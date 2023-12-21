If you missed Black Friday or Cyber Monday, don’t worry! The Saturday before Christmas is often one of the biggest shopping days of the holiday season, and a surprising day to get last minute deals at some of your favorite retailers.

Target is no exception, offering blowout deals on all manner of merchandise, from household items to electronics to toys and games. Check out these 7 can’t miss Super Saturday deals at Target.

Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds

One of the top names in headphone technology, Beats Studio’s noise canceling Bluetooth earbuds are on a significant sale if you purchase them online. You’ll save $70 on this awesome purchase.

These earbuds offer up to 8 hours of listening time on a single charge, and have two listening modes: active noise canceling, for when you just want to tune the world out, and transparency mode, when you need to tune in. It also comes with three ear tip sizes, charging case and a USB-C to USB-C charging cable. These are compatible with Apple and Android devices.

Apple iPad 10.9-inch Wi-Fi (2022, 10th generation) Blue

Make the technology lovers in your life happy with a deal on this Apple iPad in blue. With a 10.9-inch liquid retina display, an A14 bionic chip with a 6-core CPU and a 4-core GPU, gift recipients can get hours of usage for video, social media, gaming and many other uses. It also comes with a 12 MP wide back camera, and a landscape ultra-wide front camera. Battery life will last all day. It works with Apple Pencil (1st generation) and the Magic Keyboard Folio.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine

Nespresso has fast emerged as a leader in coffee making that is efficient and flavorful. This Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker and espresso machine by Delonghi, in black matte, can make coffee ranging in size from 5 to 8 ounces, for hot or cold coffee drinks. Each pod brews a single serve. Better yet, Nespresso recycles its aluminum pods, so you aren’t contributing to more waste. The machine comes with a 60-ounce water tank and a used pods container that holds up to 10. It heats your delicious java in only 15 seconds and comes with a starter kit of assorted Nespresso capsules.

NHL Eastpoint Tabletop Hover Hockey Game

For hockey lovers in your life who can’t get out to play a real game, there’s the tabletop version, great for kids and adults alike. Break it out at parties and events, or just keep it handy in a games room for easy entertainment. It sets up quickly and is air-powered with LED side rails that shed light on the top. It comes with two pucks and two pushers, and it measures 23 inches long by 12.25 inches wide by 3.85 inches tall.

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Bluetooth Speaker-Black

If you prefer your sound to come out of a speaker instead of earbuds, check out Ultimate Ears Boom 3, a Bluetooth speaker with deep and immersive sound that will make you feel like you’re right in the middle of the music or movie. The boom is wirelessly charged — though the POWER UP charging deck is sold separately — and waterproof, in case you want to take it to the beach or pool. It’s also built for durability, so don’t worry if it gets knocked over during a dance party! You’ll get 15 hours of play out of a single charge.

Gourmia 6-Qt Digital Window Air Fryer

The air fryer has been revolutionizing cooking for a while now, and this 6-quart version from Gourmia will make winter cooking easy and healthy. This model comes with 12 preset cooking options, an easy-to-use touchscreen, a dishwasher safe crisper tray and basket and an optional preheat and turn food reminder. You or your gift recipients will love making healthier foods through oil-free frying and dehydrating.

MEGA Pokémon Charizard Building Kit with Motion

Make a Pokémon lover very happy this holiday season with this incredible 1663-piece building set creates a moveable Charizard. The wings, legs, arm, tail and head can all be moved, making it possible to change the display in a number of variations.

