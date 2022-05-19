7 Best Stocks to Buy for Under $15 Right Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

This article covers the best stocks to buy for under $15, adding value to your portfolios.

Equity markets are off to a tumultuous start this year, with investors rotating out of risky assets. At this point, it’s tough to find the best stocks to buy for under $15 that offer long-term quality. Moreover, stocks trading below the $15 mark might have troubled business models and challenging near-term outlooks. On the flip side, you might also find buried treasure in loading up on beaten-down stocks with immense potential.

Cheap stocks are incredibly popular ways of growing your portfolio. Not everyone has the luxury of investing hundreds of dollars in blue-chip stocks. Moreover, it allows investors to effectively diversify their portfolios instead of throwing all their eggs in the same basket. It also makes the investing process all the more interesting. Therefore, I have curated a list of the best stocks to buy under $15, which offer healthy upside potential, dividend income, and improving fundamentals that point to better pastures.

Here is my list of the seven best stocks to buy for under $15 right now:

F Ford Motor Company $12.99 NOK Nokia $4.83 LYG Lloyds Banking Group plc $2.16 WKHS Workhorse Group Inc. $3.03 HIMX Himax Technologies, Inc. $9.50 BSBR Banco Santander S.A. $6.68 SIRI Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $6.11

Best Stocks to Buy: Ford Motor Company (F)

Legacy automaker Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is in the midst of a transition toward an all-electric future. Electric vehicles (EVs) are likely to be a key determinant of its long-term success and the company plans to invest billions in achieving its goals. The auto titan wants EVs to account for roughly 50% of its manufacturing volume by 2030.

Ford revealed its intention to scale production of its EVs by a whopping 2 million units per year by 2026. The goal is to scale the production of its flagship F-150 Lightning much quicker than its peers, with plans to boost production at its plant in Dearborn by 275% to 150,000 units next year. Moreover, it has secured the lithium-ion batteries it needs to meet its desired production level. Though it may face near-term weakness in its plans to go green, it is poised to become one of the juggernauts in the burgeoning EV space.

Nokia (NOK)

Nokia’s (NYSE:NOK) stock is moving up after posting solid first-quarter results and reinstating its dividend. After years of being a directionless business, the telecommunications giant is coming of age as a major 5G player.

In its most recent quarter, net sales shot up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis to 5.35 billion euro. The network equipment giant has benefitted immensely from robust demand from its end markets. Moreover, supply constraints have done little to impact its growing margins of 10.9%. Profitability should rise as investors expect a ramp-up in sales due to its stronger competitive positioning than in the past couple of years.

Moreover, the enterprise has offered full-year guidance for a net sales range of roughly 22.9 billion euro to 24.1 billion euro, with operating margins in the 11% to 13.5% range. As we get deeper into the 5G cycle, expect Nokia to rake in the moolah with its incredible expansion efforts.

Best Stocks to Buy: Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) is the largest bank operating almost entirely in the United Kingdom. It boasts an enviable deposits base and has proven to be a highly efficient operator over the years due to its strong positioning in the domestic market. Despite the higher remediation costs last year, the bank’s expense-to-income ratio fell below 60% last year.

In the past couple of years, it has faced immense pressure from low interest rates and loan balances. However, the British government’s plans to stimulate the housing market have helped turn its fortunes around, resulting in a 5% annualized growth in mortgage balances to 13.7 billion euro. We are seeing interest rates rise at a healthy pace across the globe and the U.K. is no different. The Bank Of England raised interest rates to 1% and they could potentially rise to 2.5% by mid-2023.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) is an up-and-coming electric delivery van maker which plans to become a juggernaut in its niche. Analysts are bullish about its long-term prospects as it looks to scale its production capacity. Its management has released guidance for this year. Te company expects to make $25 million in sales through 250 vehicles. Moreover, it recently announced a vehicle purchase agreement with GreenPower Motors (NASDAQ:GP), which will likely result in more revenues over the next few years.

Furthermore, the company announced an agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and is exploring other federal government projects. The firm seems to have enough financial flexibility to further the development of its products. It reported over $200 million in cash, which should be enough to pursue its plans effectively without hurting its liquidity too much.

Best Stocks to Buy: Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) designs and sells semiconductors, focusing mainly on display drivers, sensors, and image processing. It boasts over 3,000 patents with an additional 500 pending approval. Moreover, the business has lower startup costs compared to its peers, who may have to retool, replace, or expand complete operational lines. Consequently, its profitability profile is stunning, with margins growing by double-digit percentages each year. Moreover, revenue expansion has also been stellar, especially in the past year, with over 60% growth on a year-over-year basis.

Furthermore, Himax has significantly increased its cash equivalents and is committed to paying its dividends regularly. In 2020, it opted not to pay dividends due to Covid 19 headwinds. However, it announced a dividend of 62 cents per share last year. With the rampant increase in cash flows in its automotive segment, I expect a significantly higher dividend total this year.

Banco Santander (BSBR)

Banco Santander (NYSE:BSBR) is one of the leading global financial institutions and Spain’s largest bank. It has one of the most geographically diverse operations dating back almost 165 years. It has a leadership position in loan and commercial services in Spain, Italy, and other countries. Additionally, it also has a considerable market share in terms of deposits in the U.K. It recently made inroads in the U.S. market with the acquisition of Sovereign Bancorp. Furthermore, it has a healthy exposure to Latin America and some of the top emerging markets.

Its business has been booming in the past year, with double-digit growth in its top-line results. Also, its free cash flows are at a spectacular 45.3 billion euro, with an eye-catching dividend yield of 13.27%.

Best Stocks to Buy: Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) is a leading music streaming and satellite service. It is coming off of an incredible last year, with an 8% increase in sales to $8.7 billion. Additionally, it swung from a gigantic net loss of $677 million in 2020 to $318 million in profits last year. Moreover, its paying subscriber base has grown by at least one million each year in the past decade. Its recently released guidance indicates another million additions in 2022.

Its first-quarter results show a 6% bump in sales to $2.19 billion. Also, its net income rose to $309 million from the $219 million it made in the prior-year period. Free cash flows increased roughly 22% to $258 million, taking its trailing twelve month FCF to a superb $1.65 billion. In a capital update, the company recently announced paying $1 billion in special dividends and $200 million in share buybacks.

On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines

