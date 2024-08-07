The 7 Best Under $20 Stocks to Buy in August 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason. That bit of investing wisdom underscores the need to perform due diligence on a company and not just buy it because the stock trades at a low price.

Yet the word “often” is doing a lot of heavy lifting there. It means the are times when the market has gotten it wrong. Whether it is a temporary headwind for the business or the market doesn’t yet realize the company’s potential, the cheap stock is inexpensive and not for a good reason.

That’s when savvy investors move in. Discovering a company’s setback is only short-term or seeing a long runway of growth just over the horizon, buying the stock now results in outsized returns later.

The following best stocks under $20 fit those criteria. The low stock price could be justified right now but not in a year and certainly not in 10 years. These are cheap stocks that deserve a place in your portfolio.

AT&T (T)

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Ma Bell is trading just under $20 per share. It may be slightly above that threshold by the time you read this. It doesn’t matter. AT&T (NYSE:T) is a stock that won’t last long at this price level and a decade down the road you will be sitting on a retirement nest egg from this one stock alone.

Shares are up 13% so far in 2024 and are 34% higher over the past year, handily beating the gains of the S&P 500 by more than two-to-one. The turnaround happened just over a year ago as the market realized that AT&T spinning off its entertainment business and slashing its dividend in half was the right move.

Its WarnerMedia unit had been a drag on its telecom operations and had ladened AT&T with a lot of debt. By cutting its dividend that it had previously raised every year for nearly four decades, the telecom giant freed up a lot of cash to pay down its debt and invest in the business. It is now on improved solid financial footing, and its growth prospects are better than they have been in many years.

Nu Holdings (NU)

Source: Lais Monteiro / Shutterstock

Brazilian fintech stock Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) is a favorite of Warren Buffett. That alone is not enough reason to buy NU stock, though it’s not a bad one. However, the digitally native fintech offers a broad selection of financial services, including checking accounts, credit cards, loans, brokerage services and insurance.

Primarily servicing Brazil, but expanding further into Latin America, Nu Holdings is the fourth-largest financial institution in the country. Brazilian customers represent 92% of the total, capturing 54% of the adult population.

In the first quarter it had 99.3 million customers, a 66% increase from just two years ago. By the time it reported its results, though, Nu Holdings had exceeded 100 million customers with 92 million in Brazil, 7 million in Mexico and 1 million in Colombia.

Mexico, in particular, looks like it could be a hypergrowth market for the fintech. More than half the population doesn’t have a bank account, over two-thirds don’t have access to formal credit and 90% don’t have a credit card. Nu Holdings says Mexico has already surpassed Brazil in certain key performance indicators.

Yet NU stock is falling hard. Shares are down 21% from their recent high and the stock fell sharply the other day on no news. It is down 13% in just the past week.

Perhaps the most important thing to consider is Nu Holdings is profitable. Net income more than doubled in the first quarter to $378.8 million. With the monthly average cost to service customers below $1.00, expect NU stock to quickly reverse course and head much higher.

Hudson Technologies (HDSN)

Source: www.hudsontech.com

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) is one of those stocks that requires a far-sighted investor. While the uptake in business is slow at the moment, it should be ramping up very quickly, at which point Hudson Technologies stock will take off.

The company is the reclaimed refrigerant industry leader with a 35% market share. That might sound boring, and it is, but it will be incredibly important in the next few years.

In 2020, Congress passed the American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act, which phases out use of of virgin hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published rules that mandate a 40% reduction in the HFCs between 2024 and 2028. The HFCs are at the heart of every home’s central air conditioning system and every car’s AC system. Because there are no restrictions on the use of reclaimed refrigerants, Hudson’s business is poised to explode.

However, Hudson Technologies stock is down 44% year-to-date (YTD). HVAC companies haven’t hit the panic button yet, but soon will. That’s when HDSN stock investors will reap the rewards for their patience.

Kenvue (KVUE)

Source: Giovanni Nastukov / Shutterstock.com

Spun off from pharmaceuticals giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last year, Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) is the world’s largest consumer health pure-play by revenue. It owns some of the biggest and best-known brands on the market, including Band-Aid, Tylenol, Listerine, Motrin, Zyrtec and Benadryl.

