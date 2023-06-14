7 Cities in Hawaii Where the Average Home Now Costs Over $1M

You'll pay a premium if you want to enjoy island life. Hawaii has the highest average home price of any state in the U.S., with a current average price of $834,499, according to Zillow. While there are some cities where you can find homes for lower prices -- such as Papaaloa, which has an average home value of $492,621 -- there are also many places where the average home now costs seven figures.
Here's a look at the Hawaiian cities where the average home value has surpassed $1 million.
Hawi, Hawaii
- May 2023 home value: $1,029,042
Holualoa, Hawaii
- May 2023 home value: $1,044,504
Honolulu
- May 2023 home value: $1,307,198
Kailua, Hawaii
- May 2023 home value: $1,534,068
Kaaawa, Hawaii
- May 2023 home value: $1,035,949
Mililani, Hawaii
- May 2023 home value: $1,034,846
Waialua, Hawaii
- May 2023 home value: $1,036,168
