7 Christmas Treats at Trader Joe's You Have to Try

One of my favorite things about shopping at Trader Joe's is getting to try different seasonal products as they hit the shelves. In October, for example, I ran up a pretty hefty credit card tab loading up on pumpkin-flavored goodies. In November, I stocked up on Thanksgiving-themed products. And my latest Trader Joe's run had me filling up my shopping cart with an assortment of holiday goodies.

Whether you're hosting for the holidays or not this year, it pays to head over to Trader Joe's in early December to check out its lineup of Christmas treats. Here are some items worth trying.

1. Candy Cane Joe Joe's

If you've never had a Joe Joe's cookie before, it's basically the Trader Joe's version of an Oreo. You'll often find seasonal versions of those famous Joe Joe's, and this month, the featured filling is none other than peppermint. You can scoop up a box for $3.49, which is comparable to what a box of actual Oreo cookies might cost you.

2. Step Up to the Snack Bar mix

You could serve ordinary snacks during your holiday gatherings. Or you could put out this fun mix from Trader Joe's. For just $5.99, you'll get a 12-ounce can with assorted pretzel pieces, peanuts, sesame sticks, and more. And if you're the type of person who doesn't mind a little heat, you can buy the spicy version instead of the regular one.

3. Cinnamon bun kettle corn

Popcorn is a popular snack to put out during the holidays, and Trader Joe's has delivered in that regard. It's now offering cinnamon bun-inspired kettle corn for $2.99 a bag. You'll get sweet and a little bit of salt in one delicious bite.

4. Peppermint bark

Nothing says Christmas like peppermint bark. Now you can make this concoction yourself at home by combining melted dark and white chocolate with crushed candy cane pieces. Or you could take the easy way out and buy a box from Trader Joe's. You'll get a pound of it for $10.99, and it comes in a neat little tin that makes it easy to give as a gift should you choose to do so.

5. Gingerbread cookies

Not only are Trader Joe's gingerbread cookies tasty, they're adorable. And they're frosted, so that sweetness cuts the sharpness of the ginger to make for a really enjoyable bite. You can pick up a box at Trader Joe's for just $3.99. If you're really in a gingerbread mood, you can grab some gingerbread coffee to go along with it.

6. Holiday ornament cookies you can decorate

Are you over the whole gingerbread house thing? An easier option is to scoop up a decorate-your-own holiday ornament cookie kit from Trader Joe's. You'll spend $7.99 for what could be a great Christmas Eve activity for your kids.

7. Potato latkes

If you celebrate Chanukah instead of Christmas or simply enjoy a good potato pancake, then Trader Joe's has you covered. You can pick up a package of frozen latkes for $3.29 and pop them in the oven when the mood strikes, or when you're done lighting your holiday candles.

These seven items are just several of many seasonal products you'll find at Trader Joe's right now. But if these sound good to you, don't wait. There's a good chance Trader Joe's will stop carrying these holiday items by late December, and they may sell out at your local store sooner. So if you're eager to buy them, do it now.