Kenvue had $15.4 billion in sales in 2023 and saw 2% growth in 2024. While that is well below last year’s increases, it is due to the effects of a one-time customer restocking benefit that skewed results. Look for organic sales growth to normalize going forward.

Adjusted gross profit margins are widening, growing by 290 basis points in the quarter to 60.3%. Adjusted earnings came in at 28 cents per share versus 37 cents per share last year. Current earnings were impacted by an impairment charge on the company’s headquarters and its restructuring due to the spinoff.

KVUE stock is down 24% over the last year. But now that it has lapped its separation, expect the business to offer more clarity to the market.

Kinross Gold (KGC)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Canadian gold miner Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) is riding the wave of rising gold prices higher. Shares are up 39% this year and up 78% over the last 12 months. One year ago I said what was then a promising penny stock was poised to offer investors high returns.

With gold mines in the U.S., Brazil, Chile and Mauritania, its three biggest projects were Paracatu in Brazil, Tasiast in Mauritania and La Coipa in Chile. KGC expected they would account for 70% of its gold production last year.

That was important because the mines are also Kinross Gold’s lowest cost mines with all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of around $1,000 per ounce. Overall, KGC’s AISC stood around$1,250 per ounce.

AISC is higher this year due to elevated inflation rates, but it is seeing strong growth in profit margins and free cash flow (FCF) regardless. In the second quarter, profit margins ballooned 20% while FCF rose 34%. Profits could take a hit over the rest of the year if gold prices stay static or fall. But the yellow metal is trading at $2,396.80 per ounce now. It had been as high as $2,500 per ounce before profit-taking knocked it down. Gold is up 15% in 2024, making Kinross Gold well positioned to take advantage.

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD)

Source: Jimmy Tudeschi / Shutterstock.com

Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) is the spawn of AT&T’s spinoff and subsequent merger with Discovery. The media giant has not fared well since being set free. WBD stock is down 31% YTD and off 70% since the spinoff. Ouch.

While it has been weighed down by debt, Warner Bros Discovery is one of the few streaming services making a profit, slim though it is. A potential catalyst for growth, though, is the possibility of the media stock breaking up its business.

Last month it was reported Chief Executive Officer David Zaslov was considering splitting off Warner Bros’ movie studio and Max streaming service into a standalone company, according to the Financial Times. The remaining business would hold onto WBD’s massive $39 billion in long-term debt.

That is a favored tactic of companies to free up a business from the burden. By saddling one of the two companies with the heavy debt baggage, it allows the other to focus on its core operations and thrive. It would make the movie and streaming company a highly attractive investment.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries (TEVA)

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock

Like a wave slowly swelling to a great height, generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries (NASDAQ:TEVA) is seeing sustained growth build across its platform. Total sales rose 7% to $4.2 billion in the second quarter as U.S. generics revenue jumped 16% to more than $1 billion year-over-year (YOY).

Driven mostly by sales of a generic version of cancer therapy Revlimid, the company had new product launches for generic Humira and Victoza. The former is AbbVie’s (NYSE:ABBV) treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, and has been a monster drug for the pharmaceutical. The latter is Novo Nordisk’s (NYSE:NVO) leading treatment for type 2 diabetes.

Also, the drugmaker owns a promising and robust pipeline of therapies that are progressing ahead of schedule.

TEVA stock is up 60% in 2024 and 74% over the past year. Yet, the stock still trades at a significant discount. It goes for just six times projected earnings, less than twice sales and a bargain-basement 9x free cash flow. At less than $17 per share, TEVA stock is one of the best stocks under $20 to add to your portfolio.

On the date of publication, Rich Duprey held a LONG position in T, WBD, JNJ and ABBV stock. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Rich Duprey has written about stocks and investing for the past 20 years. His articles have appeared on Nasdaq.com, The Motley Fool, and Yahoo! Finance, and he has been referenced by U.S. and international publications, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, Forbes, Fast Company, USA Today, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Cheddar News, The Boston Globe, L’Express, and numerous other news outlets.

More From InvestorPlace

The post The 7 Best Under $20 Stocks to Buy in August 2024 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.