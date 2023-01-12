7 Best Nancy Pelosi Stocks to Buy in January

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Even though the former House Speaker and leader of the Democrats in the lower chamber of Congress stepped down after 20 years of service, it doesn’t mean that the best Nancy Pelosi stocks to buy lost much of their relevance. Indeed, Internet algorithms consistently point to this topic as one of the most popular regarding equities market queries.

So, even if the matter seems outdated, we must give the American people what they want. And while nearly half of Americans had an unfavorable view of the Congresswoman back in Dec. last year, the topic of the best Nancy Pelosi stocks to buy seems almost sacrosanct. I guess it’s safe to say that folks hate the policies but love the stock picks. To be clear, nothing changed since the last time I covered the best Nancy Pelosi stocks to buy. So for this update, we’re going to focus on individual developments among the former Speaker’s bullish holdings.

GOOG GOOGL Alphabet $91.90 MSFT Microsoft $237.90 AXP American Express $154.59 AB AllianceBernstein $39.29 TSLA Tesla $122.66 CRWD CrowdStrike $97.72 RBLX Roblox $32.88

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

Source: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

One of the most compelling names among the best Nancy Pelosi stocks to buy in my view, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, GOOGL) makes plenty of sense because of its vast technology dominance. Basically, the company owns the internet. Based on the latest data regarding the global search engine sector, Alphabet’s Google owns 92.6% market share. If you want to be known on the internet, you must appease the gatekeeper.

According to the Clerk of the House of Representatives, on Sept. 16, the then-House Speaker exercised 200 call options that were purchased on Dec. 17, 2021, featuring a strike price of $100. Since the exercise date, GOOG gave up 11% of its equity value. For now, then, it’s not the politician’s brightest prospect. Nevertheless, over time, GOOG should serve investors well.

Perhaps most notably, analysts love GOOG stock. Among the nine experts covering the enterprise, all of them rate it a buy. Further, their average price target pings at $122.67, implying an upside potential of 33%. If that wasn’t enough, TipRanks notes that hedge fund sentiment for GOOG rates is very positive.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Source: Asif Islam / Shutterstock.com

A solid name all around, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) easily makes a case for being one of the best Nancy Pelosi stocks to buy. Fundamentally, the company dominates the business application ecosystem. For instance, regarding the global desktop operating system sector, Microsoft’s Windows commands over 75% market share. Basically, if you want to survive in the professional realm, you must be fluent in Microsoft.

Per the records from the Clerk of the House of Representatives, the former House Speaker acquired MSFT stock via two transactions, both on May 24 of last year. In the first, Pelosi purchased 10 call options with a strike price of $180. On the second, she purchased 40 call options with a strike price of $180. Both options expire on June 16, 2023. As with Alphabet above, Wall Street loves MSFT stock. Out of 29 analysts, 26 of them rate shares as a buy. The three remaining experts rate it a hold, thus giving Microsoft a consensus strong buy view. As well, the average price target is $286.13, implying an upside potential of over 21%.

American Express (AXP)

Source: First Class Photography / Shutterstock.com

A financial institution specializing in payment card services, American Express (NYSE:AXP) makes for an intriguing case among the best Nancy Pelosi stocks to buy. On one hand, the erosion of consumer sentiment implies that many folks will tighten their belts. That wouldn’t necessarily help consumption-driven organizations. On the other hand, American Express generally caters to a wealthier clientele. Therefore, standard rules might not apply.

One thing’s for certain: the former House Speaker remains bullish on AXP based on the latest transaction data. Official records show that Pelosi exercised 50 call options on AXP at a strike price of $80. The transaction occurred on Jan. 21, 2022. While AXP may be down about 12% in the trailing year, the $80 strike price means that Pelosi remains deeply profitable. It’s also encouraging that she hasn’t sold off shares yet.

To be fair, though, analyst sentiment dimmed on AXP. At the moment, experts rate shares as a consensus hold. Also, the average price target of $162.29 isn’t anything to write home about. Essentially, this implies only 5.4% upside potential.

