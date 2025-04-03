7 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROKU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $60.00 $74.6K 1.8K 1.4K META CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/11/25 $580.00 $32.1K 1.4K 1.2K DIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $105.00 $29.8K 1.9K 307 ASTS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $25.00 $27.8K 2.5K 241 VZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $42.00 $37.1K 2.0K 177 NFLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $850.00 $72.9K 103 52 GOOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $200.00 $32.1K 318 18

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 197 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 79 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.6K, with a price of $945.0 per contract. There were 1830 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1445 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For META (NASDAQ:META), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on April 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $580.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 1434 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1288 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS (NYSE:DIS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 43 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 21 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $1420.0 per contract. There were 1994 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 307 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ASTS (NASDAQ:ASTS), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 134 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 61 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $457.0 per contract. There were 2534 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 241 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VZ (NYSE:VZ), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 351 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 143 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 2070 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 177 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 652 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 6 contract(s) at a $850.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.9K, with a price of $12165.0 per contract. There were 103 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 805 day(s) on June 17, 2027. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $1785.0 per contract. There were 318 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

