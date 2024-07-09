7 Bullish Stock Picks With the Potential to Turn $5K Into $50K

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investors looking for opportunities will always be interested in high-potential stocks capable of turning $5K into $50K. Realistically speaking, securing 10x returns is not particularly easy. The most obvious route to do so is through penny stocks. However, penny stocks often produce losses and are too unstable for the majority of investors.

A smarter, safer route is to identify currently strong companies with the potential for rapid fundamental improvements over several years. Stock picks within this grouping are smart choices for investors looking to turn a relatively modest stake of $5,000 into $50,000.

Time will tell whether the stocks discussed below truly yield 10x returns. Investing in these stocks will lead to returns that outperform the market. In other words, these stocks are not simply moonshot rolls of the dice for investors seeking strong returns.

Altimmune (ALT)

Source: Hernan E. Schmidt / Shutterstock.com

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) is a stock to absolutely watch out for following the success of Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) for their weight loss drugs.

The success of those companies in commercializing weight loss drugs has increased their respective share prices by more than 90% and 70% over the past year. As a result of that success, each firm has the potential to become a $1 trillion enterprise.

That has investors wondering who the next competitor to their presumed throne is.

Enter Altimmune.

The firm’s weight loss treatment, Pemviditude, is a legitimate threat for an important reason: It produces similar levels of weight loss while preserving lean muscle mass at rates better than the competition.

Wegovy has been associated with a 40% decline in muscle mass as a percentage of weight loss. Pemviditude, on the other hand, is associated with a 21.9% decrease in muscle mass as a percentage of weight loss. Thus, old immune has a legitimate chance to grow very quickly and for investors seeking to replicate recent growth at Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk it may be the best choice.

Albemarle (ALB)

Source: shutterstock.com/JLStock

Shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) have risen and fallen on the potential surrounding electric vehicles. Current forecasts suggest Albemarle stock will rise again. The question is more about how much rather than if.

The forecast suggests that today’s investment should yield 50% returns in the next 12 to 18 months. Those expectations are strongly predicated upon the return of lithium sales as electric vehicle sales surge again.

Top-line revenues are expected to return to 2022 levels in 2025. Earnings are also expected to triple in 2025 relative to this year. Projected metrics such as those make it very easy to understand why Albemarle shares could even triple during that period.

Yes, Albemarle is hanging on while also being fundamentally stable. It’s a strong, high-potential pick for any contrarian who believes the bearish arguments surrounding electric vehicles have been overdone.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Source: Rokas Tenys / Shutterstock.com

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) will probably raise a few eyebrows as a stock with 10x potential. After all, it’s currently valued at more than $3 trillion. Only Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are more valuable by that metric.

However, investors must look at the company’s potential over the next few years. In doing so, they will understand just how valuable Nvidia’s opportunity is. The point is simple: Nvidia’s growth isn’t expected to slow down anytime soon. It is expected to grow its revenues by over 100% in 2024. Revenues are expected to double again from there by 2027.

By 2028, the forecasted market value of artificial intelligence is expected to rise to $460 billion. Nvidia is expected to produce $250 billion in sales during that year. One could reasonably argue that Nvidia is more than half of the entire AI market and will be so for the foreseeable future. Some analysts forecast that Nvidia may be worth $10 trillion by 2030. Growth in share price doesn’t have to be linear, so the transition from $3 trillion to $10 trillion may produce 10X returns.

Cloudflare (NET)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

One of the most convincing arguments in favor of the notion that Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) stock can turn $5K into $50K is pure fundamentals.

The emerging cloud security giant is expected to produce net earnings in 2024 for the first time in its history. Earnings are expected to roughly double by 2026 and then double again by 2028. Earnings are among the best predictors of sustainable growth in a given stock. Cloudflare is moving into that opportunity as you read this. Sales are expected to grow by approximately 30% annually in the upcoming five years.

Meanwhile, Cloudflare boasts phenomenally strong gross profits. The company’s high gross profit levels indicate strong pricing power and an overall strong position relative to its competition.

Cloudflare also benefits from increasing demand for cloud security, especially as artificial intelligence grows. Overall, the company and stock are well-positioned for the current era.

Sezzle (SEZL)

Source: ArtemisDiana/Shutterstock

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) is a relatively unknown fintech stock worth understanding by investors seeking 10x plays. The company specializes in buy now, pay later (BNPL) solutions, and its shares increased in value by 330% in 2024 alone.

While sales increased by an impressive 35.5% during the first quarter, income growth prompted the strong growth in Sezzle stock. Net income grew by more than 364% in the first quarter, eclipsing $8 million.

Those strong results prompted the company to be very bullish regarding guidance. The company upped its GAAP net income guidance from $20 million in 2024 to $30 million for the year. The company also updated revenue growth expectations from 20% to 25% over the same period.

It’s difficult to ignore any company that increases its earnings guidance by 50% in a year. That alone is a reason to consider investing in Sezzle at the moment.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Source: dennizn / Shutterstock

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) is one of, if not the most popular, language learning apps. The company has successfully gamified language learning and is reaping the benefits. Those benefits are showing up in the company’s financial statements, which are impressive.

Q1 revenues increased by 45%. That growth is impressive in itself, but it’s earnings that investors should consider. Net income reached $27 million during that period, a significant increase over the $2 company’s .6 million net loss a year earlier.

Overall earnings are expected to increase by 366% in 2024. Meanwhile, Duolingo is firmly amid hypergrowth presently. While Duolingo is not cheap relative to the majority of its competitors in the software industry, it’s also nowhere near record high prices. Users continue to flock to the platform, resulting in rapidly improving and strong fundamentals overall for the firm. Investing in Duolingo has inherent volatility, but it still has the potential to be 10X your money.

PDD Holdings (PDD)

Source: shutterstock.com/yanishevska

PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) is one of the best growth stories in the Chinese economy, and it has seen its share of troubles lately. PDD stock is the parent of Temu, the fast growing e-commerce retailer Rapidly growing market share at home and abroad.

Revenues grew by 131% during the first quarter for the firm. Those impressive growth rates are one of the primary reasons PDD stock boasts a market cap higher than that of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts expect Temu to continue growing rapidly. They are particularly bullish on PDD because Temu recently introduced the consignment model. That model pushes logistics costs onto merchants, theoretically Improving profitability faster than previously expected. Net income and transactional revenues are both surging at PDD Holdings. Meanwhile, analysts believe that Much of the risk in China has dissipated. Combining all those factors suggests that PDD shares can continue to Surge and potentially turn $1 of investment into $10 over the long term.