AllianceBernstein (AB)

Source: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com

Ranking among the high-level names of the best Nancy Pelosi stocks to buy, AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) represents a global asset management firm. Specifically, the company caters to institutional, high-net-worth, and retail investors. More than likely, AllianceBernstein favors the former two categories, which makes AB stock an intriguing idea.

Basically, your high-net-worth investor and your regular run-of-the-mill type differ largely on access to information. Members of the former category receive financial guidance from the very best analysts and institutions. However, folks in the latter category may get their info from internet luminaries. I’m not saying there’s anything wrong with that. However, serious asset managers will know how to direct portfolios in good times and bad.

Therefore, if AllianceBernstein can successfully guide its clients to decent profitability during this environment, there’s no telling what rewards may lie in the future. Stated differently, anybody can pick stocks in a decisive bull market. It’s the real experts that can deliver the goods during a bear market. Lastly, Pelosi remains bullish on AB, purchasing 10,000 shares on Jan. 27 of last year. Still, analysts rate shares a consensus hold. In addition, AB features an average price target which implies a loss of 3.6%.

Tesla (TSLA)

Source: Khairil Azhar Junos/Shutterstock.com

Against a longer-term framework, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) represents one of the most profitable names among the best Nancy Pelosi stocks to buy. While I wouldn’t say it pioneered electric vehicles, it certainly made the concept of an EV-only enterprise a feasible one. As well, the company plays an important role in addressing mobility needs while also meeting environmental objectives.

Unfortunately, even mighty Tesla succumbed to the downfall of 2022. In the trailing year, TSLA lost almost 67% of its equity value. Nevertheless, the former House Speaker toes the line. On March 17 of last year, she exercised 25 call options with a strike price of $500. Now, keep in mind that Tesla approved a 3-for-1 stock split on Aug. 4, 2022. Moving forward, Tesla is a bit of a wild card. Although we must move away from hydrocarbon dependency, EVs remain incredibly expensive for the average household. Still, analysts dig their chances with TSLA stock, pegging shares as a consensus moderate buy. Also, they feature an average price target of $251.48, implying 104% upside potential.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

With last year’s volatility, the former House Speaker performed some necessary spring cleaning in her portfolio in 2022. However, based on her still-bullish stance, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) represents one of the best Nancy Pelosi stocks to buy. As a cybersecurity technology firm, CrowdStrike enjoys significant relevance. After all, cyber breaches and other forms of comprised data have only increased over the years.

Working in the top levels of government, Pelosi likely understands the grave statistics. Recently, a report indicated that cyberattack costs for U.S. businesses increased by a startling 80%. On Sept. 3, 2020, Pelosi purchased 5,000 shares of CRWD. Admittedly, though, CRWD represents a name to watch closely and carefully. In the trailing year, CrowdStrike shares dropped over 48%. So, it wouldn’t be surprising if Pelosi exited the investment.

That said, Wall Street analysts love CRWD stock, rating it a consensus strong buy. In addition, their average price target of $171.77 implies an upside potential of 77%. Therefore, it might be worth holding onto for just a little bit longer.

Roblox (RBLX)

Source: Miguel Lagoa / Shutterstock.com

Perhaps the most peculiar name among the best Nancy Pelosi stocks to buy, Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) wouldn’t be the first idea I’d associate with the public servant. Part of the reason has to do with the underlying business. As a video game development platform, I can’t imagine that members of Congress care too much about this industry.

The other reason it’s difficult to peg Pelosi as an RBLX shareholder is the volatility. In the trailing year, RBLX dropped 63% in equity value. Since making its first public debut, data from Google Finance reveals that it’s under parity by nearly 53%. Nevertheless, Pelosi took a shot on Dec. 20, 2021, purchasing 100 call options with a strike price of $100. They expire on Jan. 20, 2023 – just a few days from now.

Generally speaking, it’s difficult to have high hopes for RBLX stock. But that’s now what the analysts believe, who peg Roblox as a consensus moderate buy. Moreover, sentiment among hedge funds rate as very positive, providing some optimism for speculators.

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare.

