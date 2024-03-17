7 Best Ways To Make Money in Tech That Are Worth Pursuing In 2024

Technology jobs are always in demand. Artificial intelligence, blockchain and cybersecurity are just a few of the new technologies that worth pursuing.

Here are seven tech jobs that are well worth pursuing in 2024.

1. Cloud Solutions Architect

Average salary: $150,241

A cloud solutions architect is responsible for designing and implementing a company’s cloud computing strategy. They help determine what data and processes should move to the cloud and how to best manage them.

2. Software Engineer

Average salary: $147,524

A software engineer is tasked with designing and developing software applications for computers and mobile devices. They may write code for specific programs, and may manage teams of other developers.

3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Developer

Average salary: $129,248

Artificial intelligence is the hottest thing to hit technology – a sector well known for hot things – in a long time. AI developers design new applications for this technology that helps computers think and reason like humans, automating tasks that could not previously be completed by technology.

4. Cybersecurity Engineer

Average salary: $122,890 per year

Cybersecurity engineers work to prevent cyberattacks on computer networks. They develop and deploy security applications, monitor systems for signs of potential suspicious activity, and lead response efforts in the event of a breach.

5. Software Product Manager

Average salary: $119,772

A software product manager leads a team that designs and develops software. The product manager is responsible for identifying the feature set, monitoring development and marketing and promoting the finished product.

6. Full Stack Web Developer

Average salary: $117,880

A full stack web developer works on both the front and back ends of web-based applications. This means they design and develop the underlying code of the program as well as the user interface of the site.

7. Blockchain Developer

Average salary: $111,845 per year

Blockchain technology is often associated with cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin, but it has other uses as well. Blockchain is essentially a digital ledger so it can be used for large data sets like healthcare records and trade.

Average salaries for these positions are provided by ZipRecruiter and can vary based on such factors as location and years of experience.

