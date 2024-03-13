7 Biotech Stocks to Buy as Sector Rotation Ramps Up

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

While the technology sector has been enjoying ridiculous returns, it’s inevitable that a slowdown (or even a correction) may materialize, which brings to the table biotech stocks. This is just as innovative of sector as “regular” tech but it just hasn’t received the same fervor. That could soon change.

With the usual suspects in the digital innovation arena soaring to new heights, the law of large numbers will eventually kick in. For investors to get the same rewards they’ve been used to will likely require ever-rising financial performances. At a certain point, though, there’s only so much any one company can generate.

On the other side of the equation, compelling healthcare innovators haven’t quite received their fair share of Wall Street’s spotlight. Should a sector rotation occur, biotech stocks could become this year’s big winners. With that in mind, here are some intriguing ideas to consider.

Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP)

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

A Swiss-American biotechnology firm, Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) is one of the first companies formed to utilize the CRISPR gene-editing platform to develop medicines for the treatment of various rare and common diseases. It holds much promise, as evidenced by its decent start to the new year. Still, CRSP could potentially fly even higher.

To be clear, analysts expect a rather slow year in fiscal 2024 in terms of financial substance. They anticipate revenue to reach $105.82 million, which would be down 71.5% from last year’s haul of $371.21 million. However, by 2025, experts believe that sales could fly to $405.2 million. That would about 9.2% up from 2023’s top line.

Fundamentally, CRSP stock benefits from burgeoning interest in gene editing. According to Straits Research, the underlying market could be worth $15.8 billion by 2031. In 2022, the industry reached a valuation of $1.89 billion.

Overall, analysts rate shares a consensus moderate buy with an $86.22 average price target. Recently, Mizuho Securities assigned a $99 price target on CRSP, making it one of the top biotech stocks to consider.

Halozyme (HALO)

Source: Shutterstock

Based in San Diego, California, Halozyme (NASDAQ:HALO) develops oncology therapies designed to target the tumor microenvironment. Further, the company has designed a new technology called Enhanze, which is based on its patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme. Since the start of the year, HALO stock gained over 12%. It’s also demonstrated robust near-term momentum.

Along with the print in the price charts, analysts anticipate a strong showing in the financials. By the end of the current fiscal year, they expect revenue to reach $954.58 million. That would represent a 15.1% increase from last year’s tally of $829.25 million. Looking out to 2025, they see revenue of $1.09 billion.

Additionally, earnings per share this year should land at $3.68, above the $2.77 printed in 2023. Further, 2025’s EPS could come out to $4.58.

Experts peg shares a consensus moderate buy. Over the next 12 months, they believe shares could reach $49.50 or 18% up. The high-side target lands at $72, implying nearly 72% upside potential. Thus, HALO deserves to be on your radar for prospective biotech stocks.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

Source: aslysun / Shutterstock.com

Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) aims to unlock the full potential of targeted oncology. Specifically, the company focuses on less-common diseases and conditions such as Desmoid tumors. These are rare, aggressive soft-tissue tumors characterized by locally invasive growth, significant morbidity and a high rate of recurrence. It’s one of the top-performing biotech stocks, moving up over 36% year-to-date.

Notably, analysts anticipate that this fiscal year could be a milestone one for the company. By the end of the period, revenue could land at $87.34 million. If so, that would represent a 1,503.5% lift from the $5.45 million rung up last year. Further, in 2025, they forecast revenue to reach $256.3 million. That would be a 193.5% lift from 2024’s projected top line.

To be fair, the company is still expected to post per-share losses for the next two years. However, SpringWorks enjoys a strong cash-to-debt ratio of 67.9X, which should be taken into account.

Covering experts rate shares a unanimous strong buy with a $66.33 average price target. That implies another 33% lift from here on out.

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

Source: Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

A biopharmaceutical company, Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) develops muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with diseases characterized by impaired or declining muscle function. Over the past six months, CYTK has been a strong performer among biotech stocks, swinging up over 85%. Admittedly, though, it’s been volatile since the start of the year, losing 23%.

Is that a deal breaker? It’s a tricky narrative. For this year, Cytokinetics is undergoing what sports fans might call a rebuilding or development year. Analysts project sales to reach only $6.57 million. That would represent a 12.7% decline from last year’s print of $7.53 million. Not exactly encouraging, I concur.

However, by the end of fiscal 2025, Cytokinetics may generate revenue of $146.24 million. That would be up nearly 2,126% from 2024’s projected top line. That would make CYTK a more intriguing idea among biotech stocks.

Also, analysts peg shares a consensus strong buy with a $94.63 average price target, implying almost 47% growth potential. The high-side target calls for $122, implying 89% upside.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

A biopharma focused on oncology and neuroscience, Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) earned a strong reputation for Xyrem. Approved by the Food and Drug Administration, the oral solution is used to treat symptoms associated with narcolepsy. While one of the more relevant biotech stocks, JAZZ isn’t off to the greatest start, losing about 9% since the start of the year.

Still, the red ink may provide a long-term discounted opportunity for forward-thinking investors. Analysts believe that by the end of the current fiscal period, Jazz will print revenue of $4.11 billion. If so, that would represent a 7.2% lift from the $3.83 billion posted last year. And in 2025, sales may reach $4.4 billion, up 7.2% from 2024’s projected top line.

Also, EPS in 2024 should land at $18.97, above 2023’s result of $18.29. In 2025, this metric should rise to $21.03.

Analysts rate shares a consensus strong buy. Over the next 12 months, they forecast JAZZ stock to hit $183.82, implying almost 59% upside potential.

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

Source: PopTika / Shutterstock.com

One of the strongest performers this year among biotech stocks, Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) develops novel therapeutics for metabolic and endocrine disorders. According to its website, its VK2735 therapeutic with the indication of obesity is in Phase 2 clinical trials. Also in Phase 2 is VK2809, a therapeutic targeting nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Since the beginning of January, VKTX gained 267% of equity value. Over the past 52 weeks, shares gained over 537%. To be fair, analysts are apparently not willing to provide a sales forecast for Viking. However, by the end of 2024, experts believe that the company will post a loss per share of $1.12. In 2025, this red ink could expand to $1.46.

So, why the dramatic enthusiasm for VKTX? It could be centered on the rise in demand for obesity drugs. As JPMorgan Chase analysts pointed out, this demand profile is driven by both obesity and diabetes.

Notably, covering experts peg VKTX a unanimous strong buy with a $102.43 average price target. That implies almost 53% upside potential.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

Source: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Specializing in RNA-based therapeutics, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) focuses on treatments for hepatitis B, certain types of liver disease and cardiovascular disease. Further, it has a plethora of therapeutic candidates in its pipeline, some of which are in Phase 3 trials. However, circumstances have been choppy for ARWR stock this year, which lost about 8% of market value.

To be fair, the red ink is tied to concerns about the forward-looking financial performance. By the end of this fiscal year, analysts believe that sales will land at just over $139 million. Frankly, that would be a disappointing 42.2% loss from last year’s haul of $240.74 million.

However, in 2025, experts forecast that sales will reach $157.94 million. Further, the high-side estimate represents a completely different outlook. For example, in 2024, the most optimistic expert believes sales will hit $302 million.

Finally, the consensus view for ARWR stock is moderate buy. And the average price target stands at $53.70, implying 88% upside potential. If you want to speculate, it’s one of the intriguing biotech stocks to consider.

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. Tweet him at @EnomotoMedia.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy as Sector Rotation Ramps Up appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.