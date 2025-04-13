7 Cheap Places Gen Z Will Move to in 2025, According to Real Estate Experts

According to research compiled by StorageCafe based on recently available data, Gen Z accounted for almost 30% of all state-to-state relocation in 2023, with around 2.2 million members of the generation moving to a different state.

The research pointed out how younger generations are looking for better career opportunities, affordable housing options and new experiences when deciding where to live.

According to real estate experts, these are seven cheap places where Gen Zers will move to in 2025 as they seek out cheap or affordable options.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

“Overpriced coastal cities are no longer Gen Z’s top residential destination,” said Paul Herskovitz, a real estate expert and founder of Discount Lots. “Instead, they’re tapping into emerging markets where their dollars stretch.”

Herskovitz pointed out that Tulsa is still riding the wave of its remote worker incentive program and continues to attract young professionals looking to escape big-city burnout. The average home value in Tulsa is around $200,000, and the average apartment rental is $1,500, per Zillow.

Toledo, Ohio

“LA or New York City rent is skyrocketing, while in Toledo, it’s only about $800 per month on average,” Herskovitz said.

YK Kuliev, a real estate expert and the owner of Fast Home Buyer California, noted that Gen Z isn’t sleeping on Toledo, as he’s seen young sellers cash out and move there to work remotely. “The median home price is under $150,000, and monthly rents are still low enough that roommates can split a decent 3-bedroom for less than a studio in most big cities,” he said.

Des Moines, Iowa

Rick Wanamaker, a Realtor at Iowa Realty, noted that Des Moines offers community, walkability and access to outdoor experiences, which is what Gen Z values.

“From the country’s longest bike trail system to major events like the Downtown Farmers’ Market. Considering these factors, paired with a growing job market, a thriving downtown and sustainable infrastructure projects, such as the ICON Water Trails, a new airport terminal, and multiple new urban and suburban developments, it’s the ideal location for younger generations looking to plant roots,” he said.

According to RentCafe, Des Moines ranks third among the most livable metro areas in the U.S., with a cost of living 12% below the national average. With the average value for homes around $202,000 and an average apartment rental price of $1,500, per Zillow, you could save a decent amount if you can move here.

Tallahassee, Florida

“It’s a capital city with a vibrant culture, multiple colleges and investment opportunities under $250,000, with several homes even under $200,000,” said Danielle Andrews, a Realtor with Realty ONE Group Next Generation. “It’s affordable, connected and full of potential for first-time buyers.”

With an average home value of around $284,000 and apartments going for around $1,500, per Zillow, you can enjoy better weather without paying a hefty premium. Andrews added that this is an ideal location for Gen Z because it’s smaller and more affordable while still offering a sense of community.

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Kuliev noted that Gen Z freelancers, creators and tech workers are coming to Chattanooga and buying homes for under $250,000 because the city has a sneaky appeal. Many young people enjoy hiking, an artsy downtown and this town’s affordable housing options.

According to Zillow, the average monthly rent is just over $1,500 and the average home value is at about $303,000, so you can still get your foot in the door here.

Birmingham, Alabama

“Median home prices under $200,000 still exist, and Gen Z buyers aren’t hesitating to take on homes that need a few repairs,” said Todd Stephenson, a real estate expert and co-founder of RoofQuotes.com. He noted that younger people are buying homes here because the cost of living is lower and the path to equity is clear.

With an average home value of about $126,000 and an average rental price of $1,250, this location is more affordable for young people.

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Stephenson pointed out that Grand Rapids offers more job access and urban amenities, which is attractive to younger buyers because they can be near the action without taking on big-city pricing.

“A buyer in their twenties can find a home that needs cosmetic work, make those changes over time and still come out ahead compared to renting in larger markets,” he said.

With an average rental price just shy of $1,700 and an average home value of about $275,000, it makes sense why young people are moving here.

What Is Gen Z Looking For?

The real estate experts pointed out that Gen Z has different standards for what they want when deciding where to move in 2025. Many Gen Zers are looking for affordable rent and cost of living, remote job support and co-working infrastructure, thriving local scenes, and safe neighborhoods with room to grow, as well as availability of tiny homes, multi-use developments or co-living spaces.

“Gen Z isn’t making moves the way millennials did. They aren’t chasing penthouses or glam. They’re chasing breathing room, side hustle space and cities where $1,500 a month doesn’t get you a shoebox,” Kuliev said.

