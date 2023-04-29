7 Best Stocks to Buy in May 2023

Today, I share the seven best stocks to buy in May 2023, which I believe have significant upside for long-term investors. I provide a blend of stocks, from hypergrowth stocks to mature growth stocks, that have sold off on earnings and created opportunities for growth investors.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of April 28, 2023. The video was published on April 29, 2023.

Find out why Tesla is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Tesla is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 24, 2023

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Cuka has positions in Alphabet, Amazon.com, Everi, Generac, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon.com, Tesla, and Wolfspeed. The Motley Fool recommends Enphase Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.