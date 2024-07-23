7 Biotech Stocks to Keep on Your Clinical Radar

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Initially, I had every intention to write a cookie-cutter assessment of intriguing biotech stocks; that is, I wanted to say that enterprises within this specialized healthcare field will always be relevant as humans leverage advanced innovations to address vexing conditions and diseases. That remains true. However, the latest political paradigm shift warrants a different discussion.

Over the weekend, President Joe Biden announced that he would no longer seek reelection. Amid rising questions about his age and overall fitness, he has decided to concentrate fulfilling the tasks at hand. The Democrats will decide how they will handle the situation in the limited time available. In the meantime, Republican candidate Donald Trump likely has an easy road to the White House.

Assuming that a second Trump term is inevitable, investors will need to adjust their portfolios accordingly. Trump has billed himself as a sort of Mr. Deregulation. That may have significant implications regarding the viability of these specialized healthcare juggernauts. With that in mind, below are biotech stocks to consider.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Hailing from Boston, Massachusetts, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (or CF). It’s a pioneer in this treatment area, featuring multiple approved drugs. Vertex is also exploring therapies for other conditions, including sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia.

On a financial level, VRTX stock offers investors a solid growth opportunity combined with a stable platform. In the past four quarters, Vertex posted average earnings of $4.16 per share. This figure beat out the consensus view of $3.94, yielding an average earnings surprise of 5.65%.

If there is a “weakness” in Vertex’s game, it’s that VRTX isn’t the most undervalued of opportunities. For example, shares trade hands at 12.58X trailing-year revenue. However, over the past year, this metric sat at 10.12X.

Nevertheless, the premium could be worth it. In fiscal 2024, experts believe sales may rise to $10.76 billion. That would be up 16.7% from last year’s haul of $9.22 billion. And in fiscal 2025, revenue could pop up to $11.71 billion. It’s an attractive idea for biotech stocks to buy.

Amgen (AMGN)

Based in Thousand Oaks, California, Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers human therapeutics. It’s probably best known for its drug Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis. Amgen also offers a robust oncology unit along with therapeutics targeting cardiovascular disease.

Financially, Amgen attracts investors for its stability and predictability. Over the trailing 12 months (TTM), the company features a return on equity of 72.57%, which is well above industry standards. During the past four quarters, it posted an average earnings per share of $4.58. This figure beat the collective consensus view of $4.33, yielding an earnings surprise of 5.55%.

What’s more, Amgen features a five-year monthly beta of 58% (or 0.58 if you prefer). That’s well below the benchmark equity index’s rating of approximately 100%. Therefore, AMGN stock provides slow-and-steady confidence for conservative investors.

By fiscal 2024, experts see sales rising to $33.04 billion, implying a growth rate of 25.5%. EPS may also rise 11.83% to $19.48. Overall, it makes a solid case for biotech stocks to buy.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

Headquartered in New York City, Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) engages in the development of novel therapies for diseases involving the central nervous system. It’s perhaps best known for developing Auvelity, which is a treatment for major depressive disorders. Also, it’s working on a therapeutic to address migraines. The company also features solutions for Alzheimer’s disease, narcolepsy and fibromyalgia.

Financially, Axsome is a bit of a mixed bag. In the past four quarters, the biotech incurred an average loss per share of $1.60. However, covering experts anticipated a loss of only $1.20. Therefore, Axsome suffered a negative “earnings” surprise of 33.5%. That’s not great. Also, investors will note that its five-year beta stands at 125%. Therefore, it’s more volatile than the benchmark index.

That said, AXSM stock trades at 15.68X trailing-year sales. While objectively high, this figure is lower than the metric seen between the first quarter of 2023 to Q1 2024 (23.34X). By year’s end, analysts believe that sales could rise to $377.67 million, implying an almost 40% growth rate.

Also, the high-end estimate calls for $442.8 million. For speculators, this could be one of the biotech stocks to gamble on.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

A genome-editing company, Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. Currently, Intellia’s mainline in-vivo program is called NTLA-2001, which aims to address transthyretin amyloidosis. It’s one of the leaders in developing what’s known as the CRISPR-based gene-editing platform. The business enjoys high potential but it’s also high risk.

As you might imagine, Intellia isn’t profitable, producing a loss per share of $1.34 in the past four quarters. The one positive here is that analysts expected a loss per share of $1.41. Therefore, the “earnings” surprise came out to 5%. Still, I wouldn’t get too comfortable as the five-year beta for NTLA stock stands at a whopping 181%.

So, why bother talking about Intellia, especially when it’s priced at a sky-high sales multiple of 43.24X? Primarily, it has to do with the potential of gene editing. If the Trump administration puts people in place that would lead to a relaxed regulatory environment, entities like Intellia may skyrocket.

Interestingly, analysts already believe that fiscal 2024 sales may hit $70.78 million. That’s up 95.1% from last year. Politically, it could be one of the biotech stocks to watch.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

A biopharmaceutical company, Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is called ARQ-151, which is a topical cream that addresses plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. With skin disease imposing a social and economic burden, Arcutis is one of the most relevant biotech stocks.

Financially, Arcutis is one of the relatively smaller entities. Currently, it’s not profitable, with the company posting a loss per share of 73 cents in the past four quarters. However, this figure represented an improvement over analysts’ consensus view of 90 cents below parity. Therefore, the “earnings” surprise came out to 21.25%.

Investors should be warned that the five-year beta for ARQT stock stands at 118%. However, that’s not terrible for a speculative asset. Also, its price-to-sales ratio of 7.49X is much lower than the 11.52X metric seen in Q1 2024.

By year’s end, analysts are looking for a top-line print of $164.03 million. That’s up a whopping 175.2% from last year’s tally of $59.61 million. Thus, it’s an enticing idea among biotech stocks to consider.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Madrigal is an intriguing opportunity among biotech stocks because of the lack of solutions for NASH. Therefore, success in this clinical area could lead to a blistering run for MDGL stock.

And that’s also where the politics of biotech becomes very interesting. If indeed Trump wins his second term in office, the green flag could fly regarding regulatory obstacles. For now, Madrigal is attempting to tread water. In the past four quarters, the company incurred a loss per share of $5.77. That’s worse than the expected red ink of $5.27.

Right now, Madrigal is a pre-revenue enterprise. So, it’s difficult to make a valuation assessment. What can be said is that experts believe by year’s end that sales will pop to $80.75 million. By fiscal 2025, revenue could rise dramatically to $364.02 million. If so, that would imply a growth rate of 350.8%. For speculators, MDGL represents one of the biotech stocks to watch closely.

ImmunityBio (IBRX)

Perhaps the riskiest idea on this list of biotech stocks, ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) is a clinical-stage enterprise that engages in the development of therapeutics and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system. The aim here is to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It features a range of platforms, including fusion proteins, and DNA and RNA-based recombinant protein vaccines.

As with many other clinical-stage entities, ImmunityBio isn’t profitable. In the past four quarters, the company incurred a loss of 27 cents per share. That was also worse than the collective consensus view of 21 cents in the red. Therefore, the negative “earnings” surprise came out to 33.63%. That’s obviously not the most encouraging backdrop.

Last year, the company only generated revenue of $622,000. However, analysts believe that by the end of this year, sales could clock in at $71.55 million. If so, that would imply a growth rate of 11,403.2%. What’s more, the high-side estimate calls for $107.8 million.

In the following year, sales could skyrocket to $277.38 million, up nearly 288% from projected 2024 sales. And the high side for that year comes out to $308.2 million.

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. Tweet him at @EnomotoMedia.

