7 Cheap or Free Activities That Are Perfect for Retirees on a Frugal Budget

Once retired, it’s important that you have a game plan in action not only for your money but for your time. How will you spend it? Plenty of us, while in the workforce, imagine all the exciting things we’ll do once we’ve finally hung up our working hats, including fun or educational activities we’ll either dive deeper into or learn anew altogether.

Read Next: Retirement Savings: 4 Expenses Retirees Regret Keeping in Their Budgets, According to Experts

Find Out: The Surprising Way You Can Get Guaranteed Retirement Income for Life

Unfortunately, many activities you may enjoy in retirement come at a financial cost. For example, golfing can cost you more than a thousand dollars a year. So can pottery. But there are also some cheap or free hobbies and activities you can take up in retirement to fill the hours with meaning without breaking the bank.

Sewing

Sewing can be an excellent pastime for retirees on a frugal budget. A sewing machine will cost you (if searching on Amazon) between around $50 and $500, depending on your wants and needs. But a quality sewing machine can last you many years, so most of your expenses to enjoy this activity will be upfront.

Rebecca Awram, mortgage advisor at Seniors’ Lending Centre, recommended sewing not only for its cost efficiency but also for its ability to provide a creative outlet.

“Check thrift stores for donated scraps of fabric,” Awram said.

She added that you may also be able to profit from this hobby.

“Sewing can be a way to earn a little extra money,” Awram said. “You can sell handmade items like clothes, accessories or home decor at local craft fairs, online or through consignment shops. You might be able to bring in extra income by offering mending or alteration services as well.”

Explore More: I Retired in My 50s: Here’s My Monthly Budget

Gardening

Gardening is a great activity for retirees. It gets you out in nature, and you don’t even need your own outdoor space to enjoy it. Most areas have community gardens you can do some work in and, ideally, make some new friends while you’re at it. Gardening is also good for your body in that it is very mildly athletic.

“Working on your garden encourages mobility, with simple stretching and gentle lifting,” said Robert Daniel Lowry, vice president and administrator at Sunny Hills Assisted Living.

“It’s a hobby that can be as cheap or as expensive as you like,” Lowry said. “But, if you opt for edibles, the savings typically cover the costs. All you need to get started is some earth, seeds and a garden fork. You don’t have to buy pots, simply recycle empty pots and start to grow from cuttings or seeds.”

You can make some money here too, if you put in the effort. Or, at the very least, save money.

“Seasonals, like strawberries, are relatively simple to grow and any surplus can be sold or gifted,” Lowry said.

Sketching

“Whether you’re into caricatures or more serious sketches, sketching is a simple hobby that lets you tap into your creativity,” Lowry said. “It helps with focus and is easy regardless of mobility issues.”

Your upfront costs here are quite low. All you need to get started is sketching paper and sketching pencils or charcoal.

If you get to be good at sketching, profit from it.

“Those wanting to make some money on the side can offer their services recreating images from photos or crafting caricatures at local markets or cafes,” Lowry said.

Speed Puzzling

If you have a passion for puzzles, speed puzzling could be a great activity for you to get into in your golden years.

“I’ve found you don’t have to be the fastest jigsaw puzzle player or the best in the room, but it’s awesome when you head down to the library (most libraries and civic groups have low cost or no cost entries) and spend the afternoon playing puzzles with strangers,” said Missy Walker, a competitive speed puzzling expert behind Speed Puzzling Tips. Walker is also a retired educator.

“For the most part, you don’t have to spend more than a few bucks when it comes to local puzzle competitions and you can play your neighbors,” Walker said. “I’ve never spent more than $25 a month. This includes jigsaw puzzles and any fees to enter community puzzle competitions. I don’t play at a national level and none of my pals who are great at speed puzzling do either.”

Museum Events

Many local museums are budget-retiree-friendly by offering free nights or senior passes at a low cost.

“Seniors can visit many of their local museums and soak up the history of their city,” said Annette Harris, AFC, FFC, owner of Harris Financial Coaching. “Many museums have special nights for seniors that allow them to meet others in their area. This is an excellent activity if you want to join a group of like-minded individuals looking to participate in low-cost activities.”

Visiting State Parks

Many states have national or local state parks open to the public. They offer one-of-a-kind opportunities to explore local agriculture and, often, stunning views and nature-based experiences.

“Seniors can visit many parks, preserves and seashores at a very low cost,” Harris said. “The state of Florida offers a Lifetime Senior Pass for $80. The Lifetime Pass can be purchased once you turn 62 years old. This enables seniors to enjoy nature and coordinate travel into their active lifestyle.”

Volunteering

In Lowry’s opinion, volunteering is the single most rewarding activity — whether you’re on a frugal budget or not.

“It gives a sense of purpose and shows how much retirees can give back … to their communities,” Lowry said. “Typically the only cost to volunteer would be incidentals like transportation costs. Volunteering adds a social aspect that many lack as they head into their senior years.”

And don’t forget all the people you’ll meet volunteering — that alone could lead to some money-earning opportunities.

“Networking is invaluable, and although volunteering is not paid, it can open up potential for part-time work or short gigs,” Lowry said.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Cheap or Free Activities That Are Perfect for Retirees on a Frugal Budget

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.