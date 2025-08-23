Personal Finance

7 California Cities Where You Need To Earn Six Figures To Afford a Typical Home

August 23, 2025 — 09:23 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

The state of California is known for its high cost of living and competitive housing market. As a result, those who want to beat out the competition to buy their dream homes need to come prepared with substantial down payments and six-figure salaries to prove they can afford it.

Learn More: Mark Cuban Tells Americans To Stock Up on Consumables as Trump’s Tariffs Hit — Here’s What To Buy

Discover Next: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

According to a 2025 Clever Real Estate study, seven California cities out of the nation’s 50 largest cities require homebuyers to earn $100,000 or more to afford a home. But even making $100,000 doesn’t guarantee you’ll be able to buy in all of these cities. Tech hotspots such as San Francisco and San Jose require earnings of at least $415,000.

Do you earn enough to buy a home in these seven California cities?

Downtown Fresno, California.

Fresno

  • Median household income: $71,140
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $418,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $112,172
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $41,032

View More: Warren Buffett’s Top 4 Tips for Getting Richer

For You: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper Class in 2025

Aerial view of the California State Capitol building in Sacramento.

Sacramento

  • Median household income: $94,992
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $590,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $159,312
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $64,320

Find Out: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State

View of Riverside, California.

Riverside

  • Median household income: $87,843
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $596,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $160,783
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $72,940
San Diego, United States of America - February 25, 2014: The Westfield Horton Plaza outdoor shopping mall in the Gaslamp Quarter in San Diego, southern California, United States of America.

San Diego

  • Median household income: $103,674
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $920,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $246,134
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $142,460
Los Angeles, California 10-5-2017.

Los Angeles

  • Median household income: $91,960
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $905,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $241,149
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $149,189

Try This: 9 Things the Middle Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses

Golden Gate bridge with fog over San Francisco and Sutro Tower over the clouds, California.

San Francisco

  • Median household income: $127,792
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $1,550,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $415,871
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $288,079
Residential buildings on telecommunication hill, San Jose, California.

San Jose

  • Median household income: $153,202
  • Median home sales price (April 2025): $1,700,000
  • Income needed with 20% down: $458,297
  • Income gap to afford median home with 20% down: $305,095

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 California Cities Where You Need To Earn Six Figures To Afford a Typical Home

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.