7 Best Remote Jobs for Young Professionals, According to Career Experts

Are you a young professional on the hunt for the perfect remote job? Look no further.

In today’s dynamic work landscape, remote positions are on the rise, offering flexibility, convenience and the chance to pursue your passions from anywhere in the world. Whether you’re a budding marketer, a tech guru or a creative powerhouse, there’s a remote job out there that aligns perfectly with your skills and ambitions.

Join us as we unveil the top remote job options handpicked by experts to help you thrive in your professional journey while embracing the remote work zeitgeist.

Graphic Designer

Joni Holderman of Thrive! Resumes said graphic design is an exceptional remote job for those with a flair for design and proficiency in tools like Photoshop and Canva. Beyond being a creative and fun line of work, graphic design opens doors to advanced roles in domains such as marketing or user experience.

Versatility is a hallmark of graphic designers, with opportunities spanning various fields, from marketing agencies to corporate environments and sought-after tech firms. Or, if you’re not into full-time employment, it’s a great freelance gig, allowing you to service a wide variety of interesting clients. Graphic designers can earn between $30 and $100 an hour.

Tech Customer Support

According to Holderman, tech support might not always receive the recognition it deserves, but it serves as an invaluable stepping stone for many successful professionals. She said numerous software engineers, CEOs and CTOs started their careers in tech support, leveraging the experience to gain a deep understanding of the tech sector and discover their true passions within the industry.

Though starting salaries may hover around $40,000, the potential for upward mobility is abundant, offering promising opportunities for career growth. For early-career candidates looking to dive into the tech world and chart a rewarding trajectory, tech support emerges as a compelling and insightful entry point.

Marketing Coordinator

Marketing coordinators play crucial roles in implementing the marketing strategies and campaigns crafted by chief marketing officers. This position serves as an excellent launchpad into various marketing careers, offering exposure to diverse aspects such as paid advertising, native advertising and search techniques.

Notably, marketing coordinators enjoy attractive compensation, with starting salaries typically ranging from $50,000 to $75,000 annually. An enticing perk of this role is the possibility of collaborating with occasional celebrities or famous influencers, adding a touch of excitement to the job. For aspiring marketers seeking rewarding and dynamic career paths, the role of a marketing coordinator holds abundant promise.

Sales

If you’re the type of person who effortlessly strikes up conversations with strangers in elevators, a career in sales could be an excellent fit for you. Securing your first sales job is relatively straightforward, and the potential for growth is remarkable.

In certain industries, seasoned top salespeople can earn up to a staggering $400,000 annually, encompassing both salary and bonuses. If you have a knack for connecting with others and a passion for driving results, venturing into the world of sales offers an exciting avenue to thrive and achieve significant financial rewards.

Copywriting

Copywriting is a fantastic option if you’re seeking remote work opportunities, said Andrew Fennell, former recruiter and director at StandOut CV. Entry-level salaries typically average around $50,000 per year; with experience, that figure can climb by $10,000 or $20,000.

For aspiring copywriters who can build impressive portfolios, the earning potential soars significantly, opening doors to specialization in various areas like blogging or direct-response email writing. While formal qualifications aren’t obligatory, a passion for writing and a surplus of creativity are indispensable qualities for those aiming to excel in the world of copywriting.

Digital Marketing

According to Fennell, digital marketing is perfect for remote work, allowing individuals to specialize in various areas, including social media, paid advertising and SEO. Entry-level salaries in this field are usually around $40,000 to $50,000. However, with the right experience and dedication, Fennell said these figures can skyrocket to six figures within five to 10 years.

If you’re interested in remote jobs in digital marketing, you can improve your chances of getting hired by taking some initial training. For example, Google offers free digital garage and analytics courses that teach you essential skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the industry. These courses can boost your employability and make you more appealing to potential employers.

Social Media Specialist

Young professionals entering the workforce and looking for great remote jobs should consider becoming social media specialists, said Ida Pettersson of Resume Genius. Businesses need tech-savvy managers — especially younger people who know their way around the internet — to handle their social media marketing and online presence.

In the US, the median salary for a social media specialist is $35 per hour. So, if you’re tech-savvy and passionate about social media, this could be an excellent career path to explore.

