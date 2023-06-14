News & Insights

Personal Finance

7 Cities in Hawaii Where the Average Home Now Costs Over $1M

June 14, 2023 — 01:01 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

You'll pay a premium if you want to enjoy island life. Hawaii has the highest average home price of any state in the U.S., with a current average price of $834,499, according to Zillow. While there are some cities where you can find homes for lower prices -- such as Papaaloa, which has an average home value of $492,621 -- there are also many places where the average home now costs seven figures.

Mortgage Interest Rate Forecast for 2023: When Will Rates Go Down?
Learn: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Here's a look at the Hawaiian cities where the average home value has surpassed $1 million.

Empty road with dead end sign in Hawi, Kohala, Big Island, Hawaii.

Hawi, Hawaii

  • May 2023 home value: $1,029,042

Check Out: 15 Cities Where Houses Are the Best Bargains Right Now
Florida's Retirees Are Fleeing: Here's Where They're Going Instead

Sunset in the area of Kona, Hawaii.

Holualoa, Hawaii

  • May 2023 home value: $1,044,504

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 5 Best Cities To Buy a Home This Summer

Spectacular view of Honolulu city, Oahu, Hawaii.

Honolulu

  • May 2023 home value: $1,307,198
Kailua - Hawaii

Kailua, Hawaii

  • May 2023 home value: $1,534,068
Aerial view of the town of Kaaawa on East side of the Island of Oahu, Hawaii Islands, USA.

Kaaawa, Hawaii

  • May 2023 home value: $1,035,949

Read: 10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job

MILILANI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - JANUARY 12, 2015: a view of the dole pineapple plantation at mililani in hawaii - Image.

Mililani, Hawaii

  • May 2023 home value: $1,034,846
Waialua Bay and Haleiwa, Oahu Hawaii

Waialua, Hawaii

  • May 2023 home value: $1,036,168

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Cities in Hawaii Where the Average Home Now Costs Over $1M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.