7 Best Real Estate E-Newsletters for Your Inbox

To be a successful real estate investor, it's vital to stay on top of the latest developments in the industry so you can make informed decisions regarding your investment portfolio. While the highs and lows of the residential and commercial markets do make headlines in the broader media, there are plenty of publications and digital outlets that focus solely on this topic. Whether you're just getting started with real estate investing or you're looking for opportunities to grow your existing portfolio, here are some top e-newsletters that should be making an appearance in your inbox.

Industry Dive

Industry Dive keeps a finger on the pulse of what's happening in a variety of industries relevant to commercial real estate. Retail Dive and Restaurant Dive in particular are good for CRE investors wanting to stay current on consumer and tech trends in both sectors. Real estate investment trust (REIT) investors could fill their inboxes with just about all of 20-plus dives, including those regarding banking, biopharma, construction, cybersecurity, food, grocery, healthcare, supply chain, transport, and utility. Email newsletters are typically sent daily, with some subtopics having a special weekly issue. Articles are short and easy to digest, though there are "deep dives" that take an in-depth look at trends.

HousingWire

HousingWire is a top source for residential real estate professionals, including investors, agents, and mortgage brokers. There are two daily newsletters -- sent in the morning and the afternoon -- to keep readers abreast of top stories. Other daily newsletters of specific interest are LendingLife for mortgage loan originators, OpenHouse for agents and brokers, ClosingTime for closing professionals, and AppraisedValue for appraisal and valuations professionals.

Image source: Getty Images.

Wealth Management Real Estate (WMRE)

Wealth Management Real Estate (formerly known as NREI) publishes newsletters featuring news and commentary on commercial real estate financing and investing, including development and leasing. The WMRE Weekender is a recap of the top posts and videos of the week on WMRE.com. The WMRE Resource Recap pulls together white papers, webinars, and other research resources for wealth management professionals. The WMRE Distressed Strategies newsletter is a monthly e-publication covering properties and loans in the distressed commercial real estate sector.

The Real Deal

The Real Deal publishes both daily newsletters covering the top real estate headlines both nationally and in major hubs, including New York, South Florida, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Weekly newsletters pull together the biggest stories in other areas of interest, including residential, commercial, development, technology, politics, and even celebrity real estate news.

Commercial Observer

As the name suggests, Commercial Observer keeps an eye on all things related to commercial real estate, including leases, financing, sales, design and construction, and technology. The daily newsletters focus on national news as well as specific markets including New York, Los Angeles, South Florida, and Washington, D.C. There are numerous newsletters focused on subtopics including tenant and workplace issues, design and construction trends, finance, retail, technology, and life sciences. Weekend newsletters provide recaps of the week's top stories.

Inman

Named after its founder, the journalist and entrepreneur Bradley Inman, this award-winning real estate news source is a staple for many industry professionals. Though its primary focus is on agents and brokers, Inman offers great insight for investors. Readers can subscribe to get the morning and/or afternoon headlines, or they can opt for Breaking News newsletters to get the latest and most important headlines. Weekly newsletters like the Property Portfolio cover topics of interest to rental investors, while the Luxury Lens spotlights trends in the luxury real estate market.

New York Times Real Estate section (subscription required)

Regardless of where you live or invest, it pays to keep an eye on the major real estate markets throughout the country. The New York Times' Real Estate e-newsletter should be on your radar because there's always so much happening in Big Apple real estate, particularly with retail and office space trends. One recurring topic readers like (or loathe) is the "What You Get" column, which profiles three properties with similar price tags in different parts of the country to offer insight on current market values.

With the exception of the New York Times, all of the publications listed here offer free newsletters. You can subscribe (and unsubscribe) with a click of a button, so feel free to test-drive a few of these to see what information holds value for you and your investment goals.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 6/15/21

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.