7 Carry-On Essentials That Will Save You Money

If you’ve ever been at the airport and suddenly realized you forgot something important, you know how much of a hassle it can be to replace that item or try to go on without it.

While some things, like medications, may be impossible to replace in the moment, others can be expensive to buy from the airport shop.

Here are seven carry-on essentials that will save you money – and hopefully help you avoid some travel headaches.

Valuables

Our first item is one that may seem obvious, but also easy to just throw in your checked luggage and forget about — until you lose it.

“If you’re planning to travel with jewelry, watches or items that would be difficult to replace, be sure to put these in your carry-on bag, as checked items run the risk of being misplaced,” noted U.S. News & World Report. You may find it helpful to bring a small case for your valuables.

Medications

Along with valuables, you should never put your prescription meds in checked baggage.

If your bags are lost or delayed, replacing your meds while traveling may be super challenging or impossible. And once you arrive home, replacing them may be expensive and a big hassle. Again, a small case for your pills may be helpful when traveling.

Travel Wallet

Medications aren’t the only things that are difficult or perhaps impossible to replace when you travel.

It may help to have a travel wallet to keep things organized and prevent them from being lost. You could purchase one ahead of arriving at the airport to save yourself some time and money.

Charging Options

You may need to do some planning when it comes to these items — but it could help you avoid hassles and save some money.

You could consider a dual charger or a power bank to keep your electronics charged while traveling. Make sure whatever you choose complies with the laws and airline rules. While you may be able to find these in airline shops, they can be quite pricey there.

Travel Pillow

This is another item that can cost quite a bit at the airport shop, so you might want to just bring along your own.

“Sitting in airports as you wait on any travel updates can be taxing on the body,” according to Travel + Leisure. “Sometimes, due to hotel availability, you may even find that the airport becomes your room for the night.”

Hand Sanitizer

You probably already know that you’re being exposed to lots of germs when you fly. So, it might be wise to keep that hand sanitizer and maybe wipes nearby at all times.

You’ll likely find these items at the airport shop if you forget to bring them. But you could potentially pay quite a bit more than you would for them at the grocery store or your hometown retail outlet.

Wireless Headphones

Why not bring along a pair of wireless headphones to make your trip that much easier?

Since they may be expensive in the airport shop, just carry on the headphones when you board. Even before that point, you may find it helpful to have them if you’re delayed or just want to block out all the noise around you.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Carry-On Essentials That Will Save You Money

