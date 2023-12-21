7 Cheapest Food and Drinks at Disney Parks

Guests visiting Disney Parks like Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort likely know one of the easiest ways to keep costs down is to bring along meals you made at home. If your budget does allow for dining out wiggle room, where can you find the best cheap menu items at Disneyland and Walt Disney World?

GOBankingRates spoke to several Disney Parks regulars and double-checked menu prices online. For budgetary purposes, every item mentioned is available for under $10 each. See if your favorite cheap eats at Disney Parks made the cut.

Baguettes

Price: $3.95

$3.95 Location: Les Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie in EPCOT, Walt Disney World Resort

The French bakery Les Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie in EPCOT is home to plenty of delicious specialties and desserts. Alex Smith, owner and writer at Second Dad to the Right, has pinched pennies with his family many times while visiting Walt Disney World. Grabbing a full baguette, fresh from the oven at $3.95, is one of their favorite snack hacks.

“You can get an entire baguette for under $4!” said Smith, adding that the full baguettes are over two feet long.

Guests who still want the baguette snacking experience but might not have someone to split it with can order the half baguette. This is priced at $2.75 and arrives freshly baked.

Warm Cinnamon Roll

Price: $6.99

$6.99 Location: Gaston’s Tavern in Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney World Resort

If you’re looking for breakfast to split with family members or friends, don’t hesitate to order the warm cinnamon roll sold at Gaston’s Tavern.

Smith told GOBankingRates these cinnamon rolls are “roughly the size of a cantaloupe.”

He continued, “It’s the perfect breakfast to split four ways for a family in a hurry to get to the park.” We did the math and a family of four splitting the warm cinnamon roll would pay about $1.75 per person.

Waffle Cristo — Half Order

Price: $6.99

$6.99 Location: Royal Street Veranda in New Orleans Square, Disneyland Resort

Searching for cheap breakfast at Disneyland? Sondra Barker, writer at Cuisine and Travel, recommends ordering the half order of the Waffle Cristo at Royal Street Veranda in New Orleans Square.

A half order of the Waffle Cristo includes everything the full order has, but costs $6.99 compared to the full order’s $10.99 price tag. Barker said the portions are pretty large and just as filling as full order.

Pridelands Potato

Price: $8.49

$8.49 Location: Troubadour Tavern in Fantasyland, Disneyland Resort

What makes the Pridelands Potato, which is $8.49 at Disneyland’s Troubadour Tavern, worth the buy is the potato’s loaded nature.

Barker said these potatoes are topped with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon bits and green onions, making it both filling and affordable.

Cheeseburger Spring Rolls

Price: $9.50

$9.50 Location: Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney World Resort

If you spot the Spring Roll Cart, or Wagon, at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park, do not miss out on the chance to order their Cheeseburger Spring Rolls.

Keri Baugh, family travel blogger at Bon Voyage With Kids, has been to Walt Disney World over 100 times and is a big fan of any cheap snacks which can be passed off as a meal. Baugh said guests receive two spring rolls for $9.50 with their order. If you split with two people, you’d essentially be paying $4.75 per spring roll.

Orange Cream Soft-Serve Cup

Price: $5.29

$5.29 Location: Sunshine Tree Terrace in Magic Kingdom Park, Walt Disney World Resort

What’s a trip to Disney Parks without soft serve? In an article on Insider, writer Jenna Clark chronicled her week of finding the cheapest eats at Walt Disney World Resort. Clark recommended the orange cream soft-serve cup sold at Sunshine Tree Terrace in the Magic Kingdom as the perfect refreshing sweet treat.

After double checking the $5.29 price tag, we added it to our list for guests looking for a cool refreshment just under $6.

Earl of Sandwich

Price: Varies, but all sandwiches are available for under $10

Varies, but all sandwiches are available for under $10 Location: Marketplace in Disney Springs and Downtown Dining District in Disneyland

Disney guests seeking an affordable sit-down dining option have found it in the Parks’ Earl of Sandwich locations. Every lunch item on their menu, including hot sandwiches, wraps and salads, is available for under $10.

While it’s possible these prices might one day tip into $10 or more, they’ve been holding these great deals fairly steady. Just think of it as Disney magic.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Cheapest Food and Drinks at Disney Parks

