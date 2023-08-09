7 Best Texas Cities To Retire on $2,600 a Month

Where can you retire in Texas if your retirement budget is $2,500 a month? GOBankingRates gathered a list of cities in Texas from the U.S. Census: American Consumer Survey and used Zillow Research Data to source the average rental cost in each city. The cost of living across grocery, healthcare, utilities and transportation were sourced from Sperling's Best Places with expenditure costs added to the rental cost.

While the data GOBankingRates gathered showcases cities where the monthly costs are $2,500 a month or less, we also included four more cities from this data to this list where retirees can retire for under $2,600 a month.

These are the seven best Texas cities to retire on $2,600 a month.

Athens

Population: 12,719

12,719 Livability: 73

73 Monthly rent cost: $975

$975 Expenditures monthly cost: $1,592

$1,592 Total monthly cost (expenditures and rent): $2,567

Lufkin

Population: 34,264

34,264 Livability: 70

70 Monthly rent cost: $896

$896 Expenditures monthly cost: $1,664

$1,664 Total monthly cost (expenditures and rent): $2,560

Marshall

Population: 22,862

22,862 Livability: 67

67 Monthly rent cost: $942

$942 Expenditures monthly cost: $1,602

$1,602 Total monthly cost (expenditures and rent): $2,543

Port Arthur

Population: 55,757

55,757 Livability: 60

60 Monthly rent cost: $911

$911 Expenditures monthly cost: $1,611

$1,611 Total monthly cost (expenditures and rent): $2,522

Clute

Population: 10,722

10,722 Livability: 60

60 Monthly rent cost: $822

$822 Expenditures monthly cost: $1,674

$1,674 Total monthly cost (expenditures and rent): $2,497

Weslaco

Population: 40,393

40,393 Livability: 71

71 Monthly rent cost: $848

$848 Expenditures monthly cost: $1,587

$1,587 Total monthly cost (expenditures and rent): $2,435

Bay City

Population: 17,918

17,918 Livability: 74

74 Monthly rent cost: $736

$736 Expenditures monthly cost: $1,604

$1,604 Total monthly cost (expenditures and rent): $2,340

Methodology: To find the Best Texas Cities to Retire on $2,500 a Month, GOBankingRates gathered a list of cities in Texas from the U.S. Census: American Consumer Survey and the average rental cost in each city sourced from Zillow Research Data: Zillow Observed Rental Index. Financial experts recommend not spending more than 50% of your income on housing, so the cities were filtered to cost $1,750 a month or less. For the remaining cities, the cost of living across grocery, healthcare, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous indexes were sourced from Sperling's Best Places. Each index was multiplied by the average annual costs sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics: Consumer Expenditure Survey. The expenditure costs were added to the rental cost to find the cities where the monthly costs are $2,500 a month or less. For each city that qualifies, the livability score was found as supplemental information. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of July 27th, 2023.

