7 Best New Grocery Items at Sam’s Club To Help Combat Inflation

If your wallet is feeling the hit of rising inflation, grocery shopping at Sam’s Club can help. The warehouse store recently introduced several budget-friendly items you’ll actually want to put in your cart.

Whether you’re looking to curb a takeout habit or find lower-priced products similar to those you buy at other stores, you won’t be disappointed. Below are the best seven new grocery items at Sam’s Club that can help lower your monthly expenses.

Member’s Mark Butter Chicken Seasoning Blend

Price: $5.98

If you’re a fan of Butter Chicken, save money on takeout and make it at home with Member’s Mark Butter Chicken Seasoning Blend. Offering mild heat, each 8.4-ounce jar is a mix of curry spices with cumin, coriander and sweetness.

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drink

Price: $21.98

‘Tis the season for all things pumpkin spice — but this fall favorite can be expensive. For example, a tall Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino costs around $5.75 at Starbucks.

Save money by opting for a 15-pack of Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drinks at Sam’s Club. When broken down by price individually, each 9.5-ounce bottle costs just $1.47.

Member’s Mark Oatful Bites

Price: $9.48

A wholesome snack, Member’s Mark Oatful Bites are made with rolled oats, dried apricots, raisins, flax seeds, sunflower seeds and honey. Each bag comes with 24 individually-wrapped bites – i.e., $0.40 each.

A pricier option, Bobo’s offers similar oat bites, priced at $29.99 for a pack of 30. At $1.00 each, these cost 60% more than the Sam’s Club option.

Kitchen 88 Coconut Lime Rice

Price: $8.91

A healthy side or main dish base, this six-count box of Kitchen 88 Coconut Lime Rice heats in the microwave for just 90 seconds. Containing zero preservatives, the individual cost of this gluten-free, non-GMO rice works out to just $1.49 per 8.8-ounce pouch.

Nearly double the price, a Good & Gather 90 Second Coconut Basmati Rice Microwavable Pouch costs $3.19 at Target.

Members Mark Frozen Organic Sliced Strawberries

Price: $8.46

Preservative free, with no added sweeteners, a three-pound bag of Members Mark Frozen Organic Sliced Strawberries costs less than $10 at Sam’s Club. In comparison, a 32-ounce bag of 365 Everyday Value Organic Whole Strawberries costs $7.29 at Whole Foods.

Member’s Mark Farm Raised Skinless and Boneless Parmesan Encrusted Tilapia

Price: $15.46

A 2.5-pound bag of Member’s Mark Farm Raised Skinless and Boneless Parmesan Encrusted Tilapia makes for several cheap and healthy dinners. Notably more expensive, a 24-ounce bag of Fishin’ Parmesan Encrusted Tilapia Fillets costs $12.27 at Walmart.

Member’s Mark Autumn Squash Soup

Price: $9.86

Perfect for a chilly day, get two 32-ounce containers — a total of 64 ounces — of Member’s Mark Autumn Squash Soup, containing no artificial colors or flavors. This marks significant savings from the similar Panera Bread Gluten-Free Autumn Squash Soup at Target, which costs $5.99 per 16-ounce container.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

