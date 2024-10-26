7 Best River Towns To Retire in 2025

There’s something about bodies of water — oceans, lakes, rivers –that provide a calming backdrop for life. Of course, they also usually provide higher housing costs.

But it is still possible to find a place with a river running through it where a retiree can live out their golden years without needing a mountain of gold.

Explore More: 7 Things You’ll Be Happy You Downgraded in Retirement

For You: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

We asked Alexei Morgado, a Florida-based real estate agent and founder of real estate exam preparation firm Lexawise, to walk us through seven top choices. Data for each pick was sourced from BestPlaces.

If you’re not too keen about spending retirement near a river, consider these seven cheap beach locations where you can retire with just $250,000 in savings.

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Median home price: $273,300

$273,300 Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,150 per month

Located near the Georgia border with the Tennessee River running through it, Chattanooga offers retirees a lot for a cost of living that’s 10.3% below the country’s average.

“Chattanooga combines affordability and urban amenities,” Morgado said. “Most retirees I’ve worked with mentioned how easy it was to transition into a community that has excellent healthcare and tax benefits, including no state income tax.”

Morgado said that features like the Tennessee Riverwalk and nearby mountains combine scenic beauty with an active lifestyle.

“The revitalization of downtown created a boom in cultural activities that appealed to retirees desiring more than just peace and quiet,” he said.

Consider This: America’s 50 Most Expensive Retirement Towns

Savannah, Georgia

Median home price: $260,000

$260,000 Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,230 per month

With a median home price 30% below the national average, the Savannah River and the storied history of Savannah, this is a nice spot for your golden years.

“The appeal of Savannah is the balance between old-world charm and modern conveniences. Retirees love community parks and walking neighborhoods,” Morgado said.

He added that Savannah offers a perfect mix of top health care, festivals and on-water activities.

“I’ve also seen clients relocate for more affordable property options than other destinations along the East Coast,” he said.

Madison, Indiana

Median home price: $196,900

$196,900 Median rent (2-bedroom): $840 per month

With a cost of living 23.4% below the national average and home prices more than 70% below the national average, retirees on a budget might love Madison.

“Madison is endowed with small-town charm and beautiful scenery along the Ohio River,” Morgado said. “Retirees enjoy lower housing costs there, along with a very walkable downtown.”

He said there are also many local festivals, activities and attractions, like local wineries and antique shops.

“The proximity to more extensive healthcare facilities in larger cities nearby is another huge plus for retirees who need specialized care,” Morgado added.

Wytheville, Virginia

Median home price: $176,600

$176,600 Median rent (2-bedroom): $910 per month

“Wytheville is particularly unique in its scenic location for nature-loving retirees within the Blue Ridge Mountains,” Morgado said.

That and a housing cost 91.4% below the national average put Wytheville on the list.

“Besides that, the cost of living in this town is less than the nation’s average, with healthcare services found within a nearby radius,” said Morgado.

“Retirees like its quiet, safe environment — fitting for those who just want to relax in their later years. Seasonal festivals add a bit of community fun, as well.”

Marietta, Ohio

Median home price: $175,700

$175,700 Median rent (2-bedroom): $800 per month

Marietta makes the list for its historical charm and the beauty of the Ohio River.

“The affordable cost of living, friendly neighborhoods and river recreational facilities add to the retirees’ fondness for the place,” Morgado said. “This is especially appealing to retirees who look for quiet, small-town feelings that still have access to cultural activities, such as museums and local art events.”

Dubuque, Iowa

Median home price: $208,400

$208,400 Median rent (2-bedroom): $940 per month

If you’re an active retiree, you might like Dubuque, which represents a balance between riverfront beauty and Midwestern hospitality, according to Morgado.

“Retirees enjoy the affordable cost of living with access to healthcare services. The active community engages many retirees in river cruises, outdoor activities and amenities within the Mines of Spain Recreation Area,” he said.

“Its historic district, well preserved, enhances the quality of life for those retirees seeking some sort of tie to the past.”

Port St. Lucie, Florida

Median home price: $372,300

$372,300 Median rent (2-bedroom): $1,820 per month

If you have a bit more than the national average to spend on housing, Port St. Lucie might be well worth it, especially considering the state’s lack of income tax.

“Port St. Lucie is another top pick for its carefree lifestyle, safety and varied recreational activities,” said Morgado, adding that there are also several golf courses, clean streets and a lot of greenery.

“Port St. Lucie has good healthcare infrastructure, with multiple hospitals taking Medicare, ensuring peace of mind for retirees,” he said. “Its less expensive housing market, compared with much of the rest of Florida, creates a balance in this city of retirees and younger residents who make it a friendly community.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Best River Towns To Retire in 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.