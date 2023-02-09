7 Best Tech and Electronics Deals at Best Buy in February

If you’re someone who always needs to have the latest piece of technology or you’re just ready to upgrade some of the key electronics in your life, Best Buy has some fantastic deals right now that will make it easy to fulfill almost any tech desire in your home or work life.

We gathered seven of the best buys at Best Buy this month. Check them out.

Lenovo 15-inch IdeaPad 3 With Touch Screen

Lenovo makes laptops affordable without sacrificing speed or quality. This IdeaPad 3 comes with Windows 11 Home, an Intel Core i3 processor, Intel UHD graphics, and 8GB of memory. That’s enough to play games, perform video editing and keep multiple programs and browser tabs open.

Its 256GB solid state drive allows you to save files faster and store a lot of data. This makes it great for gaming or school functions. Better yet, its 15.6-inch HD screen is an interactive touch screen with energy efficient LED backlight. Better yet, you can get it for just $299.99 ($200 off).

VIZIO 50-inch Smart TV

Watching TV has come such a long way from the old dial knob televisions — you probably can’t even imagine such a thing anymore. Now, you can create an immersive home theater experience for a very reasonable price.

VIZIO has a great deal on its MQX class 50-inch, high definition Smart TV with LED display and Dolby Vision. In addition to a clear picture with easy to navigate channels, smartcasting and a smart platform, you’ll get access to all of the following streaming services: Apple TV+, Crackle, Disney+, Fandango, Fubo TV, HBO Max, Hulu, iHeartRadio, Netflix, Pandora, Paramount+, Peacock, Prime Video, Redbox, Sling TV, STARZ, Tubi, Vudu, XUMO, YouTube and YouTube TV.

Get a new one just in time for the Super Bowl or the Oscars — for just $499 (a savings of $130).

HP Victus Gaming Desktop

Gaming desktops are all the rage these days among gamers of all ages. Laptops and desktops of old just don’t cut it.

HP’s Victus silver gaming desktop has an Intel Core i3 processor, 8 GB of Memory, NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics, Bluetooth Wi-Fi enabled, DDR4 memory and a PCIe NVMe solid state drive. It runs on Windows 11 and comes with 9 USB ports and a cool RGB light case front panel. This bad boy is $130 off at $599.

JBL T True Wireless Noise Canceling In-Ear Earbuds

Wireless earbuds are the way to go for a busy lifestyle, especially if you move between devices. These earbuds provide 40 hours of JBL quality sound, and are ergonomic and water-resistant to boot.

Forget those pricey AirPods when these much more affordable JBLs have four mics that block out ambient noise with their Active Noise Cancelling and Smart Ambient technology. Get them at a fraction of the price of other earbuds at just $49.99 (currently $50 off).

Panasonic LUMIX Mirrorless Camera

Though digital cameras have made photography much simpler, that doesn’t mean the technology is simple. Most photographers know that a good camera can run into the thousands of dollars range and there are still additional costs such as lenses and tripods.

Panasonic’s Lumix GH6 with a Leica lens contains a live MOS sensor with low-pass filter, a function that increases the effective pixel count by as much as 20% for higher resolution images and videos. Additionally, this camera comes with regular noise reduction and high precision 3-D for extra noise reduction for videos. The sale price of $1,999.99 is a whopping $800 off the regular price.

Polk Audio Bookshelf Speaker Pair

These compact, bookshelf-sized midnight black speakers come with a one-inch tweeter and a 6.5-inch balanced woofer for clear audio that will make you feel like there’s a concert right in your own home.

Whether you listen to music, TV shows, movies, games or other videos, these speakers will provide an immersive experience in your own living room. They are compatible with almost any amplifier or AVR and support online streaming via Apple Music, Amazon Music HD, Tidal, Spotify and more. Get the pair for $229.99 ($70 off).

Apple TV Hub 4K 32GB (2nd Generation)

Get access to all the shows, movies, sports and live TV that the new Apple TV 4K has to offer. This 4K allows you to watch all the Apple originals with Apple TV+, as well as Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music.

It comes with the new Siri remote with touch-enabled clickpad. It utilizes Dolby Atmos to provide immersive sound, and includes an A 12 bionic chip to boost audio, video and graphics. You can use AirPlay to share photos, videos and more from your iPhone, iPad and Mac on your TV.

Additionally, along with purchase, new and returning subscribers will receive FuboTV free for 30 days, free Apple TV+ for 3 months, free Apple Music for up to 4 months and free Apple Arcade for up to 4 months. All of this is yours for just $104.99 ($75 off).

