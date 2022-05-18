7 Cathie Wood Stocks That She Can’t Stop Buying

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Cathie Wood has had a lot of success with stock market investment. However, things have cooled off this year since Cathie Wood stocks are high-growth, risky investments. Hence, you cannot expect them to do well at all times. However, if you’re willing to take on risk in your assets and put up with the excitement of a fluctuating market, Cathie Wood will appeal to you.

Cathie Wood has made a career as a successful stock picker. She claims that the key to her success is not in the number of stocks she buys or sells, but in the number of ideas that she generates. Plenty of discussions have also been had about which stocks are best suited for investment growth and Cathie Wood stocks are becoming a strong category on their own.

Here are seven Cathie Wood stocks that she can’t stop buying:

U Unity Software Inc. $39.50 SHOP Shopify Inc. $371.85 TSLA Tesla, Inc. $755.93 COIN Coinbase Global, Inc. $69.36 RBLX Roblox Corporation $33.66 ZM Zoom Video Communications, Inc. $90.11 GM General Motors Company $37.13

Cathie Wood Stocks: Unity (U)

Unity Software (NYSE:U) is a popular game engine used to create games for PCs, consoles and mobile devices. Unity’s engine allows developers to create games in the most efficient way possible. It also helps them with assets and tools. It has been around for many years and has a wide range of features used by developers to make their games.

Over 10 million developers have used Unity in the last ten years and it has been used to make over 50% of all mobile games.

Unity lets its users build 3D environments with ease. Unity also provides an easy way for its users to publish their games to different platforms such as Steam, iOS, Android, Oculus Rift, or Facebook.

You will often find this company among the top Web 3.0 stocks to buy. It is an investment area worth billions, so investors will want to pour capital into Unity for this factor alone.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is a Canadian e-commerce company that provides an online platform for businesses to sell products. It has grown exponentially since its inception and now “Shopify merchants run over 1,000,000 businesses in 175 different countries.”

Shopify offers over 500,000 themes and apps to help users create their stores, which are easy to customize. The company also provides support services, such as marketing and search engine optimization services and payment processing through Shopify Payments.

Shopify is the platform of choice for many startups. It provides a useful service that allows people to monetize their work quickly. Those who crave independence and quick success have jumped on board and become successful merchants. Shopify has experienced explosive growth since the pandemic struck, providing those with an entrepreneurial dream a way to make it a reality.

However, much like other tech stocks, SHOP stock has been experiencing sluggish momentum since the start of the year. You can chalk that up to an earnings miss, general pessimism in the markets, and the expensive $2.1 billion acquisition of logistics startup Deliverr. Therefore, you can add this to your portfolio at a deep discount.

Cathie Wood Stocks: Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has done really well for itself in the automotive industry, positioning itself as a leader in the electric vehicle (EV) sector.

Tesla’s success story can be attributed to Elon Musk, who became its chief executive officer in 2008 after co-founding PayPal with Peter Thiel. Musk built Tesla’s reputation by investing in different projects, including SpaceX.

Cathie Wood has been a long-time supporter of Tesla. It occupies the top spot for her ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK). While ARK sold around 15,000 Tesla shares from its fund, it still is a sizeable position in its overall holdings.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) is a U.S.-based company that offers an online platform for people to buy and sell digital coins like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD). It also provides wallet services for storing cryptocurrencies. It is one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges globally due to its ease of use and the wide range of cryptocurrencies it offers.

Coinbase has been criticized for its lack of regulation on its platform. However, Cathie Wood is a long-time supporter of Coinbase Global and the crypto space. A few days ago, Cathie Wood reaffirmed her faith in the company, buying more than half a million shares despite COIN stock falling sharply.

On this list of Cathie Wood stocks, there are few companies as risky as Coinbase. The company’s fortunes are intimately tied to the worth of digital assets. Therefore, only invest the money you can afford to lose since its a very volatile asset.

Cathie Wood Stocks: Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is a multiplayer online platform where users can create games, play games with friends, or explore the vast world of Roblox. It is a great place for kids to learn coding, teamwork, and many other skills. The games are built with HTML5, which users can play both on computers and mobile devices.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Roblox saw a huge spike in usage while people were sheltering in place.

However, with schools open and people returning to their normal lives, usage is falling and it is having a massive impact on the stock price. However, Roblox is interesting as a long-term play on gaming.

The global digital media market has grown exponentially over the past few decades and many industries have benefited from it. Gaming is the industry with the most revenue in the digital media market. If you’re looking for a long-term investment with an optimistic return, consider buying RBLX stock.

Zoom (ZM)

Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) has revolutionized how people communicate and collaborate since it was founded in 2011. The company’s goal is to make video-conferencing as easy and natural as possible. Zoom is an artificial intelligence-powered video conferencing platform that helps you connect with your colleagues or clients. It can help you find information, present ideas, or have fun with your friends during a conference call.

It comes as no surprise that Zoom did very well during the pandemic. Offices still had to function. Therefore, companies had to adopt a flexible business model. In turn, the company reaped profits and revenues. However, interestingly, the company has continued to do great post-pandemic, as well.

Zoom tripled its revenue in FY’21. GAAP income from operations was $1.063 billion for the most recent fiscal year, up from $659 million versus the prior-year period. Therefore, the company has merit as a long-term investment, so it is on this list of Cathie Wood stocks.

Cathie Wood Stocks: General Motors (GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a company that has been around since 1908 and is now the largest automaker in North America. It was founded by William C. Durant, who had a vision of making cars affordable for the masses. It has managed to become one of the most recognizable brands in America.

Some investors were surprised when Cathie Wood bought 158,187 shares of GM. However, GM is making some very interesting moves investors should be aware of. The company is investing $35 billion into electric and autonomous vehicles from 2020 through 2025.

With continuous innovation and a focus on the consumer, General Motors has had an exciting journey over the past few decades. It is safe to say that it is in a much better position than other EV companies. To put things into perspective, GM sold approximately 6.3 million vehicles in 2021, versus Tesla, which delivered 936,222.

On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

