7 Best Walmart Gifts Under $200 for the Frugal Outdoor Adventurers on Your List

When family and friends have hobbies they love, it’s easier to buy gifts for the holidays. In stores and online, Walmart has virtually everything you need for the outdoor adventurers on your list.

You can blend luxury and frugality when you purchase reliable brands at money-saving prices. Get your loved ones set for camping, hiking and even winter sports with these sturdy essentials they will use for years.

Also here are holiday deals for middle-class shoppers.

©Walmart

Kenmore Portable Tabletop Gas Grill

Price: $199

The Kenmore two-burner portable tabletop retro gas grill from Walmart blends 20th century style with the practicality campers expect today. Nearly pre-assembled (just screw in the side handles), this handy camp grill can grill up to nine burgers at a time, delivering 14,000 BTUs of power through a portable propane tank.

©Walmart

Anker Solix C200X DC Portable Power Station

Price: $139

Whether you’re camping or want to be prepared for a winter storm, the Anker Solix C200X portable power station from Walmart helps make sure your devices, including phones, tablets, and laptops, are ready to go. It features three USB-C outlets and two USB-A outlets, Charge the station via the two-way USB-C, your vehicle’s power point, or 100W solar panels (not included).

©Walmart

Breakwater Supply Waterproof Backpack

Price: $159

The Breakwater Supply 100% waterproof submersible fogland lite from Walmart backpack is ready for anything. Take it camping, biking, kayaking or pack it as a carry-on for air travel. The backpack includes a laptop sleeve, attachment points for tools and two waterproof pockets, including a handy front pocket to stow your phone and keys.

©Walmart

Breakwater Supply First Aid Kit

Price: $33.71 (originally $44.95)

Breakwater Supply also makes a comprehensive, waterproof first aid kit for all your outdoor adventures. Keep it in your vehicle or on your boat or hang it from your backpack so it’s always handy. Lightweight and compact, the kit includes 101 items, including trauma essentials including a tourniquet, an emergency blanket, a rain poncho and a multitool. More than a first aid kit, it provides everything you need for outdoor emergencies.

©Walmart

Duracell 2000 Lumen Tri-Power Lantern

Price: $35.80

Duracell’s 2000 lumen tri-power lantern from Walmart is a must-have for every camping trip or outdoor adventure. Power it through solar charging, the USB-C port, or with D batteries. Choose from six light modes and three beam modes, offering versatility based on your needs. The lantern is IPX4 waterproof, which means it’s safe in the rain. At this price, it’s a must for anyone on your list who spends time outdoors.

©Walmart

Totes Men’s Snowpack Snow Boots

Price: $39.99

Totes makes high quality boots and outdoor gear at affordable prices, the very definition of frugal luxury. These Totes men’s snowpack snow boots from Walmart are ready for anything and cost less than $40. Lightweight, warm, and comfortable, they are designed for years of use.

©Walmart

Titan by Arctic Zone 30 Can Cooler

Price: $53.97

Walmart shoppers give the Titan by Arctic Zone 30 can cooler 4.4 stars thanks to its excellent insulation, light weight, and waterproof design. Keep beverages, sandwich meats and other camping essentials cold for hours. It’s also easy to carry, with an adjustable shoulder strap and a handle that slips over rolling suitcase handles easily.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

