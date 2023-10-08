7 Bulk Food Items You Need To Be Buying at Costco This Fall

This fall, Costco shoppers will find more than a few outstanding sales on their favorite bulk food buys. They might even discover a few new favorites thanks to these deals.

From snacks to dinner, Costco has your household covered for all its mealtime needs. Stock up on these seven bulk food items at Costco this fall.

Snapdragon Vietnamese Pho Bowls

Price: $11.69

Swap expensive pho takeout prices and bulk buy Snapdragon Vietnamese pho bowls at Costco. Originally priced at $14.99, Costco members receive $3.30 off in manufacturer’s savings now through October 22. This brings the price down to $11.69.

Each package includes nine pho bowls. If you crunch the numbers, this means you pay less than $1.30 per bowl.

Season, Skinless & Boneless Sardines

Price: $10.99

Stock up on this protein-rich staple for your pantry. Season’s skinless and boneless sardines in olive oil are now on sale at Costco for $10.99, a $3 manufacturer’s savings discount from their regular price of $13.99.

Each package contains six containers which means Costco members pay roughly $1.83 per tin. This sale is valid now through October 22.

KIND Bar Variety Pack

Price: $17.99

Now through October 22, Costco is offering big savings on the KIND Bar variety pack.

Originally priced at $23.99, Costco members receive $6 off each box. This brings their total cost down to $17.99. Each KIND Bar variety pack box includes 20 bars, meaning each bar costs roughly under 90 cents.

Frito-Lay Fun Flavor Mix

Price: $18.99

Whether you’re hosting a game day watch party or another festive fall event, make sure to stock up on the Frito-Lay fun flavor mix.

Costco members only pay $18.99 per box after receiving $5 in manufacturer’s savings from the original price of $23.99 now through October 22. Each box includes a mix of 54 Frito-Lay favorites which breaks down to paying roughly 35 cents per chip bag.

Mott’s Fruit Snacks

Price: $10.99

Need some extra snacks for school lunches? Costco has you covered with their sale on Mott’s fruit snacks.

Now through October 22, Costco members receive $4 off their purchase and only pay $10.99 per box. With 90 bags inside each box, this means you’re only paying around 12 cents per fruit snack bag.

Lotus Biscoff Cookies

Price: $7.99

It’s not every day Lotus Biscoff cookies go on sale at Costco!

Costco members receive $3 off in manufacturer’s savings now through October 22. Originally priced at $10.99 per box, this brings the total price down to $7.99.

GoGo SqueeZ, Organic Applesauce, Variety Pack

Price: $14.99

Make lunch prep for the kids easy, and healthy, by purchasing a GoGo SqueeZ variety pack of organic applesauce.

Each box includes 28 packs with a variety of flavors including apple, apple strawberry, apple banana and apple cinnamon. Now through October 29, Costco members receive $5 off in manufacturer’s savings and only pay $14.99 per box. If you crunch the numbers, this means each pack of applesauce only costs you around 53 cents apiece.

