7 California Cities Where You Need To Earn Six Figures To Afford a Typical Home

The state of California is known for its high cost of living and competitive housing market. As a result, those who want to beat out the competition to buy their dream homes need to come prepared with substantial down payments and six-figure salaries to prove they can afford it.

According to a 2025 Clever Real Estate study, seven California cities out of the nation’s 50 largest cities require homebuyers to earn $100,000 or more to afford a home. But even making $100,000 doesn’t guarantee you’ll be able to buy in all of these cities. Tech hotspots such as San Francisco and San Jose require earnings of at least $415,000.

Do you earn enough to buy a home in these seven California cities?

Fresno

Median household income: $71,140

$71,140 Median home sales price (April 2025): $418,000

$418,000 Income needed with 20% down: $112,172

$112,172 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $41,032

Sacramento

Median household income: $94,992

$94,992 Median home sales price (April 2025): $590,000

$590,000 Income needed with 20% down: $159,312

$159,312 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $64,320

Riverside

Median household income: $87,843

$87,843 Median home sales price (April 2025): $596,000

$596,000 Income needed with 20% down: $160,783

$160,783 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $72,940

San Diego

Median household income: $103,674

$103,674 Median home sales price (April 2025): $920,000

$920,000 Income needed with 20% down: $246,134

$246,134 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $142,460

Los Angeles

Median household income: $91,960

$91,960 Median home sales price (April 2025): $905,000

$905,000 Income needed with 20% down: $241,149

$241,149 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $149,189

San Francisco

Median household income: $127,792

$127,792 Median home sales price (April 2025): $1,550,000

$1,550,000 Income needed with 20% down: $415,871

$415,871 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $288,079

San Jose

Median household income: $153,202

$153,202 Median home sales price (April 2025): $1,700,000

$1,700,000 Income needed with 20% down: $458,297

$458,297 Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $305,095

