies worldwide. The company has over 35,000 customers in over 150 countries and is operating at a run rate of $800 million, according to CNBC.

Deel’s CEO told CNBC the company plans to go public in the next year or two. Deel was valued at $12 billion in 2022 and at $12.6 billion after a secondary sale last year.

Klarna

Possible IPO date: 2025

2025 Expected valuation: $15 billion

Klarna, a buy-now-pay-later platform, filed confidentially in November 2024, which indicates it is likely to go public in 2025, according to CNBC. The company is based in Sweden, resisted recent efforts by European exchanges to encourage EU companies to list on their local exchanges rather than the U.S. market.

Klarna offers consumers the ability to pay for online purchases in four installments rather than at the time of order. The company has quickly become ubiquitous on e-commerce websites and the option seems to be working. Klarna’s Head of North America, Erin Jaeger told Payments Dive that the option increased conversions by 20% and average order value by 40%.

MNTN

Possible IPO date: 2025

2025 Expected valuation: $2.2 billion

Led by creative director Ryan Reynolds — yes, that Ryan Reynolds — MNTN is making waves in the connected TV and streaming markets. Bloomberg reports that the company has chosen Morgan Stanley to underwrite the offering. Forge Global reports that the company last raised capital with a Series D funding round of $119 million in 2022, which placed its valuation at $2.21 billion.

Keep an eye on these companies that are planning IPOs in the next year or two. Even if you can’t get in on the ground floor by purchasing at the IPO price, they’ll be the ones to watch in the coming years.

