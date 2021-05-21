InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The push to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour continues and more companies are embracing the change.

Source: Shutterstock

Several companies are announced plans to bump the minimum wage up to $15 an hour. There are also quite a few that are already there or offer a minimum wage even higher than that. Let’s take a look at a few of them below.

Companies Paying a Mimumun Wage of $15 or More

Investors looking to catch up on other recent news can keep reading.

It may be the last day of trading this week but there’s no shortage of topics to discuss. That includes Reddit’s favorite penny stocks today, Annovis Bio (NYSEMKT:ANVS) stock on the rise, as well as gaining interest in liquid electricity stocks. You can learn all about these subjects at the links below.

More Friday Stock News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The post 7 Companies Jumping on the $15 Minimum Wage Train: UA, CMG, AMZN, TGT, COST, BAC, BBY appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.