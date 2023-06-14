You'll pay a premium if you want to enjoy island life. Hawaii has the highest average home price of any state in the U.S., with a current average price of $834,499, according to Zillow. While there are some cities where you can find homes for lower prices -- such as Papaaloa, which has an average home value of $492,621 -- there are also many places where the average home now costs seven figures.

Mortgage Interest Rate Forecast for 2023: When Will Rates Go Down?

Learn: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Here's a look at the Hawaiian cities where the average home value has surpassed $1 million.

Hawi, Hawaii

May 2023 home value: $1,029,042

Check Out: 15 Cities Where Houses Are the Best Bargains Right Now

Florida's Retirees Are Fleeing: Here's Where They're Going Instead

Holualoa, Hawaii

May 2023 home value: $1,044,504

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 5 Best Cities To Buy a Home This Summer

Honolulu

May 2023 home value: $1,307,198

Kailua, Hawaii

May 2023 home value: $1,534,068

Kaaawa, Hawaii

May 2023 home value: $1,035,949

Read: 10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job

Mililani, Hawaii

May 2023 home value: $1,034,846

Waialua, Hawaii

May 2023 home value: $1,036,168

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Cities in Hawaii Where the Average Home Now Costs Over $1M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.