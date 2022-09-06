7 Biggest Deals at Sam’s Club for September

If you've ever shopped the warehouse aisles of Sam's Club, you know you can get some good deals -- especially if you're interested in purchasing items in bulk. But besides helping shoppers save with its regular low prices, Sam's club also runs deals that offer extra savings, which makes it hard to pass them up.

From batteries to breakfast biscuits, here are seven of the biggest deals at Sam's Club for September.

Energizer MAX AA Batteries 48-pack

"The holidays are coming, so if you're going to be wrapping up electronics and toys that require AA batteries, you might as well stock up now," said consumer analyst Julie Ramhold with DealNews.

"It's also just a great deal if you need more batteries for your regular, everyday devices, and this price beats other retailers that are charging closer to $30 for the same product."

Aveeno Stress Relief Body Wash 3-Pack

"Other retailers are charging $28 for the same 3-pack of this product, while one single bottle will set you back anywhere from $7 to $10," Ramhold said. "If this is a favorite scent (it contains lavender and chamomile) then it's worth stocking up now, especially if back to school season stresses you or your kids out."

Hefty Supreme Foam Lunch Plates 250-count

"Whether you need these for holidays like Labor Day or just want to prep for a big family gathering for seasonal celebrations a few months away, this is a really excellent deal," Ramhold said. "Elsewhere you're looking at paying at least $23 for this same amount of product and even more depending on where you shop."

Band-Aid Value Pack 163-Count

"This package is a variety pack of 163 bandages which works out to about 6 cents per bandage," Ramhold said. "Elsewhere you can expect to pay closer to $20 for this same product, so if you need a variety pack of bandages, Sam's Club is hard to beat this month."

belVita Cinnamon Brown Sugar Breakfast Biscuits 25-Pack

"Each package has 4 biscuits and these are really great for a quick and easy breakfast for kids and adults alike," Ramhold said. "Shopping at other retailers, you can expect the same product to cost around $20, but even other warehouse clubs are charging more, around $16 or so for instance. Because of that, Sam's Club is a clear winner here."

Kellogg's Nutri-Grain Bars Variety Pack

"This variety pack has 36 bars with an even amount of Strawberry, Blueberry, and Apple Cinnamon flavors," Ramhold said. "Other retailers are charging closer to $15-$16 for the same product, so if this is a favorite snack of yours, September is the time to stock up at Sam's Club."

Serta Office Chair

If you're in need of a new, comfy office chair for your work-from-home situation, this executive-style chair from Serta for under $100 might be the perfect pick. Its description highlights it as ideal for those who suffer from back pain due to the chair's layered body pillows, comfort coils and memory foam. If you try to buy this same chair at Walmart right now, you'll pay $165.

Prices are accurate as of Sept. 2 and are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Biggest Deals at Sam’s Club for September

