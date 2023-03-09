7 Best New Items at Walmart in 2023

Walmart is known for selling a wide variety of items, from groceries to furniture, at affordable prices. When you walk in, there is so much for sale, it can be hard to find what's new or where the best deals are.

GOBankingRates did a deep dive into Walmart's inventory to find the best buys on new items. Here's what you should pick up from Walmart before it sells out.

Switchmate Voice-Activated Smart Switch

Price: $19.99

The future is here with this voice-activated light switch. You can set timers so the lights turn off when you want and greet you every day when you come home. The switch fits onto your existing light switches so you can turn any light into a smart light. You don't need a voice hub to control this; all you need is the switch. The best part: This used to sell for $31.67, but it's on sale for more than $10 off the original price.

LED Roku Smart TV

Price: $298

The onn. 65-inch Clas 4K LED Roku Smart TV is selling for $70 off the original price right now at Walmart, so grab it if you can. Reviewers praise the TV.

"If you're on the fence about paying more for a bigger brand name, have no fear," says one 5-star reviewer. "This is a great TV for the price and the picture clarity is good."

Safety 1ˢ onBoard Infant Car Seat

Price: $103.99

Keep kids secure with this lightweight car seat with four harness heights and adjustable base. Right now, you can save $26 off the original price of $129.99 when you purchase the seat on Walmart's website.

HART Cordless Trimmer/Edger and Blower Kit

Price: $158

Looking to spruce up your yard this spring? This trimmer and edger paired with a blower is a great tool to keep your landscaping looking pristine. The tool is ideal for small to medium yards and has an adjustable 10- to 12-inch cutting swath. The blower sweeper provides 170 mph of clearing power, which will put those leaves in their place. This Walmart price is $108 cheaper than the going rate, so there is no doubt it's a steal.

SINGES Auto Close Gate With Swing Door

Price: $49.99

This is perfect for homes with pets or little ones who need some boundaries to make sure they don't get into trouble. The 30-inch-wide gate can be adjusted to be 29.5 inches and 40.5 inches tall. Usually, the gate sells for $68.99, but Walmart is offering a special deal online right now that gets you almost $20 off.

LPOW Forehead Digital Thermometer

Price: $13.99

This is a quick, no-touch method to get a temperature read. Simply point the tool at a person's forehead and you can get a read in one second. Normally, this costs $19.99, but Walmart is offering a discount when you buy it online.

Maybelline Shadow Blocks Eyeshadow Palette

Price: $9.98

For less than $10, you can get three eyeshadow colors in this chic block design. There's an array of color combos to choose from, and each block includes two matte shades and one shimmer shade. Normally, this block sells for $23.22, but you can get it for a fraction of that on Walmart's website.

Editor's note: All prices as of March 8, 2023.

