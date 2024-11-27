7 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $110.00 $55.7K 26.0K 1.3K BZFD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.00 $189.7K 6 1.2K GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/13/24 $180.00 $27.9K 7.1K 878 META CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $5.00 $560.8K 1.5K 583 RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $45.00 $27.0K 3.6K 308 EA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $180.00 $121.4K 0 128 TTD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $110.00 $61.0K 642 100

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For DIS (NYSE:DIS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 51 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 68 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.7K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 26030 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1355 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BZFD (NASDAQ:BZFD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 114 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 1150 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $189.7K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on December 13, 2024. Parties traded 755 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $37.0 per contract. There were 7168 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 878 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For META (NASDAQ:META), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 51 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $560.8K, with a price of $56084.0 per contract. There were 1502 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 583 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RBLX (NYSE:RBLX), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 114 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 3654 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 308 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EA (NASDAQ:EA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 779 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $121.4K, with a price of $2530.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 128 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TTD (NASDAQ:TTD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 415 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.0K, with a price of $1220.0 per contract. There were 642 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

