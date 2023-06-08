7 Cheap Costco Summer Items To Buy Early This Year

Summer officially kicks off in just a couple weeks. Are you ready for beach days, family barbecues and endless outdoor fun? If you’re not quite there yet, check out these Costco deals today and outfit yourself for the season of the sun!

You don’t want to haul your bulky grill around if you spend a day by the ocean or in the woods. Fortunately, with the portable Coleman Gladiator two-burner stove, you can still prepare delicious hot meals no matter where you set up camp.

The 20,000 BTU propane stove has adjustable burners so that you can control the cooking temperature. The unit also has a wind guard so the breeze doesn’t blow out your flame and an easy-to-clean cooktop. Coleman provides a regulator and a one-pound propane tank. (Propane is not included.)

You want to be comfortable when you lounge outside and keep your drinks handy. This chair helps you achieve both goals.

The cushioned chair has adjustable arms and a built-in cooler that can hold up to four cans. It also has storage pockets and a mesh cup holder. When you’re ready to head inside, the seat collapses easily and fits into an included carrying bag.

No beach day or outdoor party is complete without your favorite tunes. Acoustic Research’s Bluetooth water-resistant speaker will let the music play for up to 12 hours on a full charge.

You can also use the speaker to set your desired mood in the evening. It features seven different lighting modes and four built-in nature-based soundtracks. You can control the light and speaker separately.

If you like the vintage look, this 14-inch solar LED lantern could be perfect to light the way after dusk. The attractive, water-resistant lantern is made of black powder-coated steel.

It charges quickly (batteries included) and gives off bright light for up to 12 hours. The lantern can sit on a tabletop or hang off a hook from the built-in loop.

Next time you go on a picnic or to an outdoor concert, you’ll be glad to have one of these blankets. It’s lightweight, water-resistant on both sides, and machine washable.

The 72X60 inch 100% polyester blanket comes in five eye-catching designs. It also features a convenient carrying handle and shoulder strap for transport once folded.

Feeling the sun’s warmth is one of life’s joys, but too much exposure can be harmful. Tommy Bahama’s eight-foot, blue beach umbrella will keep you cool and protected in the shade.

Recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation, the umbrella has a UPF rating 50+, preventing 98% of the sun’s rays from reaching you. The unit anchors securely in the sand and features a telescoping and tilting pole so that you can position it perfectly.

It’s essential to stay hydrated in the summer heat. Titan’s backpack cooler keeps your beverage of choice at your fingertips.

The foam-insulated and leak-proof cooler comes in blue, black, or gray. It holds up to 26 cans and keeps ice frozen for up to two days.

The unit is easy to clean and has antimicrobial protection. It’s also comfortable to wear, featuring a padded back and breathable mesh panels. Plus, you can tuck in extra supplies in the backpack’s many storage pockets.

How To Save Money At Costco

You can still pay less at Costco to prepare for summer, even if these items aren’t on your list.

Consider:

Using coupons

Downloading the Costco mobile app

Paying with the Costco credit card to earn 2% cash back

Shopping exclusive online deals

Pro Tip: You don’t have to be a Costco member to buy goods from the wholesaler. Ask a friend to bring you when they shop or use a Costco Shop Card (the Costco gift card) at checkout.

