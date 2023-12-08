7 Best Sam’s Club Holiday Shopping Deals for Less Than $100

A Sam’s Club membership is useful all year round, but the warehouse club’s 69 million members have extra opportunities to save money during the holidays — and with a something-for-everyone selection to choose from, they can do all their holiday shopping at their favorite warehouse chain without blowing their gift-giving budget.

Sam’s Club has announced excellent deals on gifts for all tastes costing less than $100 — and the low price remains unchanged even if you’re buying a gift for yourself. Here are the best deals on hot holiday items with double-digit price tags at Sam’s Club. All prices are as of Dec. 7, 2023.

De’Longhi Espresso and Cappuccino Machine

Price: $89.98 (down from $119.98)

Be your own barista with this 15-bar espresso and cappuccino machine from De’Longhi, which is $30 off through Dec. 26. It has two thermostats for water and steam temperature to ensure perfect drinks every time, and its manual steam wand produces creamy, textured froth for that authentic coffeehouse touch. The primary components are dishwasher safe and the machine’s sleek, compact design doesn’t hog valuable countertop real estate.

T3 Featherweight Hair Dryer and Diffuser

Price: $79.98 (down from $99.98)

The power of T3 IonAir technology can be yours for 20% off through Dec. 21 at Sam’s Club. The T3 featherweight features a wide, ion-infused airstream that dries hair gently but quickly. Two speed settings, three heat settings and a lock-in cool shot allow you to customize your preferences no matter your hair type. It’s whisper quiet and, as the name implies, ultra-light for comfortable use during extended sessions.

NordicTrack 25-Pound Select-a-Weight Dumbbell

Price: $39.98 (down from $59.98)

Take $20 off a convenient, space-saving, adjustable dumbbell through Dec. 12 at Sam’s Club. From one of the biggest names in fitness, it replaces five individual dumbbells, adjusting from five to 25 pounds in five-pound increments. Dumbbells are among the most versatile strength-training equipment money can buy, and this particular model maintains a perfect five-star rating among satisfied buyers. It comes with a fitted storage tray for safe and easy storage when not in use.

VIZIO 2.0 V-Series Home Theater Sound Bar

Price: $59.88 (down from $99.88)

Give the audiophile in your life the ultimate home theater upgrade with a V-Series soundbar from Vizio for 40% off through Christmas Day. The bar’s two full-range speakers provide coherent sound and brilliant clarity, filling the room with floor-to-ceiling virtualized audio. Sleek and compact, its DTS TruVolume HD technology maintains a consistent volume level while eliminating frustrating fluctuations between different content types.

iLive Popup Theater Kit Bundle

Price: $99 (down from $149)

A 120-inch screen projector — which supports 480p, 720p, 1080i and 1080p — is now less than $100 thanks to $50 in holiday savings. The bundle includes a projector, tripod, speaker, screen and carry pouch so you can create supersized viewing experiences wherever you go, transforming any space into a theater. The deal is good through Dec. 26.

Lasko Ceramic Tower Space Heater

Price: $49.98 (down from $59.98)

Save 20% on a safe, easy-to-use space heater that transforms chilly, drafty rooms into cozy living spaces at the touch of a button. Standing nearly 3 feet tall, this 32-inch multi-function heater warms the entire room with wide oscillation and comes with a timer and a remote for easy control and customization. The discount runs through Dec. 26.

Ferrero Rocher Luxury Chocolates

Price: $12.98 (down from $14.98)

On the lower end of the price spectrum is one of the most timeless gifts that money can buy: gourmet chocolates. This pack from Ferrero Rocher is a special holiday gift set complete with 48 luxury chocolates, each of which contains layers of goodness. At the core is a whole hazelnut inside a creamy hazelnut filling surrounded by milk chocolate and crispy wafers with gently roasted pieces of hazelnut within. The signature golden wrapper is instantly recognizable as the original Ferrero Rocher, and you can get them on sale through Dec. 26.

Sam’s Club Memberships

Price: $60 (down from $110) or $20 (down from $50)

None of the deals you just read about mean anything without a Sam’s Club membership; and, if you’re going to be a member, you might as well take the opportunity to upgrade to Plus for $50 off with a special holiday offer. Plus members get everything from a standard membership and extras like early shopping hours, 2% cash back, extra optical and pharmacy discounts, free shipping, free curbside pickup and more. The deal is good through Dec. 20.

If you don’t need the Plus package, you can get a $50 basic membership for just $20. That deal also runs through Dec. 20.

All Sam’s Club membership plans come with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

