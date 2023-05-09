7 Best Places in Florida To Buy a Home for Less Than $380K

Florida has consistently been one of the fastest-growing states in America ever since air conditioning went mainstream in the 1950s, and last year, the Sunshine State finally became the country's top destination.

According to the Census Bureau, the 1.9% population growth Florida experienced in 2022 topped every other state for the first time since 1957. But all that new demand can make for pricey housing inventory.

The average home in the U.S. costs $334,269, but the typical Floridian forks over nearly $50,000 more -- the average house on the peninsula is worth $383,063.

But if you're planning a move to the home state of Disney World, South Beach and the Daytona 500, you don't have to spend that much unless you want to.

The following is a look at seven cities in Florida that offer a balance of livability and affordability. Every place on the list has an average home value under $380,000, with several options shaving nearly $100,000 off that number.

Fort Lauderdale

Average home price: $379,738

The school and neighborhood data provider Niche ranks Fort Lauderdale as the No. 5 best place to retire in America and one of the top 100 places to live overall. It cites the Southern Florida destination city's diversity, good schools, cultural offerings and endless options for nightlife and entertainment.

Famous for its 24 miles of golden beaches and central location between Palm Beach and Miami, Fort Lauderdale's 31 neighborhoods offer some of the state's best shops, restaurants, sightseeing and golf -- and houses there are a little cheaper than the state average.

Tampa

Average home price: $379,661

Niche ranks Tampa as the No. 29 best city to live in America and among the finest places in Florida to settle down -- and homebuyers can get a house for just under the state average. Located on the shores of Tampa Bay just off the Gulf Coast, much of its appeal lies in its proximity. Tampa is a short drive from Orlando and immediately adjacent to the fellow beach and nightlife hotspots of Clearwater and St. Petersburg.

St. Petersburg

Average home price: $350,664

St. Petersburg enjoys the same proximity, beaches and other regional amenities as Tampa for tens of thousands less. Thanks to its good schools, quality family atmosphere, strong housing market, world-famous nightlife and cultural diversity, Niche rates it the No. 44 best place to live in America and the fourth best place to retire in the U.S. Brimming with parks and green spaces, St. Pete is famous for holding the record for most consecutive days of sunshine -- at 768, that's more than two years straight without a cloudy day.

Palm Bay

Average home price: $307,645

Niche ranks Palm Bay as the No. 25 best place in America to buy a house thanks to its high percentage of homeownership, highly rated schools and sparse suburban feel. Visit Florida calls it "one of Central Florida's best kept secrets" and "a hidden gem rich with natural resources" -- although nature is only part of the draw. The city is famous for its world-class championship golf, dining and shopping as much as its nature trails, natural preserves and postcard views.

Jacksonville

Average home price: $295,278

The largest city in the continental U.S. by geography and the largest city in Florida by population, Jacksonville is in the far northeast of the state just across from the Georgia border. In January, Forbes ranked Jacksonville as the third best city to live in Florida for its unique blend of big-city accessibility and the beach lifestyle. Its museums, cultural and tourist attractions and the massive presence of Florida State University and its Seminoles athletics programs also make it an enviable place to live. Only Gainesville and Tampa ranked higher.

Gainesville

Average home price: $285,603

Niche.com has lauded Gainesville as one of the 50 best cities to live in America since at least 2021. It currently ranks No. 37 in the country, No. 1 in Alachua County and among the best cities in Florida overall.

The world knows Gainesville as the home of the University of Florida and its Gators athletics programs, but Niche also cites the city's excellent schools, diversity, nightlife and family atmosphere as reasons to move there -- and you'll save $100,000 on the average home compared to Florida as a whole.

Tallahassee

Average home price: $266,609

Niche also ranks Tallahassee as one of the best cities to live in Florida and gives it the No. 1 spot in the Panhandle region. With a population of just under 200,000, the state capital offers a blend of urban and suburban lifestyles with a large and growing population of young professionals.

Like Gainesville, Tally is lauded for its excellent public schools, vibrant culture and nightlife, diversity, attractive family atmosphere and charming downtown district.

All housing prices come from Zillow.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

