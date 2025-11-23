7 Best Types of Items Retirees Should Buy at Sam’s Club During Black Friday

Sam’s Club’s Black Friday deals don’t start until Nov. 27 this year, but there are Instant Savings happening from now until the end of the month. As for what to buy if you’re retired, you’ve got options ranging from tech to small kitchen appliances to massage chairs. Whatever you get, it should be something that suits your needs, your budget and — most of all — makes your life better in whatever ways you’d like.

Here’s a roundup of the best Sam’s Club items to check out this Black Friday if you’re retired.

Robot Vacuum With Mop

Price: $269 (originally $799)

Keeping the floors clean might not be the most exciting thing, but it’s so much easier with a self-emptying robot vacuum. This one comes with a built-in mop to pick up debris and shine your floors on the go. It’s also got enhanced mapping technology that lets it map out the whole house while avoiding smaller objects like your slippers or dog’s tail.

Memory Foam Mattress

Price: $149.98 to $424.98 (originally $199.98 to $499.98)

It’s good to switch out your mattress every so often — every six to eight years, according to the Sleep Foundation. This goes for your main bed, as well as any guest room beds.

At Sam’s Club, you can get a memory foam mattress in ultra plush, medium and firm for the best night’s sleep. It also comes in sizes ranging from twin to California King. Who says you can’t sleep in luxury on a budget?

Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera Bundle

Price: $749 (originally $929)

Retirement is the perfect time to pick up that photography hobby you’ve been thinking about, but just never had the time for. Right now, Sam’s Club has a deal on a Canon mirrorless camera that’s hard to beat.

It comes with a shoulder bag, 32GB memory card and two lenses, so you’ve got everything you need to get started. It’s also fairly lightweight.

Titan TP-Ronin Heating Massage Chair

Price: $2,999 (originally $5,499)

Been eyeing that zero-gravity, heating massage chair at Sam’s Club lately? Well, it’s $2,500 off from now until November 30. Your retirement should be as luxurious as you want it to be, so now’s the time to buy.

This massage chair comes with everything you’d ever need — and more. It’s got lumbar and foot heat therapy, an extendable footrest, Bluetooth speakers, built-in voice command and 30 different massage styles (24 of which are automatic).

Motion Sensor Trash Can

Price: $59.98 (originally $69.98)

You deserve to be comfortable in retirement. And part of that means not having to bend down or press on the foot pedal every time you need to put something in the trash.

With this motion sensor trash can, all you need to do is walk by and the lid will open for you. It’s stainless steel, so it doesn’t retain too many odors. It’s also got a 13.2-gallon capacity, so you won’t have to empty it out every other day.

Ice-Crushing Blender

Price: $69.98 (originally $99.98)

Nothing beats a healthy morning smoothie. With this ice-crushing blender from Sam’s Club, you can make any icy drink you’d like without having to worry about chunks of ice or frozen fruits.

More than that, you can use this blender for things like homemade salsas, pestos and shakes. Its accessories are dishwasher-safe, so there’s no need to clean it by hand.

Monster Rockin Roller X Bluetooth Speaker

Price: $237 (originally $297)

Whether you want to look cool in front of the grandkids or enjoy your favorite musical hits while lounging on the patio or by the pool, it’s hard to go wrong with a rolling Bluetooth speaker. This one has clear, dynamic sound, a 15-inch subwoofer and offers up to 10 hours of audio playback. The wheels also make it easy to maneuver.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

