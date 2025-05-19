7 Best Places to Store Your DOGE Dividend Check and Make More Money

DOGE dividend checks might happen. If so, you could get a $5,000 payday, as part of an effort to give 20% of government savings realized by Elon Musk’s department back to taxpayers.

As of May 11, DOGE has uncovered an estimated $170 billion in savings, according to its website. This amounts to an estimated $1,055.90 per taxpayer.

Receiving a $5,000 check might feel like a hearty bonus, but it doesn’t have to stop there. Consider storing your newfound funds in one of the following seven places to make even more money.

High-Yield Savings Account

To grow your $5,000 for short-term goals or an emergency fund, consider putting it in a high-yield savings fund, said Daniel E. Milks, CFP, founder at Fiduciary Organization and Woodmark Advisors, based in Greenville, South Carolina.

“These accounts are FDIC-insured and currently offer 4-5% APY, making them a safe and accessible option,” he said.

Short-Term Treasury Bills

“If you want safety with a bit more yield than a savings account, T-Bills are a great option,” Milks said. “Backed by the U.S. government, they’re short-term, low-risk and currently offering competitive returns.”

You can buy treasury bills through a TreasuryDirect account — non-competitive bids only — or through a bank, broker or dealer — competitive and non-competitive bids. Offered in electronic form only, terms range from four weeks to 52 weeks.

Brokerage Account (Index Funds)

If you want to turn your $5,000 into a long-term investment, Milks suggested an option like an S&P 500 index fund — offering growth through potential compounding. He said there’s a risk attached to it, but over time, it presents a higher upside.

Personal Goals

Don’t get too excited — Milks didn’t advise spending the money on flashy purchases. However, he said using it to pay down high-interest debt or boost your education, skills or career can bring substantial value.

“It’s not flashy, but the ROI on self-improvement often beats the market,” he said.

Money Market Fund

It might not be a long-term solution, but while you’re deciding what to do with your $5,000, Noah Damsky, CFA, principal at Marina Wealth Advisors in Los Angeles, suggested parking it in a money market fund. He said interest rates are currently averaging over 4%, allowing you to earn more in interest than you would with a traditional low-rate bank account.

Roth IRA

If you’re not currently saving for retirement — or want to put aside even more money — consider putting the $5,000 toward your golden years.

“If you’re considering a taxable savings account or a Roth IRA, I prefer a Roth IRA,” Damsky said. “Since you can access principal contributions after five years without penalty, it’s like a checking account with a soft lockup, but it has the upside of long-term tax-free growth.”

529 Plan

Invest in your children by front-loading their 529 plans, Damsky suggested. He said making larger contributions upfront allows you to maximize compound interest, which can mean you’ll need to make fewer contributions in the future.

Preparing for your children’s college education now can allow you to reap the maximum tax benefits, he said.

