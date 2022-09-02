7 Best Nancy Pelosi Stocks to Buy Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It’s been a rough time for investors on Wall Street lately, and the pain has shown no signs of slowing down. So, why not take a look at where politicians are putting their money to spark your own investing ideas — specifically, Nancy Pelosi stocks?

This is a great source of information, as investments made by politicians like the Speaker of the House are public information. And why wouldn’t you want to know where they are investing?

Well, this has been a hot topic for some time. And in February, Congress moved to ban its members from trading stocks — even after “months of resistance” from Pelosi.

Overall, though, this isn’t about what side of the aisle you’re on. It’s about looking at some of the best investments you can make based on the Speaker of the House’s financial moves. So, here are the best Nancy Pelosi stocks to consider.

Nancy Pelosi Stocks to Buy: Microsoft (MSFT)

Source: Asif Islam / Shutterstock.com

One of the biggest technology firms in the world, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a vital component of the business ecosystem. Speaking as a contributor for many financial publications, I really couldn’t do what I do without Microsoft’s Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions.

With that in mind, it appears the top policymakers in Washington feel the same way. MSFT stock is one of the recent names to pop up on the list of best Nancy Pelosi stocks to buy, with the House Speaker purchasing (on May 24) 50 call options with a strike price of $180 and an expiration date June 16, 2023.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, MSFT stock is down about 22%. However, intrepid investors may want to consider loading up. Fundamentally, the underlying company’s pertinence to the burgeoning gig economy makes MSFT stock a smart bet for long-term investors.

Apple (AAPL)

Source: Moab Republic / Shutterstock

Consistently leading the class of consumer technology giants, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is one of the most powerful brands in the world. Consumers everywhere flock to its iPhones and other smart devices at launch. What distinguishes Apple from the copycat competition is its connected ecosystem, which in my opinion is unparalleled. Like Microsoft, Apple features both personal and professional applications, making AAPL stock a solid bet for the set-it-and-forget-it crowd.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s also one of the best Nancy Pelosi stocks. According to records provided by the Clerk of the House of Representatives, the lawmaker purchased 150 AAPL stock call options in May of this year. On May 13, she acquired 100 $80 calls with an expiration date of March 17, 2023. On May 24, Pelosi bought 50 $80 calls expiring on June 16, 2023.

Under the current environment, AAPL stock is admittedly tricky. With consumer sentiment in the toilet, I’m not sure if the discretionary retail segment will hold up well. Still, Apple is proving incredibly resilient thus far — and that helps the case of it being a stock to buy.

Nancy Pelosi Stocks to Buy: Tesla (TSLA)

Source: Rokas Tenys / Shutterstock.com

Fundamentally, the inclusion of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) among Nancy Pelosi stocks is hardly a shocker. For years, the Democrats championed initiatives designed to foster environmental justice. As a solution, electric vehicles are appealing — although to be fair, they alone are not a panacea.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, natural gas was the largest source — approximately 38% — of U.S. electricity generation in 2021. Of course, natural gas is a hydrocarbon. So, until the electricity that we produce is increasingly geared toward net-clean emissions sources, in some ways, we’re rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.

Still, the House Speaker does like TSLA a lot. On March 17 of this year, she exercised 25 call options — or 2,500 shares — of TSLA at a strike price of $500. Even with the losses that Tesla has suffered – it’s down almost 32% YTD – Pelosi is well in the money.

So, with volatility potentially dying down, bold speculators may want to take a shot.

AllianceBernstein (AB)

Source: rblfmr / Shutterstock.com

If you’re thinking the list of Nancy Pelosi stocks above isn’t high-brow enough, AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) might change your opinion. As a global asset management firm, AllianceBernstein provides investment management and research services worldwide to institutional, high-net-worth and retail investors. While it might not strike you as an exciting idea, it could be surprisingly relevant.

Throughout 2020 and 2021, social media luminaries gifted the blogosphere with all kinds of unsolicited investment advice. However, their bullish calls largely tended to be correct only because we were in a unique bull market cycle. Now that we might be entering a bearish cycle — or at least an unpredictable market — sophisticated private investors like Nancy Pelosi need real guidance.

With AB, you’re getting quality information and management services from experts who understand how to navigate portfolios through both optimistic and pessimistic phases. This period is where we separate the men from the boys, if you’ll excuse the gender-specific classic idiom. And that’s where AllianceBernstein might shine.

Nancy Pelosi Stocks to Buy: Disney (DIS)

Source: ilikeyellow / Shutterstock.com

Sometimes, not every decision that rich powerbrokers make is immediately profitable. A case in point is entertainment giant Disney (NYSE:DIS). Ranking as one of the Nancy Pelosi stocks to buy early this year, the House Speaker exercised 100 DIS call options at a strike price of $100 on Jan. 21.

As you can tell from the technical chart for Disney stock, this wasn’t the greatest move — yet. For one thing, shares are down 28% for the year. However, they’re now trading above the strike price at $112.

Granted, this decision carried risk. As I mentioned earlier, consumer sentiment is in the toilet, largely because inflation is eroding the purchasing power of the U.S. dollar. However, demand for experiences and making new memories has increased due to the collective cabin fever that has built up over the past two years.

So, if you want to play this social dynamic, DIS stock could fit the bill nicely.

PayPal (PYPL)

Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

A blistering performer throughout the bulk of the new normal, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is emblematic of the harsh reality check the tech sector suffered this year. Indeed, since the beginning of January, PYPL stock has hemorrhaged 53% of its market value. And for once, when politicians say they can feel your pain, they’re not lying.

Earlier this year, PYPL was one of the best Nancy Pelosi stocks. The House Speaker was apparently very confident about the underlying company’s prospects, exercising 50 PYPL call options with a strike price of $100 early this year. However, PYPL stock is currently trading just above $91. Thus, it’s not exactly a heartwarming situation.

However, PayPal has significant implications regarding the gig economy, which is a sector projected to grow to $455 billion by the end of 2023. With people getting a taste of the gig life through work-from-home initiatives, this estimate might be conservative.

In turn, all of this bodes well for PYPL stock — making it one to keep on your watch list.

Nancy Pelosi Stocks to Buy: American Express (AXP)

Source: First Class Photography / Shutterstock.com

Finally, the last name on this list of Nancy Pelosi stocks to consider is American Express (NYSE:AXP). One of the most recognizable payment cards, American Express has a clear advantage in that its user base largely caters to a wealthier spectrum. Therefore, even if the economy — particularly the consumer economy — takes a hit, AXP stock might be able to weather the storm.

Certainly, the House Speaker will be hoping so. In her case, however, she’s not under pressure like a few of her other holdings. On Jan. 21 of this year, Pelosi exercised 50 AXP $80 call options. Considering shares are at $151 today, this position is well in the money.

I must admit I personally have some hesitation about buying stocks that are tied to the consumer discretionary sector. Nevertheless, with American Express cardholders on average doing better than most, AXP stock might be worth a look.

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare.

